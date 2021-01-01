Everton slumped to a club record-equalling 12th consecutive Premier League game without a win as Seamus Coleman's late own goal handed Bournemouth victory in an extraordinary finish.



Dominic Solanke's header looked set to prove the difference for Bournemouth in a game of attrition and little quality.



But the contest burst into life in the final 10 minutes.



The Toffees thought they would salvage at least a point when Beto took advantage of a goalkeeping error from Neto.



However, long-serving captain Coleman chested a cross into his own net - under no pressure - in injury time.



Everton have not won in the league since 16 December and, sitting in 16th place, they remain three points clear of the relegation zone.