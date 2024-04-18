Watched the Scottish Cup semi-final today instead. So so much better. Individual quality obviously not there, but for entertainment, heart and spirit, it was the real deal. It was real football.
As opposed to this corrupt spectacle of wealth and glamour from two clubs connected by billions and a lack of spirit and identity. Shallow in the extreme. And for all the big headlines and talent on offer, people feel hollow and dispirited by the experience. For proof, just listen to the tame Wembley crowd today up against the raucous Hampden atmosphere.
Scottish football, for all its lack of wealth and outright quality, still maintains its identity and commonality with its fanbase. Unlike these jumped up Harlem Globetrotter tribute acts called Chelsea and Man City.