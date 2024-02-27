« previous next »
Author Topic: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24  (Read 70125 times)

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #440 on: February 27, 2024, 10:04:04 am »
Quote from: abhred on February 27, 2024, 01:58:48 am
So for all of Arsenals great form, theyre only playing to par?

They finish with 5 par 1s in their last 9 games
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #441 on: March 1, 2024, 12:07:51 am »
Interesting weekend as us Arsenal and City all 3pt pars, but they dont seem easy games really.
Us playing first a bonus to really put pressure on if we can get our par.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #442 on: March 1, 2024, 03:38:50 am »
Why doesn't City have any red on their bar graph?
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #443 on: March 1, 2024, 07:30:36 am »
Quote from: Purple Gorilla on March  1, 2024, 12:07:51 am
Interesting weekend as us Arsenal and City all 3pt pars, but they dont seem easy games really.
Us playing first a bonus to really put pressure on if we can get our par.
Arsenal's game is the easiest they have left, be shocked if they drop points there.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #444 on: March 2, 2024, 09:30:47 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on March  1, 2024, 03:38:50 am
Why doesn't City have any red on their bar graph?
It'll have a glitch in the data because of their fixture changes.  I'll have to fix it next update. I hadn't noticed it before. Thanks for pointing out.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #445 on: March 2, 2024, 09:34:42 pm »
Always thought all season we were hanging about, hoping for the best.   But as of today, shit just got real.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #446 on: March 4, 2024, 06:39:32 am »
Quote from: Prof on February 26, 2024, 10:11:08 pm




So if all the teams win their par 3's we can finish on +6, City on +5 and Arsenal on +4. E.g City or Arsenal can't over take us just because they have more par 3 games remaining.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #447 on: March 4, 2024, 06:56:21 am »
It's interesting that we have 3 clubs fighting it out for the title right now because it's not something you usually see.  Often you have 2 sides going for the title and they bring out the best in each other, peeling off long winning runs to end the season.  But with a 3rd team it's almost like that old saying 'Three's a crowd'.  So I wonder if something will give here and one of Arsenal or Man City start falling away over the next 10 games.

Arsenal, please step forward.  It would certainly tie in with the fact they have a tougher end to the season.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #448 on: March 4, 2024, 07:05:27 am »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on March  4, 2024, 06:39:32 am
So if all the teams win their par 3's we can finish on +6, City on +5 and Arsenal on +4. E.g City or Arsenal can't over take us just because they have more par 3 games remaining.

I guess you mean "win their par 1 games, because winning par 3 games doesn't return a positive change in APLT standing.

If City win all their par 1 games, it means a -3 for Liverpool as it implies a loss at Anfield next weekend. Likewise, Arsenal winning all their par 1 games means a -3 for City. So, if all 3 win all their par 1s and everything else goes according to par (i.e. Arsenal win all their remaining games and LFC & AD win all but 1) Arsenal win the league with Liverpool second by a point and City third by another point. When you look at the real league table that's obvious, but in the APLT, the team with the higher number of par 1 games remaining has more opportunities to increase their total.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #449 on: March 4, 2024, 09:17:52 am »
Stating the bleeding obvious but next week is frigging huge.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #450 on: March 5, 2024, 01:06:26 pm »
Fascinating fixture Sunday, its weird though because the real life scenario would probably say that a draw is ok for us. But on APLT it suits City miles more than us.
Also, a win for us IRL is undoubtedly huge. Whereas on APLT its only whats expected.
Its weird in a way because when you factor everything in, theres certain fixtures that dont sit nicely at all on the APLT. City being a 3pt game for us for example, Id argue EFC away as well. But then equally City would have 3pt games v Arsenal and Villa soon, where IRL getting 6 out of them is a great achievement. But on this, its only expected.
Fascinating as I say.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #451 on: March 6, 2024, 12:56:48 am »
Quote from: Purple Gorilla on March  5, 2024, 01:06:26 pm
Fascinating fixture Sunday, its weird though because the real life scenario would probably say that a draw is ok for us. But on APLT it suits City miles more than us.
Also, a win for us IRL is undoubtedly huge. Whereas on APLT its only whats expected.
Its weird in a way because when you factor everything in, theres certain fixtures that dont sit nicely at all on the APLT. City being a 3pt game for us for example, Id argue EFC away as well. But then equally City would have 3pt games v Arsenal and Villa soon, where IRL getting 6 out of them is a great achievement. But on this, its only expected.
Fascinating as I say.
You generally drop some points at home during the season and there part on the bar graph which gives the leeway for dropping points at home(even if u still drop in the APLT) but teams that win the title generally dont drop more then 6 at home. It been 4 so far(which about what I would expect from before the season, Arsenal and City). United drawing at home imo is the worst result of the season, followed by Luton away and Arsenal at home
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #452 on: March 7, 2024, 06:58:18 am »
If only the ref hadn't taken away the points we should have had against Tottenham....
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #453 on: March 7, 2024, 09:16:06 pm »




Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #454 on: March 7, 2024, 09:44:05 pm »
We have 3 par 1s, City and Arsenal have 5 par 1s each. So fricken close...
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #455 on: March 7, 2024, 10:17:50 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on March  7, 2024, 09:44:05 pm
We have 3 par 1s, City and Arsenal have 5 par 1s each. So fricken close...

We have 4: Man Utd, Villa, Fulham and West Ham.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #456 on: March 7, 2024, 10:24:07 pm »
Quote from: Party Phil on March  7, 2024, 10:17:50 pm
We have 4: Man Utd, Villa, Fulham and West Ham.

West Ham finished 14th last season so is a par 3.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #457 on: March 8, 2024, 04:22:47 am »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on March  7, 2024, 10:24:07 pm
West Ham finished 14th last season so is a par 3.

Oh yeah, I forgot how bad they were last year!
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #458 on: March 11, 2024, 07:43:49 am »
Down to -2 , so still a three point advantage , a draw for city v arsenal is the best result in relation to aplt me thinks
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #459 on: March 11, 2024, 12:24:05 pm »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on March 11, 2024, 07:43:49 am
Down to -2 , so still a three point advantage , a draw for city v arsenal is the best result in relation to aplt me thinks

Draw
Arsenal win
City win

In that order I think
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #460 on: March 12, 2024, 07:54:39 pm »




Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #461 on: March 13, 2024, 05:34:10 pm »
We've been top of the APLT since week 3, don't let it slip now!
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #462 on: March 28, 2024, 09:41:11 pm »
Arsenal have away to City, Spurs, United and Brighton, and home to Villa. I just don't see them being a title competitors as the season end approaches. City though, if they scrape past Arsenal, can be unstoppable, unless the CL schedule interferes.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #463 on: March 29, 2024, 12:14:06 am »
Quote from: farawayred on March 28, 2024, 09:41:11 pm
Arsenal have away to City, Spurs, United and Brighton, and home to Villa. I just don't see them being a title competitors as the season end approaches.

Chelsea at home as well, who have been alright in the big games.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #464 on: Yesterday at 06:36:19 pm »
Another point clear. Next week is pivotal.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #465 on: Yesterday at 06:39:01 pm »
Liverpool: -2
Arsenal: -6
City: -7

So far, so good.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #466 on: Yesterday at 11:19:43 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Yesterday at 06:36:19 pm
Another point clear. Next week is pivotal.

A point against Utd is probably a fair par score. Then win all the rest. Hard but possible.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #467 on: Today at 12:02:45 am »
Quote from: johnny74 on Yesterday at 11:19:43 pm
A point against Utd is probably a fair par score. Then win all the rest. Hard but possible.

Need to close the GD on Thursday.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #468 on: Today at 12:07:29 am »
Quote from: johnny74 on Yesterday at 11:19:43 pm
A point against Utd is probably a fair par score. Then win all the rest. Hard but possible.
I think Spurs and Villa will be tougher games, particularly if we get past Atalanta.

2nd May: Europa semi (a)
4th/5th May: Spurs (h)
9th May: Europa semi (h)
11th/12th May: Villa (a)

Man U have reverted to Solskjaer tactics which makes them more difficult for us but I fully expect us to avenge the cup defeat and gain another two APLT points.
« Reply #469 on: Today at 12:24:35 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:07:29 am
I think Spurs and Villa will be tougher games, particularly if we get past Atalanta.

2nd May: Europa semi (a)
4th/5th May: Spurs (h)
9th May: Europa semi (h)
11th/12th May: Villa (a)

Man U have reverted to Solskjaer tactics which makes them more difficult for us but I fully expect us to avenge the cup defeat and gain another two APLT points.

Villa, hopefully will also have a European semi to deal with and would have secured top 5. Thats why Man U (who play Arsenal on the same weekend) will have nothing to play for. Arsenal will win that comfortably..
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #470 on: Today at 01:10:27 am »
Could Villa beat City in their next game?  I have a feeling they might.  City really should scare no one.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #471 on: Today at 01:13:40 am »
Quote from: latortuga on Today at 01:10:27 am
Could Villa beat City in their next game?  I have a feeling they might.  City really should scare no one.

No Watkins and no McGinn.
« Reply #472 on: Today at 01:27:01 am »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 01:13:40 am
No Watkins and no McGinn.

That's a blow, but Villa still have a lot of pace up front which even rubbish teams like Chelsea used to pretty good effect to expose City's high line.  City also lost Ake which could mean they have no Stones, Ake, Walker or Ederson. 
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #473 on: Today at 05:06:58 am »
Quote from: latortuga on Today at 01:10:27 am
Could Villa beat City in their next game?  I have a feeling they might.  City really should scare no one.

When was the last time City lost at home? A draw is the best we'll get.
Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2023-24
« Reply #474 on: Today at 05:36:39 am »
Quote from: ItzdoctorZ on Today at 05:06:58 am
When was the last time City lost at home? A draw is the best we'll get.

Last season vs Brentford. I dont think Villa will get anything as their away form is tempermental. Brighton, Wolves and Spurs best chances of them dropping points imho
