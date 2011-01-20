« previous next »
Author Topic: Jarell Quansah

Offline Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,407
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #280 on: Yesterday at 10:05:11 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 09:57:35 pm
Agree. Klopp had a laugh with the "Billy the Kid" stuff around Koumetio, but the truth is, he never looked a player in a proper game for us. Was an absolute mile off it the last time I saw him play a league cup game. Rhys Williams did admittedly look composed in his first couple of appearances, and obviously ended up doing a job for us later that season, but he never looked like a physically dominating CB in quite the same way that Quansah already has. He has a proper man body already, and the way he just sort of bullied their player and then showed vision in getting the assist tonight was great.

It is early days, but I think Quansah has everything to have a future here, at least in the squad if not first choice.

Williams is unfortunately just far too slow to be a Liverpool CB, unless we abandon playing with a high line, but I'm sure he'll make a career for himself somewhere. Koumetio seemed to me one of those players who stands out at youth level because of his physical gifts but who perhaps doesn't have the required concentration or reading of the game to really stake a claim here - capable of great moments but he's a very erratic player when I've watched him play, and that's probably the last quality you want in a CB.

Quansah by contrast looks to have the style/physique of a Liverpool CB (quick, good on the ball) but seems to read the game well for his relatively tender years, and never looks flustered. As you say, whilst it may be too early to judge whether he can be a first-team option he's doing himself absolutely no harm in terms of locking down a squad position.
Logged

Offline Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,012
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #281 on: Yesterday at 10:05:51 pm »
Solid performance, confident front foot defending and decent on the ball. Got done once on a counter towards the end of the first half, poor positioning and decision making there, but overall another very encouraging performance.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,493
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #282 on: Yesterday at 10:06:11 pm »
Looks so comfortable already. Stepped out at one point when Leicester were on the counter, but was pretty much flawless outside of that.

I now wonder if we just stumbled into this scenario or if it was the plan?
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline phil236849

  • loves a Kwenchy Kup
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,607
  • Across the face of the goal
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #283 on: Yesterday at 10:07:03 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 10:03:19 pm
I remember watching the u21s after Billy's impressive pre season and Quansah looked a much more mature defender.

Totally, they misread it going overboard on billy the kid, before Jarrell the Goblin King
Logged

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,246
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #284 on: Yesterday at 10:19:04 pm »
Jarell Quansah on his season so far: "It has been nice. I just wanted the opportunity. That was the biggest thing for me. I'm glad I took it. I have so much to improve still, at times I was giving the ball away on the pitch. I am a perfectionist." (LFCTV)

He is a good lad. The kind that Klopp absolutely adores. If he stays fit he'll continue to get chances and possibly save us a good 60-70 million we'd otherwise have to pay for a defender with his attributes.
Can also see why Matip may get extended for a couple years so that he can be around while Quansah develops without the additional pressure.
Logged

Offline RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,491
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #285 on: Yesterday at 10:22:02 pm »
Genuinely think he has everything to go on and be a mainstay in the team. Has so much confidence on the ball and seems to read the game very well at just 20.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,222
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #286 on: Yesterday at 10:23:13 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 10:06:11 pm
Looks so comfortable already. Stepped out at one point when Leicester were on the counter, but was pretty much flawless outside of that.

I now wonder if we just stumbled into this scenario or if it was the plan?

The latter by the looks of it.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,141
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #287 on: Yesterday at 10:31:23 pm »
Where is that polar bear in Texas meme? The man got an assist running on the right wing.  ;D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,141
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #288 on: Yesterday at 10:33:22 pm »
Quote
Jarell Quansah vs Leicester City:

 Assists - 1
 Accurate Passes - 81/89
 Chances Created - 1
 Shot Accuracy - 1/1
 Final 3rd Passes - 5
 Blocks - 1
 Clearances - 1
 Interceptions - 3
 Recoveries - 4
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,676
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #289 on: Yesterday at 11:05:34 pm »
He hasn't put a foot wrong since he's played, looks composed like he's been playing in the first team for years.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,528
  • ...All the best
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #290 on: Yesterday at 11:06:55 pm »
"Can not watch him without smiling" - Klopp.

Wow. Fair to say Jarrell's gonna play tons this season.
Logged

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,272
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #291 on: Yesterday at 11:09:29 pm »
And hes still playing slightly within himself with his passing, hes shown glimpses of a fantastic range of passing and a Virgil-esque switch.
Logged
AHA!

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,519
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #292 on: Yesterday at 11:19:26 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 11:06:55 pm
"Can not watch him without smiling" - Klopp.

Wow. Fair to say Jarrell's gonna play tons this season.
He was talking about Doak tbf.
Logged

Offline MNAA

  • ...mnaa, doo doo, deh-doodoo.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,487
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #293 on: Yesterday at 11:26:23 pm »
Have been watching Quansah since his U18 days. He was tall, a bit slight but always composed. He is a big boy now, has really matured physically

He looks comfortable and not out of place at all within the 1st team squad. Klopp is bedding him in very well. He is here to stay
Logged
Neither party wishes to be bent over backwards but...
coitus will occur

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,902
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #294 on: Yesterday at 11:36:16 pm »
Quote from: MNAA on Yesterday at 11:26:23 pm
Have been watching Quansah since his U18 days. He was tall, a bit slight but always composed. He is a big boy now, has really matured physically

He looks comfortable and not out of place at all within the 1st team squad. Klopp is bedding him in very well. He is here to stay
Fnar! ;D
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Rosario

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,236
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #295 on: Yesterday at 11:44:24 pm »
Always nice to see an academy product step into the first team and not look out of place. Still got a couple of years left until he reaches his physical peak and with the options we have at the back hes got all the time in the world to slowly increase minutes over the next 2-3 years.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,529
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #296 on: Today at 12:40:58 am »
Reasonably comfortable in the right wing position, but playing slightly within himself rather than going hell for leather at the opposition full back. Got an assist, but left Jota with a lot to do. Needs to run at the opposition defence more if he's hoping to displace Salah from the RF position.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,587
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #297 on: Today at 12:49:54 am »
This seasons squad keeps throwing us surprises, none more so than Jarell. My god, he looks like a proper defender. Suddenly got a serious option alongside the others.
Logged

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,493
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #298 on: Today at 12:50:55 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:23:13 pm
The latter by the looks of it.
I think so, too. The only thing that makes me question that is the articles about him going on loan late in the summer, although those might have been from less reputable sources.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,831
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #299 on: Today at 01:24:14 am »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 10:06:11 pm
Looks so comfortable already. Stepped out at one point when Leicester were on the counter, but was pretty much flawless outside of that.

I now wonder if we just stumbled into this scenario or if it was the plan?

No way did we stumble into this scenario. Klopp and the coaching staff will have seen what Quansah is capable of and they have come to the conclusion that he can play a role in our team. Mostly for odd appearances, but also in a more prominent role, if we get injuries and suspensions. I have no doubt about that hearing how Klopp has been talking about him for weeks and months. People wanted us to sign a centreback (and I wouldn't have said no to one either looking at the players we had and how they performed last season). The people in the club clearly had a better idea and from the looks of it, they were right.

Agree on the situation with the counter. He looked like he has been doing this for ages, just stayed calm and made sure nothing crazy happened.
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,329
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #300 on: Today at 01:58:18 am »
Klopp magics guys like Quansah. All the right tools just needs to be shown The Way.

Giraffe TributeGallop for Jotas Backheel  was just fantastic  ;D
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,409
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #301 on: Today at 05:35:33 am »
Who knows whether we knew he would look this good this quickly and whether not buying a CB in the summer was due to confidence in him. This is one of those times that people make confident pronouncements whilst having no way of knowing. That said, I thought it was really concerning that we were being forced into playing our 5th choice CB so early in the season. But its now looking like he might be 3rd or 4th choice by the end of the season and Im already extremely relaxed about him in the starting 11.
Logged

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,947
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #302 on: Today at 06:27:25 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:31:23 pm
Where is that polar bear in Texas meme? The man got an assist running on the right wing.  ;D

we got a prime figo playing in defence.

get the fuck out of here.

Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,908
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #303 on: Today at 06:30:45 am »
Few minor hiccups last night but a really amazing game all in all. He must be enjoying the ride. 😁
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,101
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #304 on: Today at 06:41:09 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:31:23 pm
Where is that polar bear in Texas meme? The man got an assist running on the right wing.  ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 06:43:13 am by RedG13 »
Logged
