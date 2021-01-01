« previous next »
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12920 on: Today at 02:15:54 pm »
Quote from: kiwiscouser on Today at 01:49:38 pm
There may be some end of season bonuses, on top of that, for staying in premier league etc?


Winning the Derby cup final trophy?
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online moondog

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12921 on: Today at 02:19:39 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:58:19 pm



A lot of money generated and given to the club would be lost, PL money in particular. I assume though, that they would still have 52,888 supporters at least who would still love them even though they were playing Marine so they may be able to be fairly rich as they work their way back up the leagues. It would probably be a lot of fun winning trophies every year and most of their fans would enjoy that experience.


Yes the City would lose money for a few years but LFC would probably pick up a few young fans and everything would be as it is after 5 years but they'd have a trophy cabinet and a few videos worth watching.




Think of the revenue generated for the city from all of the parades they would have coming up from division 9 though.
Offline courty61

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12922 on: Today at 02:21:21 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:52:03 pm
So all the businesses that rely on Everton being at Goodison park will be screwed. There is nothing else at BMD so presumably them fans will be spending inside the ground, rather than local businesses.
Everton taking all the matchday income at the expense of the local businesses. The peoples club hey.

Be interesting to see what happens but they do have a lot of bars etc in the new ground I think. From the things I've seen online etc. they have that All experience. Which is low level hospitality I think but includes ale and food. No idea on how many and the price.
Online rob1966

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12923 on: Today at 02:40:54 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 02:21:21 pm
Be interesting to see what happens but they do have a lot of bars etc in the new ground I think. From the things I've seen online etc. they have that All experience. Which is low level hospitality I think but includes ale and food. No idea on how many and the price.

Its the impact on the Walton area itself though. Not been down there since my Nan died in 2002, but I remember there was the Winslow opposite the ground, the Chippys on Goodison Road and City Road, the Royal Oak on Spellow Lane, The Harlech Castle on County Road and the other business/shops. Is the St Hilda pub still there? (That was my Grandads local as they lived 2 doors from there, I lived there as a baby). Barnett Shieldhouse was where I got my footy boots, trainees and my Ma bought us LFC stuff, is that still there? All of these businesses are going to see huge reductions in revenue due to losing 19 games a season.
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12924 on: Today at 02:45:21 pm »
I think the big difference between Everton's potential administration impact and others is the sheer size of the debt. Leeds were talking about £35m in 2007, £500m is a different beast altogether. Any administrator worth their salt would sell any player with value or on high wages and try to continue onwards with youngsters and cheap free transfers. The ground would be sold to the highest bidder as well as club shops, goodison park etc.


The alternative is liquidation.


So, unless there is a knight on a white charger, Everton would start next season on -10 with a kids and reserves team but no debt


If I was that white knight, I would wait until that debt had gone and charge in then at a reduced price. If I was interested in any Everton players I would hold my cash until after June 30th at the earliest, that all depends on whether there are players who clubs are fighting over. who are prepared to overpay to get quickly. Given everyone is worried about money at the moment (because of Everton) I would suspect there won't be many flinging the sort of cash everton are seeking so there is likely to be  stand off as people know how desperate they are.

Online Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12925 on: Today at 02:47:08 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:40:54 pm
Its the impact on the Walton area itself though. Not been down there since my Nan died in 2002, but I remember there was the Winslow opposite the ground, the Chippys on Goodison Road and City Road, the Royal Oak on Spellow Lane, The Harlech Castle on County Road and the other business/shops. Is the St Hilda pub still there? (That was my Grandads local as they lived 2 doors from there, I lived there as a baby). Barnett Shieldhouse was where I got my footy boots, trainees and my Ma bought us LFC stuff, is that still there? All of these businesses are going to see huge reductions in revenue due to losing 19 games a season.


Balanced against the fact there will be fewer miserable bastards going in the shops and pubs after the game so the atmosphere will cheer up.
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12926 on: Today at 02:48:35 pm »
Quote from: moondog on Today at 02:19:39 pm



Think of the revenue generated for the city from all of the parades they would have coming up from division 9 though.


Knowing them they may get relegated, not promoted. After all they are the club that went to shit as soon as they 'got rich'
Online moondog

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12927 on: Today at 02:51:09 pm »
They are going to need to rinse every possible penny out of the fan base to make BMD sustainable never mind successful. Season tickets will double soon enough and the price of oxo is going to go through the roof. If they are not in the PL it is all over for them, without the tv money and the fact they can say they are ever present in the league, their borrowing will finish them. Still fans not mobilising. Satisfaction comes from beating the RS  and never mind the fucking enormous elephant in the boardroom.
Online Fromola

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #12928 on: Today at 04:28:17 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:13:58 pm
So did Leeds when it all went tits up under Ridsdale.  Over three seasons they sold Rio Ferdinand, Woodgate, Robbie Keane, Fowler, Bowyer, Kewell, Alan Smith, Viduka, Milly and Paul Robinson for a combined £100+mn - back when that was a huge amount of money - but it only kept the wolves at bay for a short while.  They were relegated off the back of it and went into administration whilst in the Championship three years later, in doing so being relegated to League One.

The Premier League's interventions may have saved Everton from that future but it's not guaranteed.  They will need to be incredibly well run to legitimately pay off their debts whilst retaining their Premier League status.  As it stands they're haemorrhaging money despite being a Premier League team but it's hard to know if that will still be the case once they move into their new ground.  Even then it's a very, very long journey from making moderate profits to clearing £500mn of debt (and that's ignoring the debt they owe to Moshiri as I don't think he'll ever see a penny of it).

The TV money is relatively much higher now than the early 2000s.

Imagine where they'd be without the Premier League's FFP interventions the last few seasons. They'd have spent loads more on shite and been no better on the pitch. It's also the Premier League TV money that keeps them trading.
