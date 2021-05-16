« previous next »
Arsenal: Top of the divers league

The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 07:36:51 pm
They just showed on sky the last time Everton beat Liverpool at Goodison..

Its only Arteta scoring with a belter from outside the box!


Tonyh8su

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 08:31:48 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 02:03:47 pm
So Arne Slot at Liverpool . A bit of a a left field appointment isnt it , not one of the names everyone been touting around.

Hope he gets more time than people here were prepared to give Arteta. Tough audience.

You were on here calling for his head yourself.

Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:36:51 pm
They just showed on sky the last time Everton beat Liverpool at Goodison..

Its only Arteta scoring with a belter from outside the box!




Nuke this thread and the fools somehow allowed to keep posting here.
Lone Star Red

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 11:57:35 pm
If we cant win it, hope they go on and do it.
BobPaisley3

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 12:04:50 am
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 11:57:35 pm
If we cant win it, hope they go on and do it.
Mixed feelings, Arteta having the same league titles as Klopp would be slightly hard to believe.
DiggerJohn

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 12:09:45 am
Its tough who's the bigger gobshite pep or arteta  :butt
Lone Star Red

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 12:13:56 am
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 12:04:50 am
Mixed feelings, Arteta having the same league titles as Klopp would be slightly hard to believe.

Thats unfortunately the price to pay for going up against a sportswashing machine.
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 01:45:16 am
Itll be us this year, missing out on the final day to the cheats. We needed to be ahead of them now(with equal games played)
rob1966

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 07:15:41 am
Hope ADFC win it now. This cheating corrupt fucking disgrace of a league deserves cheating c*nts as its champions.
Crosby Nick

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 07:22:36 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:15:41 am
Hope ADFC win it now. This cheating corrupt fucking disgrace of a league deserves cheating c*nts as its champions.

If were talking onfield, theyll get that either way.

Id like to be the bigger person and wish Arsenal luck but not sure I can watch from here, not that I was really watching before.
JRed

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 07:23:12 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:15:41 am
Hope ADFC win it now. This cheating corrupt fucking disgrace of a league deserves cheating c*nts as its champions.
Im edging towards that.
Ultimately Im not really arsed who wins it if we dont. I hate what football has become and yes it does deserve cheating c*nts as champions.
More than that tho, I just dont want to see that prick Arteta lift the trophy.
ScottishGoon

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 08:02:06 am
The way I feel about the football gods just now, is that they would be quite happy to have Everton and Spurs as local rivals, be the teams that feck up the title challenges and allow City to win the league.  :butt
Bennett

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 08:09:44 am
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 08:02:06 am
The way I feel about the football gods just now, is that they would be quite happy to have Everton and Spurs as local rivals, be the teams that feck up the title challenges and allow City to win the league.  :butt

We fecked up the title challenge long before last night, but it is true that our rivals certainly have it in for us far more than City's do. United roll over and have their bellies tickled time and again and would sooner see their neighbours win over us. Weird behaviour.
Red_Mist

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 08:12:20 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:45:16 am
Itll be us this year, missing out on the final day to the cheats. We needed to be ahead of them now(with equal games played)
I think youre winning it this year. City will drop points I reckon. I do think Arsenal deserve to win it, having been the best teamand I hope they do if Im honest. Good luck, youll probably need a bit along the way.
Zlen

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 08:20:14 am
Good luck to resident Gunners, I'll be glad if you win the title. Mostly because you deserve it, but also because your club isn't destroying football. You have learned a lot of lessons from last season, paired with some good luck with injuries and the step-up in efficiency and control has been exemplary. If you manage to do some smart business in the summer and add a ruthless finisher to this side - you could stay on top for years. Best of luck.  
deano2727

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 08:21:16 am
Another meaningless win for the cheats, please. Don''t want these shithouses or their fans anywhere near success.

Nobody cared when we were getting pipped to the title on the final day of the season by the cheats, now it's time for them to taste their own medicine.

We all know City's titles have a big dirty asterix beside them. Arsenal winning wouldn't. Plus, they'd be the only team to actually beat a City side led by Pep to the title in a title race to the end. No thanks.
Zlen

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 08:33:20 am
That's just petty.
It's not Arsenal we should wish failure upon - it's Manchester City.
If I suffer it doesn't make me feel any better if another person does as well.
deano2727

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 08:35:58 am
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:33:20 am
That's just petty.
It's not Arsenal we should wish failure upon - it's Manchester City.
If I suffer it doesn't make me feel any better if another person does as well.

It does when they were all willing on the suffering and failure and revelling in it. As was the case. F*ck them.

City winning means nothing to me, and it shouldn't to anyone else either. They're cheating.

I definitely don't want Legohead and this Arsenal team being the only team to beat Pep's Abu Dhabi to a title in May - eclipsing our wonderful team in some ways. Yeah, no chance.


Red_Mist

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 08:38:20 am
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 08:21:16 am
We all know City's titles have a big dirty asterix beside them. Arsenal winning wouldn't.
Thats precisely why Id like to see Arsenal win it. The City stranglehold needs breaking, obviously wouldve loved us to be the ones to do it (and we did to be fair) but whoever it is needs to do it for the good of football. Arsenal win the league and City are suddenly beatable. It needs to happen. Break the spell.
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 08:52:35 am
Every season things just fall nicely into place for the cheats. Last season we were top and then had a very similar run to liverpools now at the same time of the season (we drew 3 and lost 1, Liverpool won 1 drawn 1 lost 2) that dropped us out of the race last season and Liverpool this season.
This time round weve been nearly perfect in 2024, but one inept performance at home to villa and they just sneaked in again to control their destiny. Now they only have the league to concentrate on, fa cup final is after the season ends and they have no CL distractions and a very fresh squad given their depth.
I feel to ultimately win it wed need a season like the one Liverpool had were we storm ahead and open a 15 point gap to break them.
We still have a chance and must keep winning but Spurs will be as determined as Everton were last night, and when they host city theyll celebrate their goals like they did against united in 99.
Theyre as bitter as Everton and would happily choose being out of CL if it means we dont win the league (judging by how giddy and relieved they were when we lost to villa).

Its a tall order, Sunday is huge.
Zlen

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 08:54:53 am
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 08:35:58 am
It does when they were all willing on the suffering and failure and revelling in it. As was the case. F*ck them.
City winning means nothing to me, and it shouldn't to anyone else either. They're cheating.
I definitely don't want Legohead and this Arsenal team being the only team to beat Pep's Abu Dhabi to a title in May - eclipsing our wonderful team in some ways. Yeah, no chance.

In your head City winning means nothing. In reality it means that with every new title, every single trophy of any kind they collect, their level of immunity to prosecution rises. They get more supporters, they are considered beyond even questioning by the media. That is what actually happens when they win. Even looking ahead to thier 115 hearing, it's not the same to deliver a verdict on 'a team' or on 'current champions'. It just isn't. So for whatever resentment you might have against Arsenal fans (and they were far from being only ones or even close to being the worst) hoping we lose - it doesn't even remotely justify willing the literal Death of Football FC making further history and cementing their place.
deano2727

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 09:01:36 am
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:54:53 am
In your head City winning means nothing. In reality it means that with every new title, every single trophy of any kind they collect, their level of immunity to prosecution rises. They get more supporters, they are considered beyond even questioning by the media. That is what actually happens when they win. Even looking ahead to thier 115 hearing, it's not the same to deliver a verdict on 'a team' or on 'current champions'. It just isn't. So for whatever resentment you might have against Arsenal fans (and they were far from being only ones or even close to being the worst) hoping we lose - it doesn't even remotely justify willing the literal Death of Football FC making further history and cementing their place.

Sorry, not buying that. If they're guilty, they're guilty. Being Champions or not won't impact that. More corruption in the form of bribes (or really good lawyers finding loopholes) could impact it, but that could happen if they're champions or not.

If anything City winning year after year in a league that was never that way should raise more questions.

Anyway, everyone is entitled to their opinion on who they prefer to win. You have yours, I have mines.I've given my reasons, you've given yours. Mostly, it's shite it won't be us.
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 09:06:44 am
If we finish second thatll be back to back titles weve been cheated out of. When is that fucking hearing anyway, or are they waiting for a season when city win nothing so they can punish them without affecting any major outcomes.
Zlen

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 09:08:54 am
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 09:01:36 am
If anything City winning year after year in a league that was never that way should raise more questions.

Only it hasn't.
It has done the opposite.
It has almost completely wiped out the conversation about how they got there from the mainstream media.

Any trophy they pick up will keep doing the same.
Any trophy they win will make the PL more lenient towards them because they became a cornerstone of the holy fucking 'brand'.

Only thing I wish they win is some jail time and public humiliation.
Red_Mist

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 09:10:58 am
At the end of the day, I couldnt bring myself to hope the cheats win a game of tiddlywinks let alone the league title. The sheer injustice of it makes you want to vomit.  I get the reasons why some want them to do it. But it aint for me sorry  :puke2
