7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*

7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD*
« on: Today at 08:21:07 am »
They're a bit shit aren't they. Extremely lucky to have 6 points from 9 even with what should've been 2 of the easiest home fixtures of the season to kick off with.

Maybe Seven Hag isn't the saviour after all.

NO GREENWOOD TALK.
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:22:54 am »
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:22:54 am »
Yep still as shit as always,its break out the green and gold scarves time again
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:28:57 am »
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:28:57 am »
Feels like were being underestimated a bit, not just in the media but the general sense I get from speaking to supporters of other teams. The players leaving, the Caicedo saga etc, its like they all think were on a downward spiral.

By contrast, doesnt seem to be that much chat about how underwhelming these look. Scraped two home wins against bottom 6 sides and well beaten away from home. Their away firm was awful last season too. They have a decent unbeaten run at home but you feel that will go soon.

The football is pretty turgid. Theyre struggling to land their targets too. Ten Hag only seems to trust players hes coached before.

Worrying Times.
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:38:55 am »
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:38:55 am »
They look very, very poor. I think it all depends on when their purple patch comes, if ETH lasts the season.

Casemiro is going to fall off a cliff and Amrabat is the not answer to any good question.

Don't know enough about their new striker to comment, but Mount wasn't the type of midfielder they needed at all.
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:40:55 am »
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:40:55 am »
These should be funny in the CL

Its mad how often these get shown up in Europe performance wise.
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:43:01 am »
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:43:01 am »
Their midfield is gash, their defense is a joke and injured a lot, their new striker has barely scored 10 goals in a season, Onana is worse than De Gea, ETH seems to be obsessed with signing players he previously coached.
So yeah, they are shit and won't finish in top 4
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:56:04 am »
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:56:04 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 08:28:57 am
Feels like were being underestimated a bit, not just in the media but the general sense I get from speaking to supporters of other teams. The players leaving, the Caicedo saga etc, its like they all think were on a downward spiral.


Nothing new in that though, really. We've been getting talked down for years.
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:56:44 am »
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:56:44 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 08:28:57 am
Feels like were being underestimated a bit, not just in the media but the general sense I get from speaking to supporters of other teams. The players leaving, the Caicedo saga etc, its like they all think were on a downward spiral.

By contrast, doesnt seem to be that much chat about how underwhelming these look. Scraped two home wins against bottom 6 sides and well beaten away from home. Their away firm was awful last season too. They have a decent unbeaten run at home but you feel that will go soon.

The football is pretty turgid. Theyre struggling to land their targets too. Ten Hag only seems to trust players hes coached before.

Worrying Times.

Dunno, Chris Sutton had us getting smashed 3-0 by Newcastle on Friday, then was bigging us up as City's closest challengers on Monday....

Fancy United to get well beaten by Arsenal Sunday
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:57:00 am »
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:57:00 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 08:40:55 am
These should be funny in the CL

Its mad how often these get shown up in Europe performance wise.

Looking forwards to the missus muttering "this is fucking shite" for the next few months while the kids rip the piss out of her ;D
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:58:10 am »
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:58:10 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 08:28:57 am
Feels like were being underestimated a bit, not just in the media but the general sense I get from speaking to supporters of other teams. The players leaving, the Caicedo saga etc, its like they all think were on a downward spiral.



There's fucking plenty on here doing that
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:58:53 am »
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:58:53 am »
Shite.


(The Mancs, I mean. Not the above comment).
« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:00:44 am »
« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:00:44 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 08:40:55 am
These should be funny in the CL

Its mad how often these get shown up in Europe performance wise.

Honestly seems like they can't beat anyone without referees stepping in to help these days, which doesn't happen in Europe.
« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:03:18 am »
« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:03:18 am »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 09:00:44 am
Honestly seems like they can't beat anyone without referees stepping in to help these days, which doesn't happen in Europe.

That is the difference. In Europe they're nothing in the eyes of the refs, they don't get gifted pens, free kicks etc, so really struggle
« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:15:09 am »
« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:15:09 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 08:28:57 am
Feels like were being underestimated a bit, not just in the media but the general sense I get from speaking to supporters of other teams. The players leaving, the Caicedo saga etc, its like they all think were on a downward spiral.

By contrast, doesnt seem to be that much chat about how underwhelming these look. Scraped two home wins against bottom 6 sides and well beaten away from home. Their away firm was awful last season too. They have a decent unbeaten run at home but you feel that will go soon.

The football is pretty turgid. Theyre struggling to land their targets too. Ten Hag only seems to trust players hes coached before.

Worrying Times.
Given how they have long been the media darlings in this country, there has always been a tendency to big these up whilst also talking Liverpool down. As most of us know, that went on even in our 70s and 80s pomp, when the Mancs were abject and seen by us as a joke.

I'm quite enjoying others underestimating us at the moment, though. Yes, I'd agree that we were on a downward spiral, but hopefully that has been mostly addressed now. The players who have left were in decline anyway. Virtually everyone on here would agree with that.

Today, though, we have a fantastic attack. The midfield has been reinvigorated greatly and hopefully centre back will be addressed today, or more likely in January. Klopp looks well up for it again. Last season was a hangover I feel we've now recovered from.

From best team in the world a few seasons ago to where we were last season, yes, that's a clear decline. But I believe we are on the upward curve once more. Uni7ed? Well they just seem to be treading water and flattering to decieve.
« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:21:07 am »
« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:21:07 am »
Scraping results while looking shit is "The United Way" at this point.
« Reply #15 on: Today at 09:47:04 am »
« Reply #15 on: Today at 09:47:04 am »
Quick scope on redcafe (yes I know, it's a bit sad, I'm on security shift on the railway and not seen anyone in the last 3 days so I'm particularly bored) and they are worried the Amrabat deal may collapse and for some reason think we are in for Todibo. Worrying times.
« Reply #16 on: Today at 09:51:09 am »
« Reply #16 on: Today at 09:51:09 am »
That backup keeper looks like a right clown, Id say theyd struggle if Onana gets an injurybut he aint much better.
« Reply #17 on: Today at 09:56:08 am »
« Reply #17 on: Today at 09:56:08 am »
Shower of c*nts
« Reply #18 on: Today at 10:06:27 am »
« Reply #18 on: Today at 10:06:27 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 09:51:09 am
That backup keeper looks like a right clown, Id say theyd struggle if Onana gets an injurybut he aint much better.

Who is their back up keeper? Did they sign someone from Turkey?
« Reply #19 on: Today at 10:12:19 am »
« Reply #19 on: Today at 10:12:19 am »
All I've heard from United fans is that Ten Hag hasn't been backed and they need the Qatari money to compete. He's spent 400m+ in 3 Windows and is still looking to spend more. Most of them are towing the party line that it's all the Glazers fault, and not the Managers who've come through and wasted the better part of 1billion and all they have to show for it is losing 7-0 to their arch rivals.
« Reply #20 on: Today at 10:13:14 am »
« Reply #20 on: Today at 10:13:14 am »
Yeah, announced it today, Bayindir.
« Reply #21 on: Today at 10:20:24 am »
« Reply #21 on: Today at 10:20:24 am »
Of course it's natural to shit on Utd on a Liverpool forum, but I really think they are fucked this season and have zero chance of top 4. If they get to the last 16 of the CL and qualify for any European competition next season I would regard that as over-achieving for them.

Maybe the saving grace for them will be that I also think there will be a shit-show at Newcastle which might distract from Man United's own woes.
« Reply #22 on: Today at 10:26:43 am »
« Reply #22 on: Today at 10:26:43 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 09:51:09 am
That backup keeper looks like a right clown, Id say theyd struggle if Onana gets an injurybut he aint much better.

Really don`t understand why they let De Gea go. Okay, he's not great with the ball at his feet, but he is a decent keeper nonetheless. If they have a limited budget it made no sense to me.

They are not finishing top 4 this season.
« Reply #23 on: Today at 10:27:14 am »
« Reply #23 on: Today at 10:27:14 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 10:20:24 am
Of course it's natural to shit on Utd on a Liverpool forum, but I really think they are fucked this season and have zero chance of top 4. If they get to the last 16 of the CL and qualify for any European competition next season I would regard that as over-achieving for them.

Maybe the saving grace for them will be that I also think there will be a shit-show at Newcastle which might distract from Man United's own woes.
Eric Seven Hag has the advantage against Arsenal on sunday. Reason: Anthony Taylor is the ref.
« Reply #24 on: Today at 10:29:10 am »
« Reply #24 on: Today at 10:29:10 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 10:20:24 am
Of course it's natural to shit on Utd on a Liverpool forum, but I really think they are fucked this season and have zero chance of top 4. If they get to the last 16 of the CL and qualify for any European competition next season I would regard that as over-achieving for them.

Maybe the saving grace for them will be that I also think there will be a shit-show at Newcastle which might distract from Man United's own woes.

They are shit, but they will make top 4, as they will get help from refs in every match.
