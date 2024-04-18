Good that these are out of Europe. Now the fair and sensible next steps would be for the Premier League to give City an interim penalty to ensure they win (steal) no more trophies until the impact of the 115 is assessed. Plus kick them out of the FA Cup.

If that isnt possible then they could ask the PGMOL to rig a few games against City (Dont grant pens for obvious offenses or disallow perfectly good goals claiming the VAR guys couldnt help it.). The refs could grab about 6 points from them without much trouble. Dont ask me why Im sure, but Im sure they could do this.