« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 189 190 191 192 193 [194]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arsenal: Top of the divers league  (Read 311351 times)

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,530
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7720 on: Today at 08:49:52 am »
That tackle by Killman on Havertz was an absolute shocker. We got the yellow card, Its no wonder players dive, I take it back, its the only way to protect themselves. Until they start giving red cards for potential ankle breakers I wont be criticizing players for diving.
And not even a mention of it anywhere, a dive gets people talking for a week but a dirty tackle that could end a players season just gets glossed over, he even gets accused of going down too easy.
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,362
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7721 on: Today at 09:16:17 am »
Poor Arsenal and poor Havertz.
Logged

Online Walshy nMe®

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,377
  • Legend
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7722 on: Today at 09:35:01 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:45:12 am
Saka gets scythed down Atleast 2590 times a game, yet never picks up an injury.

He limps off every game (only when he hasn't played well though, like clockwork haha)
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,252
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7723 on: Today at 09:37:58 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:49:52 am
That tackle by Killman on Havertz was an absolute shocker. We got the yellow card, Its no wonder players dive, I take it back, its the only way to protect themselves. Until they start giving red cards for potential ankle breakers I wont be criticizing players for diving.
And not even a mention of it anywhere, a dive gets people talking for a week but a dirty tackle that could end a players season just gets glossed over, he even gets accused of going down too easy.
I know you joking about most of that but agree the Kilman tackle was mad. Didn't even get a booking iirc? Referees are so shite they can't even do basics now.
Logged

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • From doubters to believers - Klopp 2015
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,878
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7724 on: Today at 09:40:32 am »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on April 20, 2024, 02:03:22 pm
Manchester United conceded 44 goals in 96/97 & won the league. We conceded just 22 goals in 2018/19 & only finished runners up. End of the day it's points that win prizes.

While in essence you are right, I think, having a strong defence, reduces the burden up front.

Take yesterdays game for example. Knowing what we are really capable of, we could've won 1-0 or 2-0. But because we went 1-0 and conceded a goal, our forwards had to work to score 2 more goals. I cant remember the last time when we went into a game knowing a clean sheet was coming. I know we will win games in the end. The same story in every single game.

Having a strong defence, means energy is conserved upfront (in the most liberal terms) that helps us go the extra mile when attacking on multiple fronts.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,530
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7725 on: Today at 09:50:14 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:37:58 am
I know you joking about most of that but agree the Kilman tackle was mad. Didn't even get a booking iirc? Referees are so shite they can't even do basics now.

Every game Im scratching my head about something , that grealish save was either a pen or a corner , how the fuck was that a goal kick. Then you got coventrys goal which was exactly like Jota and shouldve stood but benefit of the doubt didnt apply this time, they just make it up . Zero common sense.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,252
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7726 on: Today at 11:01:30 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:50:14 am
Every game Im scratching my head about something , that grealish save was either a pen or a corner , how the fuck was that a goal kick. Then you got coventrys goal which was exactly like Jota and shouldve stood but benefit of the doubt didnt apply this time, they just make it up . Zero common sense.
Yeah the goal kick was astonishing decision. Don't expect any less from Oliver - he is not the best referee.
Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,784
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7727 on: Today at 12:48:50 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 01:08:23 pm
Their squad is weaker

From Mahrez to Doku LOL
From Gundogan to Nunes
From Laporte to Gvardiol (still adapting)
They also have/had the likes of Garcia, Bobb and Kalvin Phillips.

It's not that good anymore. In the past, they had top top options on their bench but that's not the case anymore. Their depth is weaker than it looks.

Is it that much weaker, though?  If we compare their squad pre-Haaland to post, we see that:
In defence, they went from Laporte/Dias/Walker/Cancelo/Ake to adding Akanji/Gvardiol and having Stones become less injury prone.  I'd call it a tie - but with a bigger upside (if Gvardiol works out) vs 2 years ago.
In midfield they went from Rodri/KDB/B Silva/Gundogan/Fernandino (at the end of his career) to the same first 3, but then adding Nunes (first season still), Kovacic and having Stones show he is a possibility at DM.  Slightly weaker, with losing Gundogan - we will see how Nunes adapts over the long run.
In attack they went from Jesus/Sterling/Foden/Mahrez/Grealish (who never played that much - never got to 2000 mins in the league for instance despite never being injured much) to Haaland/Alvarez/Foden/Doku/Grealish.  I'd argue that going from Jesus & Sterling to Haaland and Alvarez is a bigger "increase" in talent than going from Mahrez to Doku (as a 4th choice player). 

So I'd argue that the main difference this season was losing KDB for significantly more minutes, and having their starters and backups being much younger (and therefore not near their peak) compared to 2-3 years ago.  Doku/Nunes/Alvarez/Haaland/Gvardiol (who were their main buys the last 2 seasons) are 21/25/24/23/22 - compare that to Mahrez/Gundogan/Jesus/Sterling/Laporte who they replaced, who 2 years ago were  31/31/27/27/27 - all at their peak pretty much and experienced, and you can see it is that experience they are lacking more.  That isn't to say they won't continue performing at this level - but just that young player are young players, and you usually don't expect them to perform as highly unless they are wonderkids.

Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,825
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7728 on: Today at 12:57:16 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 08:50:31 am
Special performance to lock down Wolves reserve team like that, the genius of Arteta is shining so bright right now.

Wonder how many injuries Chelsea and Tottenham will get ravaged by this week.

Cole Palmer injured.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Redley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,673
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7729 on: Today at 12:58:51 pm »
All joking aside....naming Smith-Rowe as evidence of injuries is pretty funny :D He's absolutely dreadful, I'm not sure he'd get in Evertons first XI.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,799
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7730 on: Today at 01:25:10 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:57:16 pm
Cole Palmer injured.

Just read he missed training with illness. :lmao Did he have the lasagne?

Gusto and Chilwell doubts too. Not sure if they have any other full back options?
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,530
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7731 on: Today at 01:51:17 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:25:10 pm
Just read he missed training with illness. :lmao Did he have the lasagne?

Gusto and Chilwell doubts too. Not sure if they have any other full back options?

You doggie is out for the season too, what can i say its destiny.
Logged

Online Walshy nMe®

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,377
  • Legend
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7732 on: Today at 02:02:38 pm »
Forget any squads, ref decisions e.t.c, this is unforgivable from Chilwell, couldn't believe my eyes when watching it.

How did he not play the pass.

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 189 190 191 192 193 [194]   Go Up
« previous next »
 