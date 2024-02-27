« previous next »
The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
February 27, 2024, 10:04:04 am
Quote from: abhred on February 27, 2024, 01:58:48 am
So for all of Arsenals great form, theyre only playing to par?

They finish with 5 par 1s in their last 9 games
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
March 1, 2024, 12:07:51 am
Interesting weekend as us Arsenal and City all 3pt pars, but they dont seem easy games really.
Us playing first a bonus to really put pressure on if we can get our par.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
March 1, 2024, 03:38:50 am
Why doesn't City have any red on their bar graph?
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
March 1, 2024, 07:30:36 am
Quote from: Purple Gorilla on March  1, 2024, 12:07:51 am
Interesting weekend as us Arsenal and City all 3pt pars, but they dont seem easy games really.
Us playing first a bonus to really put pressure on if we can get our par.
Arsenal's game is the easiest they have left, be shocked if they drop points there.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
March 2, 2024, 09:30:47 pm
Quote from: OkieRedman on March  1, 2024, 03:38:50 am
Why doesn't City have any red on their bar graph?
It'll have a glitch in the data because of their fixture changes.  I'll have to fix it next update. I hadn't noticed it before. Thanks for pointing out.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
March 2, 2024, 09:34:42 pm
Always thought all season we were hanging about, hoping for the best.   But as of today, shit just got real.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
March 4, 2024, 06:39:32 am
Quote from: Prof on February 26, 2024, 10:11:08 pm




So if all the teams win their par 3's we can finish on +6, City on +5 and Arsenal on +4. E.g City or Arsenal can't over take us just because they have more par 3 games remaining.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
March 4, 2024, 06:56:21 am
It's interesting that we have 3 clubs fighting it out for the title right now because it's not something you usually see.  Often you have 2 sides going for the title and they bring out the best in each other, peeling off long winning runs to end the season.  But with a 3rd team it's almost like that old saying 'Three's a crowd'.  So I wonder if something will give here and one of Arsenal or Man City start falling away over the next 10 games.

Arsenal, please step forward.  It would certainly tie in with the fact they have a tougher end to the season.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
March 4, 2024, 07:05:27 am
Quote from: KurtVerbose on March  4, 2024, 06:39:32 am
So if all the teams win their par 3's we can finish on +6, City on +5 and Arsenal on +4. E.g City or Arsenal can't over take us just because they have more par 3 games remaining.

I guess you mean "win their par 1 games, because winning par 3 games doesn't return a positive change in APLT standing.

If City win all their par 1 games, it means a -3 for Liverpool as it implies a loss at Anfield next weekend. Likewise, Arsenal winning all their par 1 games means a -3 for City. So, if all 3 win all their par 1s and everything else goes according to par (i.e. Arsenal win all their remaining games and LFC & AD win all but 1) Arsenal win the league with Liverpool second by a point and City third by another point. When you look at the real league table that's obvious, but in the APLT, the team with the higher number of par 1 games remaining has more opportunities to increase their total.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
March 4, 2024, 09:17:52 am
Stating the bleeding obvious but next week is frigging huge.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
Yesterday at 01:06:26 pm
Fascinating fixture Sunday, its weird though because the real life scenario would probably say that a draw is ok for us. But on APLT it suits City miles more than us.
Also, a win for us IRL is undoubtedly huge. Whereas on APLT its only whats expected.
Its weird in a way because when you factor everything in, theres certain fixtures that dont sit nicely at all on the APLT. City being a 3pt game for us for example, Id argue EFC away as well. But then equally City would have 3pt games v Arsenal and Villa soon, where IRL getting 6 out of them is a great achievement. But on this, its only expected.
Fascinating as I say.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
Today at 12:56:48 am
Quote from: Purple Gorilla on Yesterday at 01:06:26 pm
Fascinating fixture Sunday, its weird though because the real life scenario would probably say that a draw is ok for us. But on APLT it suits City miles more than us.
Also, a win for us IRL is undoubtedly huge. Whereas on APLT its only whats expected.
Its weird in a way because when you factor everything in, theres certain fixtures that dont sit nicely at all on the APLT. City being a 3pt game for us for example, Id argue EFC away as well. But then equally City would have 3pt games v Arsenal and Villa soon, where IRL getting 6 out of them is a great achievement. But on this, its only expected.
Fascinating as I say.
You generally drop some points at home during the season and there part on the bar graph which gives the leeway for dropping points at home(even if u still drop in the APLT) but teams that win the title generally dont drop more then 6 at home. It been 4 so far(which about what I would expect from before the season, Arsenal and City). United drawing at home imo is the worst result of the season, followed by Luton away and Arsenal at home
