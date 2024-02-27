It's interesting that we have 3 clubs fighting it out for the title right now because it's not something you usually see. Often you have 2 sides going for the title and they bring out the best in each other, peeling off long winning runs to end the season. But with a 3rd team it's almost like that old saying 'Three's a crowd'. So I wonder if something will give here and one of Arsenal or Man City start falling away over the next 10 games.



Arsenal, please step forward. It would certainly tie in with the fact they have a tougher end to the season.