I know we probably needed to beat them. We're arguing about the best way to do that though. Your way hasn't worked it seems.



Answer me 1 thing, I keep reading it, how was the City team severely depleted?!



That's the third time you've edited the post. Would you like another?Your lot were celebrating and taking pictures for months and didn't have the balls to go for it when you had the chance and lost it again. "Our way" won us every single trophy there is to win, "your" way? Yeah.Answer me this one, did you play anybody's first 11 this season? Luckiest team in the league. But, there'll be 5 more of you along in a minute to tell us all how next year ye'll be even better with more luck and less goals conceded and more goals scored and Odegard will have a new camera lense and another 100 million pound midfielder and this time another 100 million pound striker but you also don't need a new striker because Havertz...