The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
April 3, 2024, 10:47:00 am
Sorry for the late post, I got a bit distracted doing this...

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=317882.msg19377159#msg19377159

 ;D
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
April 3, 2024, 01:49:01 pm
It is interesting that the Alternative table feels a lot more comfortable and the regular table seems.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
April 3, 2024, 06:05:43 pm
The next three rounds of games would be crucial. In the first, all three title contenders play for par 3, one can only drop APLT points. On paper, we have the easiest opponent, City - the hardest. City cannot afford to drop points vs Villa. All three teams have par 1s in the following round with us having the hardest game on paper. The third round is all par 3s again with City and Arsenal swapping opponents, Arse playing Villa. Three must win games for us, I'd say, and we tighten the grip. Come on Villa!
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
April 4, 2024, 10:51:08 pm




Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
April 4, 2024, 10:56:39 pm
Prof on April 4, 2024, 10:51:08 pm


I know it's not the important part, but Man Utd falling under the bottom of the chart then sticking their head back up again for a glimpse at week 24-25 before sliding back down again is very funny to me  :D
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
April 4, 2024, 11:00:40 pm
Ray K on April 4, 2024, 10:56:39 pm
I know it's not the important part, but Man Utd falling under the bottom of the chart then sticking their head back up again for a glimpse at week 24-25 before sliding back down again is very funny to me  :D

Corner turned...! ;D
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
April 4, 2024, 11:12:05 pm
There was a time (most of the time until now) when I thought Villa would be nailed on for 4th... Not so sure anymore.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
April 4, 2024, 11:13:32 pm
Ray K on April 4, 2024, 10:56:39 pm
I know it's not the important part, but Man Utd falling under the bottom of the chart then sticking their head back up again for a glimpse at week 24-25 before sliding back down again is very funny to me  :D
They were in Champions form that week 25...
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
April 5, 2024, 07:55:24 am
Beating united on Sunday would be huge in here , weve all got par 1s
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
April 5, 2024, 08:07:26 am
Ray K on April 4, 2024, 10:56:39 pm
I know it's not the important part, but Man Utd falling under the bottom of the chart then sticking their head back up again for a glimpse at week 24-25 before sliding back down again is very funny to me  :D

And to me. "(Insert name) Woz Ere" vibes
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
April 5, 2024, 09:07:38 am
gazzam1963 on April 5, 2024, 07:55:24 am
Beating united on Sunday would be huge in here , weve all got par 1s
Very much our bogie side, and away from home makes it even worse.  They'll also see it as their biggest game of the season.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
April 5, 2024, 09:38:40 am
gazzam1963 on April 5, 2024, 07:55:24 am
Beating united on Sunday would be huge in here , weve all got par 1s

Yeah this weekend is huge. Surely theres no way all 3 teams win.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
April 5, 2024, 10:41:59 am
Shows how Arsenals run has been easy the 2nd half of the season and just running to par. Their first chance in a long while for their line to move upwards, will they take the opportunity? Its also strange how weve had a big gap for the majority of the season apart from a few weeks yet its never been translated into the real league table, it has to level out soon surely?
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
April 5, 2024, 11:19:40 am
gazzam1963 on April 5, 2024, 07:55:24 am
Beating united on Sunday would be huge in here , weve all got par 1s

Think you will find that our challenge ends at the Theatre of Dreams.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
April 5, 2024, 02:40:16 pm
farawayred on April 4, 2024, 11:12:05 pm
There was a time (most of the time until now) when I thought Villa would be nailed on for 4th... Not so sure anymore.

I think Champions League is probably gonna go to top 5 anyway in which case Spurs and Villa can both probably look forward to Champions League football next season.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
April 5, 2024, 02:49:20 pm
United will be too  much for us on Sunday. They scored 3 yesterday and came back from being 2-0 down. Worrying form for our struggling side who couldn't hold a 1-0 lead against the bottom side.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
April 5, 2024, 05:30:13 pm
stonecold_jpm on April 5, 2024, 10:41:59 am
Shows how Arsenals run has been easy the 2nd half of the season and just running to par. Their first chance in a long while for their line to move upwards, will they take the opportunity? Its also strange how weve had a big gap for the majority of the season apart from a few weeks yet its never been translated into the real league table, it has to level out soon surely?

Arsenal could have gone up last Sunday, but they played for a draw.

If results go to par, the real table will soon reflect the APLT.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
April 6, 2024, 07:33:53 pm
Knight on April 5, 2024, 09:38:40 am
Yeah this weekend is huge. Surely theres no way all 3 teams win.

Well, thats is fucked. Inevitable, really.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
April 6, 2024, 09:47:01 pm
I don't see us winning at Old Trafford. And that would effectively be the end of the title challenge.

Draw obviously not good enough. We have to win every remaining game.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
April 7, 2024, 07:03:42 am
Good news is I do see us winning at Old Trafford
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
April 7, 2024, 07:08:28 am
johnny74 on April 6, 2024, 09:47:01 pm
I don't see us winning at Old Trafford. And that would effectively be the end of the title challenge.

Draw obviously not good enough. We have to win every remaining game.

It wouldnt be effectively the end of our title challenge. With a draw well still be ahead of City. And City are still the most likely to win out. I do think anything other than a win would be really, really bad though. Weve got the chance, especially with CL quarters over the next few weeks, to apply lots of pressure to Arsenal and City. But we need to be ahead in order to do that.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
April 7, 2024, 07:08:59 am
Brian Blessed on April 6, 2024, 07:33:53 pm
Well, thats is fucked. Inevitable, really.

Yeah I take it back. Obviously all 3 teams will win this weekend :)
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
April 7, 2024, 07:51:43 am
killer-heels on April 5, 2024, 11:19:40 am
Think you will find that our challenge ends at the Theatre of Dreams.

Where's that?
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
April 7, 2024, 05:34:25 pm
Point for par , getting tight now just like the real table we should have been celebrating getting back on the 90 point mark
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
April 7, 2024, 06:51:36 pm
Heritage on April 7, 2024, 07:03:42 am
Good news is I do see us winning at Old Trafford
Knight on April 7, 2024, 07:08:59 am
Yeah I take it back. Obviously all 3 teams will win this weekend :)
You should learn from this, no more of this stuff here please! Mockers and all that...
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
April 8, 2024, 01:24:10 am
farawayred on April 7, 2024, 06:51:36 pm
You should learn from this, no more of this stuff here please! Mockers and all that...

A jinx is like a prayer...if it doesn't get answered the first time, why keep doing it?

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
April 8, 2024, 08:53:53 pm




Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
April 8, 2024, 09:01:19 pm
Still looking good
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
April 8, 2024, 09:18:00 pm
APLT Par 1 games: Arsenal (3), City (3), Liverpool (2)
Average Opponent PPG: Arsenal (1.54), City (1.46), Liverpool (1.45)

TeamOpponentH/ADateDayTimeAPLTOpp PPG
CityLutonHApr-13Saturday3:00 PM30.63
LiverpoolCrystal PalaceHApr-14Sunday2:00 PM30.88
ArsenalAston VillaHApr-14Sunday4:30 PM31.56
ArsenalWolvesAApr-20Saturday7:30 PM11.60
LiverpoolFulhamAApr-21Sunday4:30 PM11.75
ArsenalChelseaHApr-23Tuesday8:00 PM31.27
LiverpoolEvertonAApr-24Wednesday8:00 PM31.07
CityBrightonAApr-25Thursday8:00 PM11.80
LiverpoolWest HamAApr-27Saturday12:30 PM31.56
ArsenalTottenhamAApr-28Sunday2:00 PM12.25
CityForestAApr-28Sunday4:30 PM31.19
ArsenalBournemouthHMay-04Saturday12:30 PM31.20
CityWolvesHMay-04Saturday5:30 PM31.13
LiverpoolTottenhamHMay-05Sunday4:30 PM31.60
ArsenalManchester United*AMay-11Saturday5:30 PM11.73
CityFulham*AMay-11Sunday2:00 PM11.75
LiverpoolAston Villa*AMay-11Sunday4:30 PM12.19
CityTottenham*AMay-15Wednesday8:00 PM12.25
ArsenalEvertonHMay-19Sunday4:00 PM31.19
CityWest HamHMay-19Sunday4:00 PM31.44
LiverpoolWolvesHMay-19Sunday4:00 PM31.13
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
April 8, 2024, 10:11:11 pm
So the first chance anyone has of overtaking us on this since game-week 3 is Arsenal on game-week 35 whilst City would in the last midweek. That gives me  a bit of confidence back looking at previous years graphs. The anomaly is Citys run in 18/19 to overtake us which Arsenal would have to match and I still dont believe they are as good as either of us were that season.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
April 8, 2024, 10:45:52 pm
stonecold_jpm on April 8, 2024, 10:11:11 pm
So the first chance anyone has of overtaking us on this since game-week 3 is Arsenal on game-week 35 whilst City would in the last midweek. That gives me  a bit of confidence back looking at previous years graphs. The anomaly is Citys run in 18/19 to overtake us which Arsenal would have to match and I still dont believe they are as good as either of us were that season.

Arsenal can overtake us this weekend if we lose to Palace.

I'm guessing you mean if we play to par?
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
April 9, 2024, 01:38:42 am
stonecold_jpm on April 8, 2024, 10:11:11 pm
So the first chance anyone has of overtaking us on this since game-week 3 is Arsenal on game-week 35 whilst City would in the last midweek. That gives me  a bit of confidence back looking at previous years graphs. The anomaly is Citys run in 18/19 to overtake us which Arsenal would have to match and I still dont believe they are as good as either of us were that season.

I was of a similar opinion to you on Arsenal.

However, if you overlay their xG data to both ours and Man City's over a similar time frame in that season and in fact Arsenal's form is actually as good if not better in some regards.

Just to be clear, Man City's finish to that season was winning 18 of 19 games in the final half of the season, so if you go back to the start of that run and do a similar comparison to Arsenal's run at that same point this season you get the following data...

18/19
Man City - xG 30.54 / xGA 7.54
Liverpool - xG 28.46 / xGA 8.67

23/24
Arsenal - xG 28.11 / xGA 6.61
Liverpool - xG 36.09 / xGA 13.16
Man City - xG 28.13 / 12.91

Arsenal's defensive numbers are superior to both ours and City's in 18/19, while their expected goals number isn't that far off either of ours or City's.  I'd argue in an aggregate sense they are on par given they are giving up less expected goals which in turn means scoring less - that is generally the nature of things.

As a side note, when you look at our numbers this season the burning question has to be, why can't we find more balance in our play between scoring a bit less and conceding a bit less?  I'm sure that's easier said than done, or Klopp would be doing it.  To quote the Godfather ..."this is the business (style) we've chosen" 

Something that occurred to me during this analysis was what about comparing Arsenal to our best season when we actually won the title, controlled games like a boss and blew the competition away.  Well across a similar period our numbers looked as follows...

19/20
Liverpool - xG 26.62 / xGA 12.12

So in actuality this season hasn't been all that dissimilar to our title winning season in terms of goals against, but miles ahead in terms of the chances we are creating.  By way of comparison we are creating even more chances this season than City were last season during the same period and that team went on to win the treble.

Caveat - Yes I'm aware of the deficiencies and flaws of xG and am not arguing that any of the above data can accurately predict the future.    However, if the question is are Arsenal as good as the 18/19 version of Liverpool or Man City then in a xG sense the answer so far is yes.

Draw your own conclusions.  8)
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
April 9, 2024, 02:13:57 am
BoRed on April 8, 2024, 10:45:52 pm
Arsenal can overtake us this weekend if we lose to Palace.

I'm guessing you mean if we play to par?

Yep if we beat Palace to par and dont lose to Fulham then they cant overtake us till the week they play Spurs right?
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
April 9, 2024, 02:25:07 am
latortuga on April 9, 2024, 01:38:42 am
I was of a similar opinion to you on Arsenal.

However, if you overlay their xG data to both ours and Man City's over a similar time frame in that season and in fact Arsenal's form is actually as good if not better in some regards.

Just to be clear, Man City's finish to that season was winning 18 of 19 games in the final half of the season, so if you go back to the start of that run and do a similar comparison to Arsenal's run at that same point this season you get the following data...

18/19
Man City - xG 30.54 / xGA 7.54
Liverpool - xG 28.46 / xGA 8.67

23/24
Arsenal - xG 28.11 / xGA 6.61
Liverpool - xG 36.09 / xGA 13.16
Man City - xG 28.13 / 12.91

Arsenal's defensive numbers are superior to both ours and City's in 18/19, while their expected goals number isn't that far off either of ours or City's.  I'd argue in an aggregate sense they are on par given they are giving up less expected goals which in turn means scoring less - that is generally the nature of things.

As a side note, when you look at our numbers this season the burning question has to be, why can't we find more balance in our play between scoring a bit less and conceding a bit less?  I'm sure that's easier said than done, or Klopp would be doing it.  To quote the Godfather ..."this is the business (style) we've chosen" 

Something that occurred to me during this analysis was what about comparing Arsenal to our best season when we actually won the title, controlled games like a boss and blew the competition away.  Well across a similar period our numbers looked as follows...

19/20
Liverpool - xG 26.62 / xGA 12.12

So in actuality this season hasn't been all that dissimilar to our title winning season in terms of goals against, but miles ahead in terms of the chances we are creating.  By way of comparison we are creating even more chances this season than City were last season during the same period and that team went on to win the treble.

Caveat - Yes I'm aware of the deficiencies and flaws of xG and am not arguing that any of the above data can accurately predict the future.    However, if the question is are Arsenal as good as the 18/19 version of Liverpool or Man City then in a xG sense the answer so far is yes.

Draw your own conclusions.  8)

There defensive numbers have been on point all season but up until the end of January they were having the same issues weve had recently were they was struggling to score and finish off games despite having plenty of chances. Then they stuffed Palace at home and got that win over us and havent stopped scoring since, and I dont think they are doing anything any different than they were doing before. So hopefully we can stuff Palace and do exactly the same!
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
April 9, 2024, 09:43:22 am
stonecold_jpm on April 9, 2024, 02:13:57 am
Yep if we beat Palace to par and dont lose to Fulham then they cant overtake us till the week they play Spurs right?

Yes, if we play to par, they need to win two par-1s to overtake us.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
April 9, 2024, 09:22:47 pm
Knight on April 7, 2024, 07:08:28 am
It wouldnt be effectively the end of our title challenge. With a draw well still be ahead of City. And City are still the most likely to win out. I do think anything other than a win would be really, really bad though. Weve got the chance, especially with CL quarters over the next few weeks, to apply lots of pressure to Arsenal and City. But we need to be ahead in order to do that.

Did you ruin my mockers sir?
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
Today at 06:45:36 pm
Well. Still top of this league. But feel like I've seen this movie before
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
Today at 08:00:54 pm
Well nobodys near to 90 points now so its the only hope we have that it may not be done just yet.
