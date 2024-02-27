Fascinating fixture Sunday, its weird though because the real life scenario would probably say that a draw is ok for us. But on APLT it suits City miles more than us.
Also, a win for us IRL is undoubtedly huge. Whereas on APLT its only whats expected.
Its weird in a way because when you factor everything in, theres certain fixtures that dont sit nicely at all on the APLT. City being a 3pt game for us for example, Id argue EFC away as well. But then equally City would have 3pt games v Arsenal and Villa soon, where IRL getting 6 out of them is a great achievement. But on this, its only expected.
Fascinating as I say.