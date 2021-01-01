« previous next »
Everton - The 777 Unflushables

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 02:15:54 pm
Quote from: kiwiscouser on Yesterday at 01:49:38 pm
There may be some end of season bonuses, on top of that, for staying in premier league etc?


Winning the Derby cup final trophy?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 02:19:39 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 12:58:19 pm



A lot of money generated and given to the club would be lost, PL money in particular. I assume though, that they would still have 52,888 supporters at least who would still love them even though they were playing Marine so they may be able to be fairly rich as they work their way back up the leagues. It would probably be a lot of fun winning trophies every year and most of their fans would enjoy that experience.


Yes the City would lose money for a few years but LFC would probably pick up a few young fans and everything would be as it is after 5 years but they'd have a trophy cabinet and a few videos worth watching.




Think of the revenue generated for the city from all of the parades they would have coming up from division 9 though.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 02:21:21 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 01:52:03 pm
So all the businesses that rely on Everton being at Goodison park will be screwed. There is nothing else at BMD so presumably them fans will be spending inside the ground, rather than local businesses.
Everton taking all the matchday income at the expense of the local businesses. The peoples club hey.

Be interesting to see what happens but they do have a lot of bars etc in the new ground I think. From the things I've seen online etc. they have that All experience. Which is low level hospitality I think but includes ale and food. No idea on how many and the price.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 02:40:54 pm
Quote from: courty61 on Yesterday at 02:21:21 pm
Be interesting to see what happens but they do have a lot of bars etc in the new ground I think. From the things I've seen online etc. they have that All experience. Which is low level hospitality I think but includes ale and food. No idea on how many and the price.

Its the impact on the Walton area itself though. Not been down there since my Nan died in 2002, but I remember there was the Winslow opposite the ground, the Chippys on Goodison Road and City Road, the Royal Oak on Spellow Lane, The Harlech Castle on County Road and the other business/shops. Is the St Hilda pub still there? (That was my Grandads local as they lived 2 doors from there, I lived there as a baby). Barnett Shieldhouse was where I got my footy boots, trainees and my Ma bought us LFC stuff, is that still there? All of these businesses are going to see huge reductions in revenue due to losing 19 games a season.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 02:45:21 pm
I think the big difference between Everton's potential administration impact and others is the sheer size of the debt. Leeds were talking about £35m in 2007, £500m is a different beast altogether. Any administrator worth their salt would sell any player with value or on high wages and try to continue onwards with youngsters and cheap free transfers. The ground would be sold to the highest bidder as well as club shops, goodison park etc.


The alternative is liquidation.


So, unless there is a knight on a white charger, Everton would start next season on -10 with a kids and reserves team but no debt


If I was that white knight, I would wait until that debt had gone and charge in then at a reduced price. If I was interested in any Everton players I would hold my cash until after June 30th at the earliest, that all depends on whether there are players who clubs are fighting over. who are prepared to overpay to get quickly. Given everyone is worried about money at the moment (because of Everton) I would suspect there won't be many flinging the sort of cash everton are seeking so there is likely to be  stand off as people know how desperate they are.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 02:47:08 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:40:54 pm
Its the impact on the Walton area itself though. Not been down there since my Nan died in 2002, but I remember there was the Winslow opposite the ground, the Chippys on Goodison Road and City Road, the Royal Oak on Spellow Lane, The Harlech Castle on County Road and the other business/shops. Is the St Hilda pub still there? (That was my Grandads local as they lived 2 doors from there, I lived there as a baby). Barnett Shieldhouse was where I got my footy boots, trainees and my Ma bought us LFC stuff, is that still there? All of these businesses are going to see huge reductions in revenue due to losing 19 games a season.


Balanced against the fact there will be fewer miserable bastards going in the shops and pubs after the game so the atmosphere will cheer up.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 02:48:35 pm
Quote from: moondog on Yesterday at 02:19:39 pm



Think of the revenue generated for the city from all of the parades they would have coming up from division 9 though.


Knowing them they may get relegated, not promoted. After all they are the club that went to shit as soon as they 'got rich'
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 02:51:09 pm
They are going to need to rinse every possible penny out of the fan base to make BMD sustainable never mind successful. Season tickets will double soon enough and the price of oxo is going to go through the roof. If they are not in the PL it is all over for them, without the tv money and the fact they can say they are ever present in the league, their borrowing will finish them. Still fans not mobilising. Satisfaction comes from beating the RS  and never mind the fucking enormous elephant in the boardroom.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 04:28:17 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 02:13:58 pm
So did Leeds when it all went tits up under Ridsdale.  Over three seasons they sold Rio Ferdinand, Woodgate, Robbie Keane, Fowler, Bowyer, Kewell, Alan Smith, Viduka, Milly and Paul Robinson for a combined £100+mn - back when that was a huge amount of money - but it only kept the wolves at bay for a short while.  They were relegated off the back of it and went into administration whilst in the Championship three years later, in doing so being relegated to League One.

The Premier League's interventions may have saved Everton from that future but it's not guaranteed.  They will need to be incredibly well run to legitimately pay off their debts whilst retaining their Premier League status.  As it stands they're haemorrhaging money despite being a Premier League team but it's hard to know if that will still be the case once they move into their new ground.  Even then it's a very, very long journey from making moderate profits to clearing £500mn of debt (and that's ignoring the debt they owe to Moshiri as I don't think he'll ever see a penny of it).

The TV money is relatively much higher now than the early 2000s.

Imagine where they'd be without the Premier League's FFP interventions the last few seasons. They'd have spent loads more on shite and been no better on the pitch. It's also the Premier League TV money that keeps them trading.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 04:50:32 pm
Quote from: courty61 on Yesterday at 02:21:21 pm
Be interesting to see what happens but they do have a lot of bars etc in the new ground I think. From the things I've seen online etc. they have that All experience. Which is low level hospitality I think but includes ale and food. No idea on how many and the price.

Apparently they have a fan zone area which caters for 20k

Was down there the other day.
You know that thing about the Dock Wall being grade 2 listed, and them having to reinstate the wall they destroyed to get the lorries in?
Well they havent reinstated it. That have put great big ugly galvanised exit gates in the wall instead. Looks hideous.
It seems that tarting up the clock tower was just a distraction from them shitting on the grade 2 listing rules
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 05:06:36 pm
Quote from: courty61 on Yesterday at 02:21:21 pm
Be interesting to see what happens but they do have a lot of bars etc in the new ground I think. From the things I've seen online etc. they have that All experience. Which is low level hospitality I think but includes ale and food. No idea on how many and the price.
They like to claim that the majority of their fans are local but how many locals routinely use over-priced facilities within grounds? I've only occasionally bought a coffee in Anfield and if I want to meet up with people for a drink before a game, it's always in a pub.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 05:13:13 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:28:17 pm
It's also the Premier League TV money that keeps them trading.
I presume that's why their last two sets of accounts warned that relegation would present a threat to their existence. Bluenoses constantly make digs at the "Sly 6" (or is it 7 now?) and I've heard calls that the likes of ourselves should be given the old heave-ho from the Prem. But they forget that the TV deals are as large as they are because of the efforts of clubs like Liverpool to develop a world-wide fanbase. Without the big clubs, the revenue from TV would shrink and they'd be up queer street on account of having been so hostile to anyone born beyond of spitting distance of County Road. ::)
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 05:20:44 pm
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 05:06:36 pm
They like to claim that the majority of their fans are local but how many locals routinely use over-priced facilities within grounds? I've only occasionally bought a coffee in Anfield and if I want to meet up with people for a drink before a game, it's always in a pub.

I take bottled water to the game for the kids as I refuse to pay £2.50 a bottle in the ground, robbing bastards. If they want food, I get them a burger from the Everpool diner, £5 each but better that the shite that they pass off as hotdogs inside. Given up trying to get in the Singfong these days, queues are massive.

Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 02:47:08 pm

Balanced against the fact there will be fewer miserable bastards going in the shops and pubs after the game so the atmosphere will cheer up.

True - BUT, then a miserable bastard always drowns their sorrows with a load of ale, so they pubs will lose a fortune on that too. Then, when they actually win a game, I bet the taking triple
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 05:22:57 pm
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 05:13:13 pm
I presume that's why their last two sets of accounts warned that relegation would present a threat to their existence. Bluenoses constantly make digs at the "Sly 6" (or is it 7 now?) and I've heard calls that the likes of ourselves should be given the old heave-ho from the Prem. But they forget that the TV deals are as large as they are because of the efforts of clubs like Liverpool to develop a world-wide fanbase. Without the big clubs, the revenue from TV would shrink and they'd be up queer street on account of having been so hostile to anyone born beyond of spitting distance of County Road. ::)

I've said this in the past about why I have such a disdain for the other clubs in this league and how they were asking for Null and Void during covid I wanted us to fuck the league off and let it die, without us and the Mancs, possibly Arsenal too, the TV deal would be peanuts. If the big clubs took their fair share, Everton would be lucky to get £10m from TV and PL prize money, not over £100million.

The EFL would love to have us and the Mancs back, the money we'd bring in would be enormous
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 05:23:32 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:40:54 pm
Its the impact on the Walton area itself though. Not been down there since my Nan died in 2002, but I remember there was the Winslow opposite the ground, the Chippys on Goodison Road and City Road, the Royal Oak on Spellow Lane, The Harlech Castle on County Road and the other business/shops. Is the St Hilda pub still there? (That was my Grandads local as they lived 2 doors from there, I lived there as a baby). Barnett Shieldhouse was where I got my footy boots, trainees and my Ma bought us LFC stuff, is that still there? All of these businesses are going to see huge reductions in revenue due to losing 19 games a season.
...and of course there's The Brick so not all bad news  :lmao
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 05:25:06 pm
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 05:23:32 pm
...and of course there's The Brick so not all bad news  :lmao

Would be good to see them go out of business, Manc loving racist twats
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 05:26:38 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:20:44 pm
I take bottled water to the game for the kids as I refuse to pay £2.50 a bottle in the ground, robbing bastards. If they want food, I get them a burger from the Everpool diner, £5 each but better that the shite that they pass off as hotdogs inside. Given up trying to get in the Singfong these days, queues are massive.

True - BUT, then a miserable bastard always drowns their sorrows with a load of ale, so they pubs will lose a fortune on that too. Then, when they actually win a game, I bet the taking triple

Are you sure about that, the bitters are nowhere to be seen when they lose.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 06:09:41 pm
Quote from: moondog on Yesterday at 02:51:09 pm
They are going to need to rinse every possible penny out of the fan base to make BMD sustainable never mind successful. Season tickets will double soon enough and the price of oxo is going to go through the roof. If they are not in the PL it is all over for them, without the tv money and the fact they can say they are ever present in the league, their borrowing will finish them. Still fans not mobilising. Satisfaction comes from beating the RS  and never mind the fucking enormous elephant in the boardroom.

I'd be surprised if they bought it anyway, shite comes in a red box
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 06:16:46 pm
They've managed to accumulate £200m of new debt in less than a full season, just to keep the club running. That's truly astonishing. That can't be solved by simply selling players and reducing the wage bill, either. Something is fundamentally fucked.

Even just in regulatory terms, will it be even remotely possible for them to clear any FSR/FPP/etc rules in the foreseeable future if they're leaking £20m+ a month?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 06:20:59 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 05:26:38 pm
Are you sure about that, the bitters are nowhere to be seen when they lose.
sure they are - they're the ones chasing their players' cars screaming like maniacs.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 06:30:49 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:25:06 pm
Would be good to see them go out of business, Manc loving racist twats

Not the same people

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 06:48:29 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:40:54 pm
Its the impact on the Walton area itself though. Not been down there since my Nan died in 2002, but I remember there was the Winslow opposite the ground, the Chippys on Goodison Road and City Road, the Royal Oak on Spellow Lane, The Harlech Castle on County Road and the other business/shops. Is the St Hilda pub still there? (That was my Grandads local as they lived 2 doors from there, I lived there as a baby). Barnett Shieldhouse was where I got my footy boots, trainees and my Ma bought us LFC stuff, is that still there? All of these businesses are going to see huge reductions in revenue due to losing 19 games a season.

I go Hilda before every game . Love that place .
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 07:28:08 pm
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 05:23:32 pm
...and of course there's The Brick so not all bad news  :lmao
It'll be great seeing The Brick left high and dry. They richly deserve it. What a cesspit that place is. Hopefully the scumbags who populate it on match days don't go on to ruin the Bramley Moore on the dock road.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 08:35:44 pm
Latest from the Evertoanian Soap opera.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 08:43:41 pm
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 08:35:44 pm
Latest from the Evertoanian Soap opera.


Or Circus. If I'm reading correctly GDA Luma is headed by the co-chair of Cirque de Soleil

Also, is Boehly involved with them?
https://www.buyoutsinsider.com/distressed-shop-gda-luma-set-to-launch-anchored-by-billionaires-boehly-claure/
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 09:16:05 pm
This looks really bad, Everton are about to file for Bankruptcy if I understand the term distressed debt correctly. Have 777 lent them the money to fuck them financially and get them on the cheap?

Everton buyers 777 hold talks over financing

Everton's prospective buyers have held discussions with a private equity firm specialising in 'distressed debt' as they aim to complete a protracted takeover of the club.

777 Partners agreed to buy current owner Farhad Moshiri's 94% stake in September but have struggled to seal the deal as it is yet to be ratified by the Premier League.

Repaying a £158m loan to MSP Sports Capital remains a major stumbling block, while 777 also needs to provide about £100m to complete construction of the club's new 53,000-capacity stadium at Bramley Moore Dock.

777 has been in talks with GDA Luma Capital to see whether debt financing can be offered, as first reported by Bloomberg., external

New York-based GDA Luma describes itself as providing "capital solutions" to companies facing "complex financial and operational challenges".

777 has endured financial strife this week, eventually sending a delayed payment of £16m to Everton for day-to-day operational costs and having an airline they own enter voluntary administration.

Meanwhile, BBC Sport understands the Toffees are also considering ways of restructuring the club's short-term debt to make it more manageable.

The club owes about £400m to numerous third-party firms, with much of the loans being used towards the building of the new stadium.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/c4n14dzgkxpo
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 09:42:09 pm
I imagine loan shark level interest rates.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 09:43:15 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:16:05 pm
This looks really bad, Everton are about to file for Bankruptcy if I understand the term distressed debt correctly. Have 777 lent them the money to fuck them financially and get them on the cheap?

Everton buyers 777 hold talks over financing

Everton's prospective buyers have held discussions with a private equity firm specialising in 'distressed debt' as they aim to complete a protracted takeover of the club.

777 Partners agreed to buy current owner Farhad Moshiri's 94% stake in September but have struggled to seal the deal as it is yet to be ratified by the Premier League.

Repaying a £158m loan to MSP Sports Capital remains a major stumbling block, while 777 also needs to provide about £100m to complete construction of the club's new 53,000-capacity stadium at Bramley Moore Dock.

777 has been in talks with GDA Luma Capital to see whether debt financing can be offered, as first reported by Bloomberg., external

New York-based GDA Luma describes itself as providing "capital solutions" to companies facing "complex financial and operational challenges".

777 has endured financial strife this week, eventually sending a delayed payment of £16m to Everton for day-to-day operational costs and having an airline they own enter voluntary administration.

Meanwhile, BBC Sport understands the Toffees are also considering ways of restructuring the club's short-term debt to make it more manageable.

The club owes about £400m to numerous third-party firms, with much of the loans being used towards the building of the new stadium.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/c4n14dzgkxpo
I'm sure a private equity firm specialising in distressed debt loan out money at really competitive rates.  Somewhere between Wonga and Shylock.

The bit in bold is one of those I'm always very sceptical about every time I see or hear it repeated.  Who takes loans at 10% interest to build a long-term infrastructure project?  Everton's wage to turnover ratio has been horrendous for a very long time and all those lads they signed on the never never are starting to need paying for.  Building a white elephant hasn't helped but they would be in a mess anyway.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 11:58:45 pm
Can we confirm how any points deduction for administration would apply, this season or next?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 12:12:55 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:58:45 pm
Can we confirm how any points deduction for administration would apply, this season or next?

They're 10 points ahead of Forest, 11 ahead of Luton, so points deduction most likely be imposed for next season if they go into administration, but don't know what the premier league rules are on this.
