I find it amusing this Arsenal team is being told 'this is it' when the manager is 42. Saka is 22, Martinelli 22, Saliba 22, White 26, Gabriel 26, Odegaard 25, Rice 25, Haavertz 24. All other teams can wait for their players to enter peak ages. But apparently for Arsenal, were capped. 89 points with a 'junior team'.
Arteta was talking around 100 points next season. The new controlled style of play that netted 49 points form 54 is fully engrained. There will be no teething issue at the beginning of last season. Timber will solve a lot of issues at left back. Plus we will invest again after shedding some deadwood.
This 'Arsenal will drop off' talk is pure delusion. Its also what we were told last season.