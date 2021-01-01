« previous next »
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11760 on: Today at 05:19:38 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:17:24 pm
They should be thankful for getting their points deduction. The only good run of form they've had all season came off the back of it. More than offset what they ended up getting taken off.
Outside of that purple patch they've now picked up 9 points from 20 games.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11761 on: Today at 05:20:04 pm »
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11762 on: Today at 05:23:52 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 05:07:12 pm
Haven't won a game since December and yet they'll stay up quite comfortably. The bottom of the league is a bad joke.

Won't be much better next season. Leicester coming up with a big points deduction if they get promoted and they looked the most likely to come up and compete. You'll never get rid of Everton.

If only they went down last season they'd be fucked.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11763 on: Today at 05:24:06 pm »
12 league games without a win. A new Premier League record

Winning without winning
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11764 on: Today at 05:25:03 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:23:52 pm
Won't be much better next season. Leicester coming up with a big points deduction if they get promoted and they looked the most likely to come up and compete. You'll never get rid of Everton.

If only they went down last season they'd be fucked.

Agreed. Last season should have been it. Guess we'll see who else comes up.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11765 on: Today at 05:26:24 pm »
They are going down.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11766 on: Today at 05:27:29 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:23:52 pm
Won't be much better next season. Leicester coming up with a big points deduction if they get promoted and they looked the most likely to come up and compete. You'll never get rid of Everton.

If only they went down last season they'd be fucked.

In Leeds, Southampton and Leicester, at least some of the clubs coming up have the experience of competing in the league and are big enough to have the resources to properly improve to a decent level.

Sheffield United basically deinvested after promotion, Burnley signed a bunch of nobodies, and Luton didn't have the financial capabilities to do anything better than Ross Barkley.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11767 on: Today at 05:27:37 pm »
Seamus Coleman has scored more goals in 2024, than all Everton strikers bar Beto, whos scored 1, as well.

Coleman currently lies second behind Braithwaite and Harrison, who have 2 each, as Evertons top scorer in 2024.

Up the Ev.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11768 on: Today at 05:30:17 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:27:29 pm
In Leeds, Southampton and Leicester, at least some of the clubs coming up have the experience of competing in the league and are big enough to have the resources to properly improve to a decent level.

Sheffield United basically deinvested after promotion, Burnley signed a bunch of nobodies, and Luton didn't have the financial capabilities to do anything better than Ross Barkley.

Leicester are fucked. EFL will throw the book at them if they don't go up and the PL have backed themselves into a corner where they have to if they do. All while refusing to spend last season which got them relegated instead of Everton who kept spending.

Leeds/Ipswich/Southampton might have a go at least.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11769 on: Today at 05:33:46 pm »
Everton slumped to a club record-equalling 12th consecutive Premier League game without a win as Seamus Coleman's late own goal handed Bournemouth victory in an extraordinary finish.

Dominic Solanke's header looked set to prove the difference for Bournemouth in a game of attrition and little quality.

But the contest burst into life in the final 10 minutes.

The Toffees thought they would salvage at least a point when Beto took advantage of a goalkeeping error from Neto.

However, long-serving captain Coleman chested a cross into his own net - under no pressure - in injury time.

Everton have not won in the league since 16 December and, sitting in 16th place, they remain three points clear of the relegation zone.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11770 on: Today at 05:37:09 pm »
4th bottom gonna end up as the lowest points total ever to stay up? What's the current record?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11771 on: Today at 05:41:35 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:17:15 pm
Imagine spending £750m on a new Stadium and 'hoping' the experts have got it right.

The experts thought "What would Everton do? they always get it right"
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11772 on: Today at 05:44:53 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 05:37:09 pm
4th bottom gonna end up as the lowest points total ever to stay up? What's the current record?

West Brom in 04-05 stayed up with 34 points.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11773 on: Today at 05:46:28 pm »
Wow, they havent won a league game in 2024. Brilliant.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11774 on: Today at 05:49:30 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 05:46:28 pm
Wow, they havent won a league game in 2024. Brilliant.

Should have asked for a win.

