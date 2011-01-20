Agree. Klopp had a laugh with the "Billy the Kid" stuff around Koumetio, but the truth is, he never looked a player in a proper game for us. Was an absolute mile off it the last time I saw him play a league cup game. Rhys Williams did admittedly look composed in his first couple of appearances, and obviously ended up doing a job for us later that season, but he never looked like a physically dominating CB in quite the same way that Quansah already has. He has a proper man body already, and the way he just sort of bullied their player and then showed vision in getting the assist tonight was great.



It is early days, but I think Quansah has everything to have a future here, at least in the squad if not first choice.



Williams is unfortunately just far too slow to be a Liverpool CB, unless we abandon playing with a high line, but I'm sure he'll make a career for himself somewhere. Koumetio seemed to me one of those players who stands out at youth level because of his physical gifts but who perhaps doesn't have the required concentration or reading of the game to really stake a claim here - capable of great moments but he's a very erratic player when I've watched him play, and that's probably the last quality you want in a CB.Quansah by contrast looks to have the style/physique of a Liverpool CB (quick, good on the ball) but seems to read the game well for his relatively tender years, and never looks flustered. As you say, whilst it may be too early to judge whether he can be a first-team option he's doing himself absolutely no harm in terms of locking down a squad position.