They should be thankful for getting their points deduction. The only good run of form they've had all season came off the back of it. More than offset what they ended up getting taken off.
https://twitter.com/centregoals/status/1774116945421586911?t=EjmdRh2KM-qHipHWIyz0mw&s=19
Haven't won a game since December and yet they'll stay up quite comfortably. The bottom of the league is a bad joke.
Won't be much better next season. Leicester coming up with a big points deduction if they get promoted and they looked the most likely to come up and compete. You'll never get rid of Everton.If only they went down last season they'd be fucked.
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
In Leeds, Southampton and Leicester, at least some of the clubs coming up have the experience of competing in the league and are big enough to have the resources to properly improve to a decent level. Sheffield United basically deinvested after promotion, Burnley signed a bunch of nobodies, and Luton didn't have the financial capabilities to do anything better than Ross Barkley.
Imagine spending £750m on a new Stadium and 'hoping' the experts have got it right.
4th bottom gonna end up as the lowest points total ever to stay up? What's the current record?
Wow, they havent won a league game in 2024. Brilliant.
Bad news, its now over £800mImagine that!
Their statement yesterday was interesting. Basically confirming that they still dont have funds to complete the stadium. Quite an achievement
Ahhh...you forget....Everton have agreed a deal with the firm constructing their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock which will see the project completed for a fixed fee of £500million.https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/everton-premier-league-b2057465.html
They are lucky theirs 4 teams worse than they are, thats unless they get another points deduction.
Think Solanke picked the wrong time to score against them, he had a chance at 0-0 in the final game of last season which might have sent them down. Annoying that they won't go down this season too but just got to enjoy their continued shitness and knowing it'll continue because their absentee owner can't/won't sack Dyche. He must be nearing a 25% Premier League career win rate now, by the way. The fucking Kopite.
34 points WBA in 04/05.
Was that on goal difference? I seem to recall something like that...
Looks like a friendly monster popping up from the depths.
It feels as though a further 10 point deduction would relegate them for sure. We can only hope...
Rumour is its 4 points.
