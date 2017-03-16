I think the big difference between Everton's potential administration impact and others is the sheer size of the debt. Leeds were talking about £35m in 2007, £500m is a different beast altogether. Any administrator worth their salt would sell any player with value or on high wages and try to continue onwards with youngsters and cheap free transfers. The ground would be sold to the highest bidder as well as club shops, goodison park etc.





The alternative is liquidation.





So, unless there is a knight on a white charger, Everton would start next season on -10 with a kids and reserves team but no debt





If I was that white knight, I would wait until that debt had gone and charge in then at a reduced price. If I was interested in any Everton players I would hold my cash until after June 30th at the earliest, that all depends on whether there are players who clubs are fighting over. who are prepared to overpay to get quickly. Given everyone is worried about money at the moment (because of Everton) I would suspect there won't be many flinging the sort of cash everton are seeking so there is likely to be stand off as people know how desperate they are.



