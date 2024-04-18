« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges  (Read 345049 times)

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #5000 on: April 18, 2024, 06:34:58 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on April 18, 2024, 05:12:24 pm
De bruyne and the blobfish asked to be taken off

Bottled pens

Two penalty takers too. Pathetic.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #5001 on: April 18, 2024, 06:40:13 pm »
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #5002 on: April 18, 2024, 07:39:38 pm »
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #5003 on: April 18, 2024, 07:52:02 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 18, 2024, 04:58:12 pm
I reckon most pundits would have struggled to get 4/4 correct calls there (obviously theres some range between 0 and 4!).
Micah is probably the pundit with the least insight there is (bar Garth Crooks and Richard Keys that is)
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #5004 on: April 18, 2024, 11:53:58 pm »
So, they were all like fucking Duracell bunnies last night but I really am struggling to understand how De Bruyne, who week after week in the season, is crimson-faced and blowing out his arse after 65 mins without fail is suddenly managing to sprint around the pitch like Usain Bolt crossed with Haile Gebreselassie for 120.

Remarkable how City and Pep manage to do it really.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #5005 on: April 19, 2024, 05:22:34 am »
Could they get anymore plastic. Saw this post on a thread earlier.
Imagine that was your club

'Well done 1894 however very poor effort by the club tonight.
They should have had at least a flag on every seat to raise the atmosphere which was nowhere near what it was v Real last year'
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #5006 on: April 19, 2024, 09:29:19 am »
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on April 19, 2024, 05:22:34 am
Could they get anymore plastic. Saw this post on a thread earlier.
Imagine that was your club

'Well done 1894 however very poor effort by the club tonight.
They should have had at least a flag on every seat to raise the atmosphere which was nowhere near what it was v Real last year'
They're an embarrassment. It's not up to the club to prod you into action and support them. Get off your sad, privileged, lazy, entitled arses and take your own flags. Yes, lurking Stockport residents. That's aimed at you.

Also, if they really think a plastic flag on every seat constitutes an atmosphere, then there's no helping them.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #5007 on: April 19, 2024, 09:33:57 am »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on April 18, 2024, 11:53:58 pm
So, they were all like fucking Duracell bunnies last night but I really am struggling to understand how De Bruyne, who week after week in the season, is crimson-faced and blowing out his arse after 65 mins without fail is suddenly managing to sprint around the pitch like Usain Bolt crossed with Haile Gebreselassie for 120.

Remarkable how City and Pep manage to do it really.

110 in fairness. He asked to be subbed apparently.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #5008 on: April 19, 2024, 02:08:40 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 19, 2024, 09:33:57 am
110 in fairness. He asked to be subbed apparently.

That's mad . Same as Rodri last week asking for a rest. I can't understand why Pep told the press about KDB asking to come off.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #5009 on: April 19, 2024, 02:12:19 pm »
Rodri is an absolute c*nt of the highest order isnt he. Anytime anyone beat city or Spain, its always the play the other team plays isnt the way football should be played. Heard him moaning about Madrid defending most game now.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #5010 on: April 19, 2024, 02:25:17 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on April 19, 2024, 02:12:19 pm
Rodri is an absolute c*nt of the highest order isnt he. Anytime anyone beat city or Spain, its always the play the other team plays isnt the way football should be played. Heard him moaning about Madrid defending most game now.

He was crying about them making cynical, tactical fouls after the first leg.

Got booked in the 2nd leg for making a cynical, tactical foul.

Dickhead.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #5011 on: April 19, 2024, 05:24:26 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on April 19, 2024, 02:12:19 pm
Rodri is an absolute c*nt of the highest order isnt he. Anytime anyone beat city or Spain, its always the play the other team plays isnt the way football should be played. Heard him moaning about Madrid defending most game now.

His tears at Hampden were beautiful.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #5012 on: April 19, 2024, 05:27:16 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on April 19, 2024, 02:12:19 pm
Rodri is an absolute c*nt of the highest order isnt he. Anytime anyone beat city or Spain, its always the play the other team plays isnt the way football should be played. Heard him moaning about Madrid defending most game now.

Yep, he's a bellend, perhaps if he didn't shit out of taking a penalty they might have gone through!
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #5013 on: April 19, 2024, 08:04:30 pm »
Quote from: kesey on April 19, 2024, 02:08:40 pm
That's mad . Same as Rodri last week asking for a rest. I can't understand why Pep told the press about KDB asking to come off.

I found that information quite odd. Why not say you wanted to put fresh legs on/had to think of rotation or some other bullshit? Instead, he ends up throwing the players under the bus by telling everyone they asked to come off. So weird this one.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #5014 on: April 19, 2024, 08:20:53 pm »
Pep just loves to deflect blame from Pep. That's one thing you could never accuse Klopp of.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #5015 on: Yesterday at 08:31:47 am »
So the new sportswashing arena opens this month. No doubt it will be another revenue stream for Abu Dhabi to pump money into Abu Dhabi FC. I for one will never set foot in the place.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #5016 on: Yesterday at 09:35:43 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:31:47 am
So the new sportswashing arena opens this month. No doubt it will be another revenue stream for Abu Dhabi to pump money into Abu Dhabi FC. I for one will never set foot in the place.


It has spaces for taxi drones... haven't you always wanted to fly to a gig?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #5017 on: Yesterday at 10:16:40 am »
Quote from: thejbs on April 19, 2024, 08:20:53 pm
Pep just loves to deflect blame from Pep. That's one thing you could never accuse Klopp of.

Totally agree. His new one is telling the world that Palmer wanted to leave for two seasons so dont blame me for him leaving, blame him. Doubt that would have come out if Palmer flopped, it would have been See my genius saw he wouldnt amount to much.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #5018 on: Yesterday at 02:14:32 pm »
Good that these are out of Europe. Now the fair and sensible next steps would be for the Premier League to give City an interim penalty to ensure they win (steal) no more trophies until the impact of the 115 is assessed. Plus kick them out of the FA Cup.
If that isnt possible then they could ask the PGMOL to rig a few games against City (Dont grant pens for obvious offenses or disallow perfectly good goals claiming the VAR guys couldnt help it.). The refs could grab about 6 points from them without much trouble. Dont ask me why Im sure, but Im sure they could do this.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #5019 on: Yesterday at 02:28:43 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 10:16:40 am
Totally agree. His new one is telling the world that Palmer wanted to leave for two seasons so dont blame me for him leaving, blame him. Doubt that would have come out if Palmer flopped, it would have been See my genius saw he wouldnt amount to much.
Palmer is ten times better as a team player than Blobfish will ever be.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #5020 on: Yesterday at 05:02:24 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 10:16:40 am
Totally agree. His new one is telling the world that Palmer wanted to leave for two seasons so dont blame me for him leaving, blame him. Doubt that would have come out if Palmer flopped, it would have been See my genius saw he wouldnt amount to much.

I'm pretty sure Palmer himself has said he'd have loved to stay at Abu Dhabi for years but Ped wouldn't allow him to go on loan so what Ped is saying is probably complete bollocks.

Fair play to Palmer for forcing the move rather than sitting on their bench.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #5021 on: Yesterday at 05:20:07 pm »
Walker and De Bruyne, combined age 113, looking as fresh as a daisy today despite their exertions the other night. Because of course they are.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #5022 on: Yesterday at 05:21:06 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 05:20:07 pm
Walker and De Bruyne, combined age 113, looking as fresh as a daisy today despite their exertions the other night. Because of course they are.

Were 4 minutes in to be fair. How knackered do you want them to look?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #5023 on: Yesterday at 05:22:46 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 05:21:06 pm
Were 4 minutes in to be fair. How knackered do you want them to look?

Haaland isnt even starting due to fatigue. I guess the magic beans arent as effective on robots.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #5024 on: Yesterday at 05:23:32 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 05:21:06 pm
Were 4 minutes in to be fair. How knackered do you want them to look?

KDB needs to be at least beetroot red by now.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #5025 on: Yesterday at 06:03:13 pm »
 Pity this wasn't a league game. Oliver giving City an easy time of it as usual.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #5026 on: Yesterday at 06:17:17 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 05:21:06 pm
Were 4 minutes in to be fair. How knackered do you want them to look?

I take it all back. They do look a bit jaded.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #5027 on: Yesterday at 06:35:31 pm »
Must be nice to not only never be fucked by officials, but to consistently have other teams fucked for your benefit.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #5028 on: Yesterday at 06:54:02 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 06:17:17 pm
I take it all back. They do look a bit jaded.

I was going to qualify what I said that we might be saying it again later! Or do you think they actually do look a bit tired?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #5029 on: Yesterday at 06:56:40 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 06:54:02 pm
I was going to qualify what I said that we might be saying it again later! Or do you think they actually do look a bit tired?

They looked a bit lacking in sharpness in the first half but they seem to have perked up a bit in the second.

Nothing tired about the way Walker chased down Jackson, but to be fair, Jackson doesnt look that fast.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #5030 on: Yesterday at 07:01:06 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 06:56:40 pm
They looked a bit lacking in sharpness in the first half but they seem to have perked up a bit in the second.

Nothing tired about the way Walker chased down Jackson, but to be fair, Jackson doesnt look that fast.

33 year old Kyle Walker, 1 week on from missing games due to Hamstring injury, 3 days after 120 minutes, looking fresh for 90 minutes.

Must be that magic of the cup that Guardiola found during his playing days
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #5031 on: Yesterday at 07:28:25 pm »
Would have preferred them to get dragged to extra time again but oh well.

At least there's mu h less chance of united winning it now.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #5032 on: Yesterday at 07:33:32 pm »
Lucky win.

A final against United is not straightforward because the red mancs punish mistakes unlike Chelsea.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #5033 on: Yesterday at 07:52:31 pm »
Watched the Scottish Cup semi-final today instead. So so much better. Individual quality obviously not there, but for entertainment, heart and spirit, it was the real deal. It was real football.

As opposed to this corrupt spectacle of wealth and glamour from two clubs connected by billions and a lack of spirit and identity. Shallow in the extreme. And for all the big headlines and talent on offer, people feel hollow and dispirited by the experience. For proof, just listen to the tame Wembley crowd today up against the raucous Hampden atmosphere.

Scottish football, for all its lack of wealth and outright quality, still maintains its identity and commonality with its fanbase. Unlike these jumped up Harlem Globetrotter tribute acts called Chelsea and Man City.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5034 on: Yesterday at 08:06:13 pm »
Oliver must have really enjoyed those trips to the UAE.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5035 on: Yesterday at 09:35:33 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 08:06:13 pm
Oliver must have really enjoyed those trips to the UAE.
They say the escorts were class...
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #5036 on: Yesterday at 11:04:22 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 07:01:06 pm
33 year old Kyle Walker, 1 week on from missing games due to Hamstring injury, 3 days after 120 minutes, looking fresh for 90 minutes.

Must be that magic of the cup that Guardiola found during his playing days

Couldn't give a shite how conspiracist people think it sounds. I'm just not having these. Walker turns 34 in a month. There's no way it should be possible to still be one of the quickest players in Europe at that age, while routinely playing 55-60 games a season for club and country.

Rodri plays 55-60 games every season. Never tired. Bernardo the same. Never tired. Insane pressing in every match.

Do people really think they're just fitter than everyone else? Liverpool are completely goosed from trying to compete with these. Yet they never hit the wall in the same way.

They got stronger as the game went on today, despite playing less than 3 days after 120 in midweek. It doesn't make sense.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5037 on: Yesterday at 11:15:39 pm »
Ive spent too many years following pro cycling to believe what Im seeing.

Would love to see the haematocrit levels of the City squad.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5038 on: Today at 12:20:40 am »
Well, we know Pep has a 'problematic' record when it comes to drugs tests and then as soon as he arrives at City....

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/39383967
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5039 on: Today at 01:23:50 am »
the black circles round Rodri's eyes is a giveaway to me  :)
