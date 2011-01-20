Looks so comfortable already. Stepped out at one point when Leicester were on the counter, but was pretty much flawless outside of that.



I now wonder if we just stumbled into this scenario or if it was the plan?



No way did we stumble into this scenario. Klopp and the coaching staff will have seen what Quansah is capable of and they have come to the conclusion that he can play a role in our team. Mostly for odd appearances, but also in a more prominent role, if we get injuries and suspensions. I have no doubt about that hearing how Klopp has been talking about him for weeks and months. People wanted us to sign a centreback (and I wouldn't have said no to one either looking at the players we had and how they performed last season). The people in the club clearly had a better idea and from the looks of it, they were right.Agree on the situation with the counter. He looked like he has been doing this for ages, just stayed calm and made sure nothing crazy happened.