Every season things just fall nicely into place for the cheats. Last season we were top and then had a very similar run to liverpools now at the same time of the season (we drew 3 and lost 1, Liverpool won 1 drawn 1 lost 2) that dropped us out of the race last season and Liverpool this season.

This time round weve been nearly perfect in 2024, but one inept performance at home to villa and they just sneaked in again to control their destiny. Now they only have the league to concentrate on, fa cup final is after the season ends and they have no CL distractions and a very fresh squad given their depth.

I feel to ultimately win it wed need a season like the one Liverpool had were we storm ahead and open a 15 point gap to break them.

We still have a chance and must keep winning but Spurs will be as determined as Everton were last night, and when they host city theyll celebrate their goals like they did against united in 99.

Theyre as bitter as Everton and would happily choose being out of CL if it means we dont win the league (judging by how giddy and relieved they were when we lost to villa).



Its a tall order, Sunday is huge.