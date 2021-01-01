They should be thankful for getting their points deduction. The only good run of form they've had all season came off the back of it. More than offset what they ended up getting taken off.
Haven't won a game since December and yet they'll stay up quite comfortably. The bottom of the league is a bad joke.
Won't be much better next season. Leicester coming up with a big points deduction if they get promoted and they looked the most likely to come up and compete. You'll never get rid of Everton.If only they went down last season they'd be fucked.
In Leeds, Southampton and Leicester, at least some of the clubs coming up have the experience of competing in the league and are big enough to have the resources to properly improve to a decent level. Sheffield United basically deinvested after promotion, Burnley signed a bunch of nobodies, and Luton didn't have the financial capabilities to do anything better than Ross Barkley.
Imagine spending £750m on a new Stadium and 'hoping' the experts have got it right.
4th bottom gonna end up as the lowest points total ever to stay up? What's the current record?
Wow, they havent won a league game in 2024. Brilliant.
