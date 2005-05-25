The next three rounds of games would be crucial. In the first, all three title contenders play for par 3, one can only drop APLT points. On paper, we have the easiest opponent, City - the hardest. City cannot afford to drop points vs Villa. All three teams have par 1s in the following round with us having the hardest game on paper. The third round is all par 3s again with City and Arsenal swapping opponents, Arse playing Villa. Three must win games for us, I'd say, and we tighten the grip. Come on Villa!