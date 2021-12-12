Feels like were being underestimated a bit, not just in the media but the general sense I get from speaking to supporters of other teams. The players leaving, the Caicedo saga etc, its like they all think were on a downward spiral.



By contrast, doesnt seem to be that much chat about how underwhelming these look. Scraped two home wins against bottom 6 sides and well beaten away from home. Their away firm was awful last season too. They have a decent unbeaten run at home but you feel that will go soon.



The football is pretty turgid. Theyre struggling to land their targets too. Ten Hag only seems to trust players hes coached before.



Worrying Times.



Given how they have long been the media darlings in this country, there has always been a tendency to big these up whilst also talking Liverpool down. As most of us know, that went on even in our 70s and 80s pomp, when the Mancs were abject and seen by us as a joke.I'm quite enjoying others underestimating us at the moment, though. Yes, I'd agree that we were on a downward spiral, but hopefully that has been mostly addressed now. The players who have left were in decline anyway. Virtually everyone on here would agree with that.Today, though, we have a fantastic attack. The midfield has been reinvigorated greatly and hopefully centre back will be addressed today, or more likely in January. Klopp looks well up for it again. Last season was a hangover I feel we've now recovered from.From best team in the world a few seasons ago to where we were last season, yes, that's a clear decline. But I believe we are on the upward curve once more. Uni7ed? Well they just seem to be treading water and flattering to decieve.