Author Topic: Arsenal: Top of the divers league  (Read 379700 times)

Offline ScottishGoon

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9600 on: Yesterday at 10:11:18 pm »
Quote from: StigenKeegan on Yesterday at 10:00:24 pm
Call me crazy, but I think it would probably have been a lot better for you to play the game to win it? I mean with all that being two points from actually winning the league stuff there at the end no? You took a calculated gamble that it would be enough. Only problem...your calculator showed a different result from all the other calculators in the world... Cannot believe that you STILL think that was a good bet! It wouldn't even have made a difference in the end if you had lost ffs!

If we lost, the title challenge was over that day. We went to City at a similar stage last season, we tried to press them. high, and we got thumped 4-1. We got a result against City in the Community Shield and beat them at home in the league by staying compact, being competitive in duals, not allowing them space in behind for the big cyborg to run into, and getting a bit of luck with deflected strikes, but staying in the game earned us that bit of luck.

Like I say, we had 2 of the better chances in the 2nd half. We didn't have the luck are precision needed to finish them.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9601 on: Yesterday at 10:14:34 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 10:08:28 pm
Better off leaving it, mate. I've never seen anything like the delusions on here from these fellas. Anyone comes up with anything that could be a negative, a possible negative or a worry at all and they're all on in their floods with every excuse in the book about how nothing negative could ever happen to Arsenal or Arteta. And yet here they are, a lockdown FA Cup in 2020 to show for being the best team ever ever ever.

Na mate, not having that. You and others have 1 particular view, and I respect that. However, there's been a good few on here and plenty other non Arsenal fans say that the approach wasn't wrong, perhaps the execution cohk dbe better. So just because there's certain views on here, doesn't mean it's universal.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9602 on: Yesterday at 10:23:01 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 10:14:34 pm
Na mate, not having that. You and others have 1 particular view, and I respect that. However, there's been a good few on here and plenty other non Arsenal fans say that the approach wasn't wrong, perhaps the execution cohk dbe better. So just because there's certain views on here, doesn't mean it's universal.

Fair enough, don't have it. But we're the only side to have beaten Pep. We did so because we had enough of as lead that when we went to the Etihad the result didn't matter, in fact we'd already won the league.

Because of that experience we all watched the game in question, with a severely depleted City team and your team blowing teams away and over celebrating every week because of it, expecting you to dismatle City. Instead you just tried to not lose. It has cost you the title. Just like we all said it would.

Have that.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9603 on: Yesterday at 10:25:54 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 10:23:01 pm
Fair enough, don't have it. But we're the only side to have beaten Pep. We did so because we had enough of as lead that when we went to the Etihad the result didn't matter, in fact we'd already won the league.

Because of that experience we all watched the game in question, with a severely depleted City team and your team blowing teams away and over celebrating every week because of it, expecting you to dismatle City. Instead you just tried to not lose. It has cost you the title. Just like we all said it would.

Have that.

I know we probably needed to beat them. We're arguing about the best way to do that though. Your way hasn't worked in the past. It didn't work for us last season. It didn't work for Madrid last season and even they changed tact.

Answer me 1 thing, I keep reading it, how was the City team severely depleted?!
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9604 on: Yesterday at 10:32:15 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 10:25:54 pm
I know we probably needed to beat them. We're arguing about the best way to do that though. Your way hasn't worked it seems.

Answer me 1 thing, I keep reading it, how was the City team severely depleted?!

That's the third time you've edited the post. Would you like another?

Your lot were celebrating and taking pictures for months and didn't have the balls to go for it when you had the chance and lost it again. "Our way" won us every single trophy there is to win, "your" way? Yeah.

Answer me this one, did you play anybody's first 11 this season? Luckiest team in the league. But, there'll be 5 more of you along in a minute to tell us all how next year ye'll be even better with more luck and less goals conceded and more goals scored and Odegard will have a new camera lense and another 100 million pound midfielder and this time another 100 million pound striker but you also don't need a new striker because Havertz...
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9605 on: Yesterday at 10:35:13 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 10:25:54 pm
I know we probably needed to beat them. We're arguing about the best way to do that though. Your way hasn't worked in the past. It didn't work for us last season. It didn't work for Madrid last season and even they changed tact.

Answer me 1 thing, I keep reading it, how was the City team severely depleted?!

Just looked at their line up. Midfield and attack had all their big guns. They were missing Ederson, Walker and Stones though - three stalwarts in their recent success. That definitely created an impression they could be got at, especially without Walkers recovery pace.

We now know Ortega is very decent as a back up and Stones has ended up replaced by all the other interchangeable robot defenders but I think if we had gone into that game knowing those three were out wed be fancying our chances to score a couple, while still being worried about what they could do at the other end.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9606 on: Yesterday at 10:38:55 pm »
I don't think pep relaxes because there's no klopp to fear. They started slowly this season due to injuries and slight tweaks. He probably guessed our midfield would take time to gel.

Interesting point raised about the free kick advantage seeming to have been lost already.
Has anyone noticed if they are hitting the deck less? If refs aren't buying it, if teams are better at defending the kicks?

I personally have no problem with them using a playbook. As long as they aren't injuring players it's not really much different to pushing, shoving and a bit of shirt pulling.
When they're won a big one, then they can ask questions about the purity of their football.

It wasnt so long ago our best player bit opponents.
 
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9607 on: Yesterday at 10:47:06 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 10:08:28 pm
Better off leaving it, mate. I've never seen anything like the delusions on here from these fellas. Anyone comes up with anything that could be a negative, a possible negative or a worry at all and they're all on in their floods with every excuse in the book about how nothing negative could ever happen to Arsenal or Arteta. And yet here they are, a lockdown FA Cup in 2020 to show for being the best team ever ever ever.

I know you're right! But I don't know... maybe I'm not a sensible lad, maybe I just can't help myself...or maybe it's kinda fun... ;D
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9608 on: Yesterday at 10:47:38 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 10:32:15 pm
That's the third time you've edited the post. Would you like another?

Your lot were celebrating and taking pictures for months and didn't have the balls to go for it when you had the chance and lost it again. "Our way" won us every single trophy there is to win, "your" way? Yeah.

Answer me this one, did you play anybody's first 11 this season? Luckiest team in the league. But, there'll be 5 more of you along in a minute to tell us all how next year ye'll be even better with more luck and less goals conceded and more goals scored and Odegard will have a new camera lense and another 100 million pound midfielder and this time another 100 million pound striker but you also don't need a new striker because Havertz...

Feck me, should I apologise for editing a post to say what I want to say in a better way?

Yeah, your way. With all those trophy wins you didn't beat City away in the league. That's the game we're talking about specifically. That's the 1 off game where we apparently lost the league.

Also Tony, I'm my own person, with my own opinions, I don't always agree with what the others say. Do I think Liverpool fans on here all have the same views and opinions?

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9609 on: Today at 12:24:41 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 12:47:16 pm
Arteta will be gone by Christmas.

Which Christmas, the Christmas coming or last Christmas?
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9610 on: Today at 12:42:48 am »
I find it amusing this Arsenal team is being told 'this is it' when the manager is 42. Saka is 22, Martinelli 22, Saliba 22, White 26, Gabriel 26, Odegaard 25, Rice 25, Haavertz 24. All other teams can wait for their players to enter peak ages. But apparently for Arsenal, were capped. 89 points with a 'junior team'.

Arteta was talking around 100 points next season. The new controlled style of play that netted 49 points form 54 is fully engrained. There will be no teething issue at the beginning of last season. Timber will solve a lot of issues at left back. Plus we will invest again after shedding some deadwood.

This 'Arsenal will drop off' talk is pure delusion. Its also what we were told last season.

« Reply #9611 on: Today at 01:09:27 am »
Sorry, Arteta reckons they will get 100 points next season? Is that how that should read?
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9612 on: Today at 04:07:58 am »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 12:42:48 am
I find it amusing this Arsenal team is being told 'this is it' when the manager is 42. Saka is 22, Martinelli 22, Saliba 22, White 26, Gabriel 26, Odegaard 25, Rice 25, Haavertz 24. All other teams can wait for their players to enter peak ages. But apparently for Arsenal, were capped. 89 points with a 'junior team'.

Arteta was talking around 100 points next season. The new controlled style of play that netted 49 points form 54 is fully engrained. There will be no teething issue at the beginning of last season. Timber will solve a lot of issues at left back. Plus we will invest again after shedding some deadwood.

This 'Arsenal will drop off' talk is pure delusion. Its also what we were told last season.

Whose burner account is this? :lmao
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9613 on: Today at 04:22:32 am »
Quote from: Jambo Power on Today at 01:09:27 am
Sorry, Arteta reckons they will get 100 points next season? Is that how that should read?

Quotes from the legoheaded timewasting dickhead:

Well win [the league], when, I dont know. But if we keep knocking and being that close, in the end it will happen.

Asked if it might take 100 points to win the title, Arteta admitted: Yeah. But I was there when we did 100 points (in 2017-18) so I know what it takes. I know what happened and this is the level."

The last quote is uttelry hilarious. I was there. Yes, working for the cheating scum that you are now trying to beat.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9614 on: Today at 06:21:08 am »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 12:42:48 am
I really hate to break this to you...but as long as that bald c*nt is there you or anyone else is not winning the league. Win 100 pts? They'll win 101.

They had a down year in the first part of the season , didn't beat yous or us but still managed to win last 8 or 9 games like it's the easiest thing in the world.

It's gonna suck until he's gone.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9615 on: Today at 06:44:32 am »
Its gonna be some season for the gunners next season. Theyre going to get 100 points and concede zero goals! Everyone else should just give up now!
