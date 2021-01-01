« previous next »
Offline thaddeus

  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 6,712
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11760 on: Today at 05:19:38 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:17:24 pm
They should be thankful for getting their points deduction. The only good run of form they've had all season came off the back of it. More than offset what they ended up getting taken off.
Outside of that purple patch they've now picked up 9 points from 20 games.
Online jacobs chains

  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 1,140
  The fight will not be attaining dreams.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11761 on: Today at 05:20:04 pm »
Online Fromola

  Legacy Fan
  ******
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,663
  Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11762 on: Today at 05:23:52 pm »
« Reply #11762 on: Today at 05:23:52 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 05:07:12 pm
Haven't won a game since December and yet they'll stay up quite comfortably. The bottom of the league is a bad joke.

Won't be much better next season. Leicester coming up with a big points deduction if they get promoted and they looked the most likely to come up and compete. You'll never get rid of Everton.

If only they went down last season they'd be fucked.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline gazzalfc

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 22,703
  Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11763 on: Today at 05:24:06 pm »
12 league games without a win. A new Premier League record

Winning without winning
Offline StevoHimself

  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 1,992
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11764 on: Today at 05:25:03 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:23:52 pm
Won't be much better next season. Leicester coming up with a big points deduction if they get promoted and they looked the most likely to come up and compete. You'll never get rid of Everton.

If only they went down last season they'd be fucked.

Agreed. Last season should have been it. Guess we'll see who else comes up.
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 65,992
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11765 on: Today at 05:26:24 pm »
They are going down.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 14,712
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11766 on: Today at 05:27:29 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:23:52 pm
Won't be much better next season. Leicester coming up with a big points deduction if they get promoted and they looked the most likely to come up and compete. You'll never get rid of Everton.

If only they went down last season they'd be fucked.

In Leeds, Southampton and Leicester, at least some of the clubs coming up have the experience of competing in the league and are big enough to have the resources to properly improve to a decent level.

Sheffield United basically deinvested after promotion, Burnley signed a bunch of nobodies, and Luton didn't have the financial capabilities to do anything better than Ross Barkley.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 52,460
  Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11767 on: Today at 05:27:37 pm »
Seamus Coleman has scored more goals in 2024, than all Everton strikers bar Beto, whos scored 1, as well.

Coleman currently lies second behind Braithwaite and Harrison, who have 2 each, as Evertons top scorer in 2024.

Up the Ev.
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 30,663
  Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11768 on: Today at 05:30:17 pm »
« Reply #11768 on: Today at 05:30:17 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:27:29 pm
In Leeds, Southampton and Leicester, at least some of the clubs coming up have the experience of competing in the league and are big enough to have the resources to properly improve to a decent level.

Sheffield United basically deinvested after promotion, Burnley signed a bunch of nobodies, and Luton didn't have the financial capabilities to do anything better than Ross Barkley.

Leicester are fucked. EFL will throw the book at them if they don't go up and the PL have backed themselves into a corner where they have to if they do. All while refusing to spend last season which got them relegated instead of Everton who kept spending.

Leeds/Ipswich/Southampton might have a go at least.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 52,772
  Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11769 on: Today at 05:33:46 pm »
Everton slumped to a club record-equalling 12th consecutive Premier League game without a win as Seamus Coleman's late own goal handed Bournemouth victory in an extraordinary finish.

Dominic Solanke's header looked set to prove the difference for Bournemouth in a game of attrition and little quality.

But the contest burst into life in the final 10 minutes.

The Toffees thought they would salvage at least a point when Beto took advantage of a goalkeeping error from Neto.

However, long-serving captain Coleman chested a cross into his own net - under no pressure - in injury time.

Everton have not won in the league since 16 December and, sitting in 16th place, they remain three points clear of the relegation zone.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Knight

  No one understands football like me.
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 6,801
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11770 on: Today at 05:37:09 pm »
4th bottom gonna end up as the lowest points total ever to stay up? What's the current record?
Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 14,859
  We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11771 on: Today at 05:41:35 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:17:15 pm
Imagine spending £750m on a new Stadium and 'hoping' the experts have got it right.

The experts thought "What would Everton do? they always get it right"
Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  Campaigns
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 31,627
  JFT 97
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11772 on: Today at 05:44:53 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 05:37:09 pm
4th bottom gonna end up as the lowest points total ever to stay up? What's the current record?

West Brom in 04-05 stayed up with 34 points.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 4,829
  JFT96
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11773 on: Today at 05:46:28 pm »
Wow, they havent won a league game in 2024. Brilliant.
Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  Campaigns
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 31,627
  JFT 97
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11774 on: Today at 05:49:30 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 05:46:28 pm
Wow, they havent won a league game in 2024. Brilliant.

Should have asked for a win.

"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 52,460
  Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11775 on: Today at 05:55:09 pm »
Not the cutest picture Ive seen of a bullied child made to be a blue.

My personal favourite is the this one - look how lovingly he looks at Suarez and the 'I'm about to eat you" look from Suarez, is so heart-warming. Bless and all say aaaahhhh.


Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 8,778
  From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11776 on: Today at 06:03:50 pm »
Think if you could put  Everton defeats in pill form I'd never need to drink again*..they make me so happy.

*Maybe the odd schooner of medium dry sherry
Online MonsLibpool

  Glass always half empty.......
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 11,656
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11777 on: Today at 06:06:37 pm »
We really have to be beating these in the run-in.
Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 93,695
  Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11778 on: Today at 06:20:54 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:17:15 pm
Imagine spending £750m on a new Stadium and 'hoping' the experts have got it right.
Bad news, its now over £800m

Imagine that!
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 22,122
  Kloppite
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11779 on: Today at 06:24:07 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 05:46:28 pm
Wow, they havent won a league game in 2024. Brilliant.

The Ev are lucky their are teams worse than they are. :butt
#Sausages

Online Schmidt

  's small stretchy scrotum
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 16,284
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11780 on: Today at 06:25:50 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:20:54 pm
Bad news, its now over £800m

Imagine that!

Nah it's £500 million and that'll never change.
Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 52,772
  Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11781 on: Today at 06:26:17 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:20:54 pm
Bad news, its now over £800m

Imagine that!

Ahhh...you forget....

Everton have agreed a deal with the firm constructing their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock which will see the project completed for a fixed fee of £500million.


https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/everton-premier-league-b2057465.html
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline No666

  Married to Macca.
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 16,722
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11782 on: Today at 06:33:38 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:45:33 am
Their statement yesterday was interesting. Basically confirming that they still dont have funds to complete the stadium.

Quite an achievement
Haven't seen that , mate - do you have a link?
Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  Campaigns
  Legacy Fan
  ******
  Posts: 31,627
  JFT 97
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11783 on
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:20:54 pm
Bad news, its now over £800m

Imagine that!

Just over 15k per seat.

That is certifiable.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,562
  • Seis Veces
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11784 on: Today at 06:45:01 pm »
Think Solanke picked the wrong time to score against them, he had a chance at 0-0 in the final game of last season which might have sent them down. Annoying that they won't go down this season too but just got to enjoy their continued shitness and knowing it'll continue because their absentee owner can't/won't sack Dyche. He must be nearing a 25% Premier League career win rate now, by the way. The fucking Kopite.
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,627
  • JFT 97
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11785 on: Today at 06:47:01 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 06:26:17 pm
Ahhh...you forget....

Everton have agreed a deal with the firm constructing their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock which will see the project completed for a fixed fee of £500million.


https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/everton-premier-league-b2057465.html

I thought Denise Barrett-Baxendale had Lang O'Rourke in a golden headlock.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,954
  • Dutch Class
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11786 on: Today at 06:48:43 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 05:02:10 pm
They are lucky theirs 4 teams worse than they are, thats unless they get another points deduction.

A massive indictment of the three newly promoted sides. Burnley won the league with the highest points total in about a decade and Sheff Utd's points total would have won the Championship most years
Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,627
  • JFT 97
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11787 on: Today at 06:50:05 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 06:45:01 pm
Think Solanke picked the wrong time to score against them, he had a chance at 0-0 in the final game of last season which might have sent them down. Annoying that they won't go down this season too but just got to enjoy their continued shitness and knowing it'll continue because their absentee owner can't/won't sack Dyche. He must be nearing a 25% Premier League career win rate now, by the way. The fucking Kopite.

I prefer to think of Coleman's fluke goal versus Leeds being the deciding goal in them staying up. Hopefully, he has managed it again this season with his goal in the Bournemouth game.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,954
  • Dutch Class
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11788 on: Today at 06:53:41 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 05:37:09 pm
4th bottom gonna end up as the lowest points total ever to stay up? What's the current record?

34 points WBA in 04/05.
Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,424
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11789 on: Today at 07:02:13 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 06:26:17 pm
Ahhh...you forget....

Everton have agreed a deal with the firm constructing their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock which will see the project completed for a fixed fee of £500million.


https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/everton-premier-league-b2057465.html

They've spent about £250m swapping red cones for blue cones.

Mad club. There's a video clip somewhere with contractors shaking their heads in disbelief  that they've actually been asked to get rid of all the red safety cones.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,360
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11790 on: Today at 07:48:41 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 06:53:41 pm
34 points WBA in 04/05.
Was that on goal difference? I seem to recall something like that...
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,954
  • Dutch Class
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11791 on: Today at 07:52:35 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 07:48:41 pm
Was that on goal difference? I seem to recall something like that...

Finished a point ahead of Crystal Palace. It famously came down to the last day and West Brom were bottom at Christmas
Online only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,093
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11792 on: Today at 08:05:09 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:48:44 pm
Looks like a friendly monster popping up from the depths.
Bravo
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Offline Redwhiteandnotblue

  • God's spin doctor.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,014
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11793 on: Today at 08:48:29 pm »
It feels as though a further 10 point deduction would relegate them for sure. We can only hope...
Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,360
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11794 on: Today at 08:54:32 pm »
Quote from: Redwhiteandnotblue on Today at 08:48:29 pm
It feels as though a further 10 point deduction would relegate them for sure. We can only hope...
If they get a second penalty, do they reinstate the original 10 points that were reduced on appeal? Certainly that proves that there were no stable grounds for the appeal.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,656
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11795 on: Today at 08:55:59 pm »
Quote from: Redwhiteandnotblue on Today at 08:48:29 pm
It feels as though a further 10 point deduction would relegate them for sure. We can only hope...
My guess is that they'll get 6 and they'll still stay up anyway because the promoted teams are that bad.
Online Cafe De Paris

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 871
  • Up the Red Men
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11796 on: Today at 09:57:02 pm »
Rumour is its 4 points.
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Online andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,918
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #11797 on: Today at 10:18:42 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 09:57:02 pm
Rumour is its 4 points.

We will all find out in August no doubt.
We are Loyal Supporters
