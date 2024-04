So, they were all like fucking Duracell bunnies last night but I really am struggling to understand how De Bruyne, who week after week in the season, is crimson-faced and blowing out his arse after 65 mins without fail is suddenly managing to sprint around the pitch like Usain Bolt crossed with Haile Gebreselassie for 120.



Remarkable how City and Pep manage to do it really.