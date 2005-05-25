« previous next »
The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
April 3, 2024, 10:47:00 am
Sorry for the late post, I got a bit distracted doing this...

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=317882.msg19377159#msg19377159

 ;D
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
April 3, 2024, 01:49:01 pm
It is interesting that the Alternative table feels a lot more comfortable and the regular table seems.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
April 3, 2024, 06:05:43 pm
The next three rounds of games would be crucial. In the first, all three title contenders play for par 3, one can only drop APLT points. On paper, we have the easiest opponent, City - the hardest. City cannot afford to drop points vs Villa. All three teams have par 1s in the following round with us having the hardest game on paper. The third round is all par 3s again with City and Arsenal swapping opponents, Arse playing Villa. Three must win games for us, I'd say, and we tighten the grip. Come on Villa!
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
April 4, 2024, 10:51:08 pm




Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
April 4, 2024, 10:56:39 pm
Quote from: Prof on April  4, 2024, 10:51:08 pm


I know it's not the important part, but Man Utd falling under the bottom of the chart then sticking their head back up again for a glimpse at week 24-25 before sliding back down again is very funny to me  :D
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
April 4, 2024, 11:00:40 pm
Quote from: Ray K on April  4, 2024, 10:56:39 pm
I know it's not the important part, but Man Utd falling under the bottom of the chart then sticking their head back up again for a glimpse at week 24-25 before sliding back down again is very funny to me  :D

Corner turned...! ;D
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
April 4, 2024, 11:12:05 pm
There was a time (most of the time until now) when I thought Villa would be nailed on for 4th... Not so sure anymore.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
April 4, 2024, 11:13:32 pm
Quote from: Ray K on April  4, 2024, 10:56:39 pm
I know it's not the important part, but Man Utd falling under the bottom of the chart then sticking their head back up again for a glimpse at week 24-25 before sliding back down again is very funny to me  :D
They were in Champions form that week 25...
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
April 5, 2024, 07:55:24 am
Beating united on Sunday would be huge in here , weve all got par 1s
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
April 5, 2024, 08:07:26 am
Quote from: Ray K on April  4, 2024, 10:56:39 pm
I know it's not the important part, but Man Utd falling under the bottom of the chart then sticking their head back up again for a glimpse at week 24-25 before sliding back down again is very funny to me  :D

And to me. "(Insert name) Woz Ere" vibes
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
April 5, 2024, 09:07:38 am
Quote from: gazzam1963 on April  5, 2024, 07:55:24 am
Beating united on Sunday would be huge in here , weve all got par 1s
Very much our bogie side, and away from home makes it even worse.  They'll also see it as their biggest game of the season.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
April 5, 2024, 09:38:40 am
Quote from: gazzam1963 on April  5, 2024, 07:55:24 am
Beating united on Sunday would be huge in here , weve all got par 1s

Yeah this weekend is huge. Surely theres no way all 3 teams win.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
April 5, 2024, 10:41:59 am
Shows how Arsenals run has been easy the 2nd half of the season and just running to par. Their first chance in a long while for their line to move upwards, will they take the opportunity? Its also strange how weve had a big gap for the majority of the season apart from a few weeks yet its never been translated into the real league table, it has to level out soon surely?
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
April 5, 2024, 11:19:40 am
Quote from: gazzam1963 on April  5, 2024, 07:55:24 am
Beating united on Sunday would be huge in here , weve all got par 1s

Think you will find that our challenge ends at the Theatre of Dreams.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
April 5, 2024, 02:40:16 pm
Quote from: farawayred on April  4, 2024, 11:12:05 pm
There was a time (most of the time until now) when I thought Villa would be nailed on for 4th... Not so sure anymore.

I think Champions League is probably gonna go to top 5 anyway in which case Spurs and Villa can both probably look forward to Champions League football next season.
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
April 5, 2024, 02:49:20 pm
United will be too  much for us on Sunday. They scored 3 yesterday and came back from being 2-0 down. Worrying form for our struggling side who couldn't hold a 1-0 lead against the bottom side.
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
April 5, 2024, 05:30:13 pm
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on April  5, 2024, 10:41:59 am
Shows how Arsenals run has been easy the 2nd half of the season and just running to par. Their first chance in a long while for their line to move upwards, will they take the opportunity? Its also strange how weve had a big gap for the majority of the season apart from a few weeks yet its never been translated into the real league table, it has to level out soon surely?

Arsenal could have gone up last Sunday, but they played for a draw.

If results go to par, the real table will soon reflect the APLT.
Quote from: Hazell on March 30, 2024, 10:20:57 pm
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
Yesterday at 07:33:53 pm
Quote from: Knight on April  5, 2024, 09:38:40 am
Yeah this weekend is huge. Surely theres no way all 3 teams win.

Well, thats is fucked. Inevitable, really.
Quote from: Hazell on March 30, 2024, 10:20:57 pm
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
Yesterday at 09:47:01 pm
I don't see us winning at Old Trafford. And that would effectively be the end of the title challenge.

Draw obviously not good enough. We have to win every remaining game.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
Today at 07:03:42 am
🔥97🔥

🏆 x 42

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
Today at 07:08:28 am
Quote from: johnny74 on Yesterday at 09:47:01 pm
I don't see us winning at Old Trafford. And that would effectively be the end of the title challenge.

Draw obviously not good enough. We have to win every remaining game.

It wouldnt be effectively the end of our title challenge. With a draw well still be ahead of City. And City are still the most likely to win out. I do think anything other than a win would be really, really bad though. Weve got the chance, especially with CL quarters over the next few weeks, to apply lots of pressure to Arsenal and City. But we need to be ahead in order to do that.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
Today at 07:08:59 am
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 07:33:53 pm
Well, thats is fucked. Inevitable, really.

Yeah I take it back. Obviously all 3 teams will win this weekend :)
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
Today at 07:51:43 am
Quote from: killer-heels on April  5, 2024, 11:19:40 am
Think you will find that our challenge ends at the Theatre of Dreams.

Where's that?
Anyone can have a good day, but you have to be able to perform on a bad day.

Jurgen Klopp

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
Today at 05:34:25 pm
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
Today at 06:51:36 pm
Quote from: Heritage on Today at 07:03:42 am
Good news is I do see us winning at Old Trafford
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:08:59 am
Yeah I take it back. Obviously all 3 teams will win this weekend :)
You should learn from this, no more of this stuff here please! Mockers and all that...
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
