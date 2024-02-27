« previous next »
Quote from: abhred on February 27, 2024, 01:58:48 am
So for all of Arsenals great form, theyre only playing to par?

They finish with 5 par 1s in their last 9 games
Interesting weekend as us Arsenal and City all 3pt pars, but they dont seem easy games really.
Us playing first a bonus to really put pressure on if we can get our par.
Why doesn't City have any red on their bar graph?
Quote from: Purple Gorilla on March  1, 2024, 12:07:51 am
Interesting weekend as us Arsenal and City all 3pt pars, but they dont seem easy games really.
Us playing first a bonus to really put pressure on if we can get our par.
Arsenal's game is the easiest they have left, be shocked if they drop points there.
Quote from: OkieRedman on March  1, 2024, 03:38:50 am
Why doesn't City have any red on their bar graph?
It'll have a glitch in the data because of their fixture changes.  I'll have to fix it next update. I hadn't noticed it before. Thanks for pointing out.
Always thought all season we were hanging about, hoping for the best.   But as of today, shit just got real.
Quote from: Prof on February 26, 2024, 10:11:08 pm




So if all the teams win their par 3's we can finish on +6, City on +5 and Arsenal on +4. E.g City or Arsenal can't over take us just because they have more par 3 games remaining.
It's interesting that we have 3 clubs fighting it out for the title right now because it's not something you usually see.  Often you have 2 sides going for the title and they bring out the best in each other, peeling off long winning runs to end the season.  But with a 3rd team it's almost like that old saying 'Three's a crowd'.  So I wonder if something will give here and one of Arsenal or Man City start falling away over the next 10 games.

Arsenal, please step forward.  It would certainly tie in with the fact they have a tougher end to the season.
