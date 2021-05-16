« previous next »
Arsenal: Top of the divers league

The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,557
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7840 on: Yesterday at 07:36:51 pm
They just showed on sky the last time Everton beat Liverpool at Goodison..

Its only Arteta scoring with a belter from outside the box!


Logged

Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,761
  • YNWA
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7841 on: Yesterday at 08:31:48 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 02:03:47 pm
So Arne Slot at Liverpool . A bit of a a left field appointment isnt it , not one of the names everyone been touting around.

Hope he gets more time than people here were prepared to give Arteta. Tough audience.

You were on here calling for his head yourself.

Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:36:51 pm
They just showed on sky the last time Everton beat Liverpool at Goodison..

Its only Arteta scoring with a belter from outside the box!




Nuke this thread and the fools somehow allowed to keep posting here.
Logged

Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,340
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7842 on: Yesterday at 11:57:35 pm
If we cant win it, hope they go on and do it.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,249
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7843 on: Today at 12:04:50 am
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 11:57:35 pm
If we cant win it, hope they go on and do it.
Mixed feelings, Arteta having the same league titles as Klopp would be slightly hard to believe.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

DiggerJohn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 666
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7844 on: Today at 12:09:45 am
Its tough who's the bigger gobshite pep or arteta  :butt
Logged

Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,340
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7845 on: Today at 12:13:56 am
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 12:04:50 am
Mixed feelings, Arteta having the same league titles as Klopp would be slightly hard to believe.

Thats unfortunately the price to pay for going up against a sportswashing machine.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,557
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7846 on: Today at 01:45:16 am
Itll be us this year, missing out on the final day to the cheats. We needed to be ahead of them now(with equal games played)
Logged

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,786
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7847 on: Today at 07:15:41 am
Hope ADFC win it now. This cheating corrupt fucking disgrace of a league deserves cheating c*nts as its champions.
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,892
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7848 on: Today at 07:22:36 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:15:41 am
Hope ADFC win it now. This cheating corrupt fucking disgrace of a league deserves cheating c*nts as its champions.

If were talking onfield, theyll get that either way.

Id like to be the bigger person and wish Arsenal luck but not sure I can watch from here, not that I was really watching before.
Logged

JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7849 on: Today at 07:23:12 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:15:41 am
Hope ADFC win it now. This cheating corrupt fucking disgrace of a league deserves cheating c*nts as its champions.
Im edging towards that.
Ultimately Im not really arsed who wins it if we dont. I hate what football has become and yes it does deserve cheating c*nts as champions.
More than that tho, I just dont want to see that prick Arteta lift the trophy.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:35:32 am by JRed »
Logged

ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,923
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7850 on: Today at 08:02:06 am
The way I feel about the football gods just now, is that they would be quite happy to have Everton and Spurs as local rivals, be the teams that feck up the title challenges and allow City to win the league.  :butt
Logged

Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,423
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7851 on: Today at 08:09:44 am
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 08:02:06 am
The way I feel about the football gods just now, is that they would be quite happy to have Everton and Spurs as local rivals, be the teams that feck up the title challenges and allow City to win the league.  :butt

We fecked up the title challenge long before last night, but it is true that our rivals certainly have it in for us far more than City's do. United roll over and have their bellies tickled time and again and would sooner see their neighbours win over us. Weird behaviour.
Logged

Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,668
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7852 on: Today at 08:12:20 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:45:16 am
Itll be us this year, missing out on the final day to the cheats. We needed to be ahead of them now(with equal games played)
I think youre winning it this year. City will drop points I reckon. I do think Arsenal deserve to win it, having been the best teamand I hope they do if Im honest. Good luck, youll probably need a bit along the way.
Logged

Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,973
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7853 on: Today at 08:20:14 am
Good luck to resident Gunners, I'll be glad if you win the title. Mostly because you deserve it, but also because your club isn't destroying football. You have learned a lot of lessons from last season, paired with some good luck with injuries and the step-up in efficiency and control has been exemplary. If you manage to do some smart business in the summer and add a ruthless finisher to this side - you could stay on top for years. Best of luck.  
Logged

deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,905
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7854 on: Today at 08:21:16 am
Another meaningless win for the cheats, please. Don''t want these shithouses or their fans anywhere near success.

Nobody cared when we were getting pipped to the title on the final day of the season by the cheats, now it's time for them to taste their own medicine.

We all know City's titles have a big dirty asterix beside them. Arsenal winning wouldn't. Plus, they'd be the only team to actually beat a City side led by Pep to the title in a title race to the end. No thanks.
Logged

Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,973
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7855 on: Today at 08:33:20 am
That's just petty.
It's not Arsenal we should wish failure upon - it's Manchester City.
If I suffer it doesn't make me feel any better if another person does as well.
Logged

deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,905
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7856 on: Today at 08:35:58 am
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:33:20 am
That's just petty.
It's not Arsenal we should wish failure upon - it's Manchester City.
If I suffer it doesn't make me feel any better if another person does as well.

It does when they were all willing on the suffering and failure and revelling in it. As was the case. F*ck them.

City winning means nothing to me, and it shouldn't to anyone else either. They're cheating.

I definitely don't want Legohead and this Arsenal team being the only team to beat Pep's Abu Dhabi to a title in May - eclipsing our wonderful team in some ways. Yeah, no chance.


« Last Edit: Today at 08:39:42 am by deano2727 »
Logged

Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,668
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7857 on: Today at 08:38:20 am
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 08:21:16 am
We all know City's titles have a big dirty asterix beside them. Arsenal winning wouldn't.
Thats precisely why Id like to see Arsenal win it. The City stranglehold needs breaking, obviously wouldve loved us to be the ones to do it (and we did to be fair) but whoever it is needs to do it for the good of football. Arsenal win the league and City are suddenly beatable. It needs to happen. Break the spell.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:42:18 am by Red_Mist »
Logged

The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,557
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7858 on: Today at 08:52:35 am
Every season things just fall nicely into place for the cheats. Last season we were top and then had a very similar run to liverpools now at the same time of the season (we drew 3 and lost 1, Liverpool won 1 drawn 1 lost 2) that dropped us out of the race last season and Liverpool this season.
This time round weve been nearly perfect in 2024, but one inept performance at home to villa and they just sneaked in again to control their destiny. Now they only have the league to concentrate on, fa cup final is after the season ends and they have no CL distractions and a very fresh squad given their depth.
I feel to ultimately win it wed need a season like the one Liverpool had were we storm ahead and open a 15 point gap to break them.
We still have a chance and must keep winning but Spurs will be as determined as Everton were last night, and when they host city theyll celebrate their goals like they did against united in 99.
Theyre as bitter as Everton and would happily choose being out of CL if it means we dont win the league (judging by how giddy and relieved they were when we lost to villa).

Its a tall order, Sunday is huge.
Logged

Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,973
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7859 on: Today at 08:54:53 am
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 08:35:58 am
It does when they were all willing on the suffering and failure and revelling in it. As was the case. F*ck them.
City winning means nothing to me, and it shouldn't to anyone else either. They're cheating.
I definitely don't want Legohead and this Arsenal team being the only team to beat Pep's Abu Dhabi to a title in May - eclipsing our wonderful team in some ways. Yeah, no chance.

In your head City winning means nothing. In reality it means that with every new title, every single trophy of any kind they collect, their level of immunity to prosecution rises. They get more supporters, they are considered beyond even questioning by the media. That is what actually happens when they win. Even looking ahead to thier 115 hearing, it's not the same to deliver a verdict on 'a team' or on 'current champions'. It just isn't. So for whatever resentment you might have against Arsenal fans (and they were far from being only ones or even close to being the worst) hoping we lose - it doesn't even remotely justify willing the literal Death of Football FC making further history and cementing their place.
Logged

deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,905
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7860 on: Today at 09:01:36 am
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:54:53 am
In your head City winning means nothing. In reality it means that with every new title, every single trophy of any kind they collect, their level of immunity to prosecution rises. They get more supporters, they are considered beyond even questioning by the media. That is what actually happens when they win. Even looking ahead to thier 115 hearing, it's not the same to deliver a verdict on 'a team' or on 'current champions'. It just isn't. So for whatever resentment you might have against Arsenal fans (and they were far from being only ones or even close to being the worst) hoping we lose - it doesn't even remotely justify willing the literal Death of Football FC making further history and cementing their place.

Sorry, not buying that. If they're guilty, they're guilty. Being Champions or not won't impact that. More corruption in the form of bribes (or really good lawyers finding loopholes) could impact it, but that could happen if they're champions or not.

If anything City winning year after year in a league that was never that way should raise more questions.

Anyway, everyone is entitled to their opinion on who they prefer to win. You have yours, I have mines.I've given my reasons, you've given yours. Mostly, it's shite it won't be us.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:06:03 am by deano2727 »
Logged

The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,557
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7861 on: Today at 09:06:44 am
If we finish second thatll be back to back titles weve been cheated out of. When is that fucking hearing anyway, or are they waiting for a season when city win nothing so they can punish them without affecting any major outcomes.
Logged

Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,973
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7862 on: Today at 09:08:54 am
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 09:01:36 am
If anything City winning year after year in a league that was never that way should raise more questions.

Only it hasn't.
It has done the opposite.
It has almost completely wiped out the conversation about how they got there from the mainstream media.

Any trophy they pick up will keep doing the same.
Any trophy they win will make the PL more lenient towards them because they became a cornerstone of the holy fucking 'brand'.

Only thing I wish they win is some jail time and public humiliation.
Logged

Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,668
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7863 on: Today at 09:10:58 am
At the end of the day, I couldnt bring myself to hope the cheats win a game of tiddlywinks let alone the league title. The sheer injustice of it makes you want to vomit.  I get the reasons why some want them to do it. But it aint for me sorry  :puke2
Logged

deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,905
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7864 on: Today at 09:19:47 am
Maybe I'm just too spiteful, but nobody was championing justice when we lost to the cheats after putting up incredible seasons that this Arsenal team won't get close to. I don't intend to be the better person here. Maybe that makes me petty, but I'm sticking with it.  ;D
Logged

Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,423
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7865 on: Today at 09:21:06 am
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 09:19:47 am
Maybe I'm just too spiteful, but nobody was championing justice when we lost to the cheats after putting up incredible seasons that this Arsenal team won't get close to. I don't intend to be the better person here. Maybe that makes me petty, but I'm sticking with it.  ;D

I'm with you Deano. BLUUUUUEEEE MOOON
Logged

JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,985
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7866 on: Today at 09:53:09 am
Hope Arsenal win it now were not going to - theyve been clearly the best team in the league this season
Logged

lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,893
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7867 on: Today at 10:08:52 am
We know only to well the toll it takes on a team and the manager chasing 115 every season.
Arsenal are only just finding out how hard it is.
It takes so much out of a team just to continue having to win 95+ points season after season to compete with cheats.
Saudi will be appearing in the rear view mirror as well.
Logged

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,786
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7868 on: Today at 10:10:59 am
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 09:19:47 am
Maybe I'm just too spiteful, but nobody was championing justice when we lost to the cheats after putting up incredible seasons that this Arsenal team won't get close to. I don't intend to be the better person here. Maybe that makes me petty, but I'm sticking with it.  ;D

Same here.

Also, the thread title says a lot about the plastics from North London (paying people to wave flags ffs)
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Trotterwatch

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,249
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7869 on: Today at 10:14:04 am
If we can't win the league(and let's face it, it's highly unlikely) I hope Arsenal do.  They've been brilliant this season, playing proper football and aren't out and out cheats like City.
Logged

LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,666
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7870 on: Today at 10:16:54 am
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 08:02:06 am
The way I feel about the football gods just now, is that they would be quite happy to have Everton and Spurs as local rivals, be the teams that feck up the title challenges and allow City to win the league.  :butt

This is why winning titles is far harder for clubs like Arsenal, United, Spurs and especially us than it will ever be for teams like City, Chelsea and Leicester. No one gives a f*ck about them winning the league. Whereas when we go to the Etihad, Goodison and Old Trafford every season, that's their biggest game and the one they want to win (or stop us winning) the most.

The Manchester derby has turned into a pathetic non-entity for example, United haven't even made it difficult for City when it actually matters and while there has been a gulf between the two teams, I genuinely think it's because in the back of their minds they see it as the lesser of two evils.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:18:40 am by LallanaInPyjamas »
Logged

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,786
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7871 on: Today at 10:20:33 am
Quote from: Trotterwatch on Today at 10:14:04 am
If we can't win the league(and let's face it, it's highly unlikely) I hope Arsenal do.  They've been brilliant this season, playing proper football and aren't out and out cheats like City.

Maybe i'm a bit bitter about how we've been fucked over by refs once again, but Arsenal fucking loved it when ADFC pipped us to titles, so fuck em, I'd like to see them get it back - a last day heartbreak to a team whose 1st choice keeper refused to play would be lovely thank you.

Arsenal are a proper club, them winning it, in an ideal world where they'd railed against the cheats, would be ideal, but they're only crying now because it affects them, if they were 6th, they'd be fucking laughing at us.

I fucking hate modern football
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

DiggerJohn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 666
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7872 on: Today at 10:41:42 am
Maybe City win the next 5 EPL titles in a row viewing figures go down and the financial hit will force the authorities to do something about it finally. I don't hold much hope on this 115 charges but nothing changes road
Logged
