If we can't win the league(and let's face it, it's highly unlikely) I hope Arsenal do. They've been brilliant this season, playing proper football and aren't out and out cheats like City.
Maybe i'm a bit bitter about how we've been fucked over by refs once again, but Arsenal fucking loved it when ADFC pipped us to titles, so fuck em, I'd like to see them get it back - a last day heartbreak to a team whose 1st choice keeper refused to play would be lovely thank you.
Arsenal are a proper club, them winning it, in an ideal world where they'd railed against the cheats, would be ideal, but they're only crying now because it affects them, if they were 6th, they'd be fucking laughing at us.
I fucking hate modern football