Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7720 on: Today at 08:49:52 am
That tackle by Killman on Havertz was an absolute shocker. We got the yellow card, Its no wonder players dive, I take it back, its the only way to protect themselves. Until they start giving red cards for potential ankle breakers I wont be criticizing players for diving.
And not even a mention of it anywhere, a dive gets people talking for a week but a dirty tackle that could end a players season just gets glossed over, he even gets accused of going down too easy.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7721 on: Today at 09:16:17 am
Poor Arsenal and poor Havertz.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7722 on: Today at 09:35:01 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:45:12 am
Saka gets scythed down Atleast 2590 times a game, yet never picks up an injury.

He limps off every game (only when he hasn't played well though, like clockwork haha)
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7723 on: Today at 09:37:58 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:49:52 am
That tackle by Killman on Havertz was an absolute shocker. We got the yellow card, Its no wonder players dive, I take it back, its the only way to protect themselves. Until they start giving red cards for potential ankle breakers I wont be criticizing players for diving.
And not even a mention of it anywhere, a dive gets people talking for a week but a dirty tackle that could end a players season just gets glossed over, he even gets accused of going down too easy.
I know you joking about most of that but agree the Kilman tackle was mad. Didn't even get a booking iirc? Referees are so shite they can't even do basics now.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7724 on: Today at 09:40:32 am
Quote from: Oldmanmick on April 20, 2024, 02:03:22 pm
Manchester United conceded 44 goals in 96/97 & won the league. We conceded just 22 goals in 2018/19 & only finished runners up. End of the day it's points that win prizes.

While in essence you are right, I think, having a strong defence, reduces the burden up front.

Take yesterdays game for example. Knowing what we are really capable of, we could've won 1-0 or 2-0. But because we went 1-0 and conceded a goal, our forwards had to work to score 2 more goals. I cant remember the last time when we went into a game knowing a clean sheet was coming. I know we will win games in the end. The same story in every single game.

Having a strong defence, means energy is conserved upfront (in the most liberal terms) that helps us go the extra mile when attacking on multiple fronts.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7725 on: Today at 09:50:14 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:37:58 am
I know you joking about most of that but agree the Kilman tackle was mad. Didn't even get a booking iirc? Referees are so shite they can't even do basics now.

Every game Im scratching my head about something , that grealish save was either a pen or a corner , how the fuck was that a goal kick. Then you got coventrys goal which was exactly like Jota and shouldve stood but benefit of the doubt didnt apply this time, they just make it up . Zero common sense.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7726 on: Today at 11:01:30 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:50:14 am
Every game Im scratching my head about something , that grealish save was either a pen or a corner , how the fuck was that a goal kick. Then you got coventrys goal which was exactly like Jota and shouldve stood but benefit of the doubt didnt apply this time, they just make it up . Zero common sense.
Yeah the goal kick was astonishing decision. Don't expect any less from Oliver - he is not the best referee.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7727 on: Today at 12:48:50 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 01:08:23 pm
Their squad is weaker

From Mahrez to Doku LOL
From Gundogan to Nunes
From Laporte to Gvardiol (still adapting)
They also have/had the likes of Garcia, Bobb and Kalvin Phillips.

It's not that good anymore. In the past, they had top top options on their bench but that's not the case anymore. Their depth is weaker than it looks.

Is it that much weaker, though?  If we compare their squad pre-Haaland to post, we see that:
In defence, they went from Laporte/Dias/Walker/Cancelo/Ake to adding Akanji/Gvardiol and having Stones become less injury prone.  I'd call it a tie - but with a bigger upside (if Gvardiol works out) vs 2 years ago.
In midfield they went from Rodri/KDB/B Silva/Gundogan/Fernandino (at the end of his career) to the same first 3, but then adding Nunes (first season still), Kovacic and having Stones show he is a possibility at DM.  Slightly weaker, with losing Gundogan - we will see how Nunes adapts over the long run.
In attack they went from Jesus/Sterling/Foden/Mahrez/Grealish (who never played that much - never got to 2000 mins in the league for instance despite never being injured much) to Haaland/Alvarez/Foden/Doku/Grealish.  I'd argue that going from Jesus & Sterling to Haaland and Alvarez is a bigger "increase" in talent than going from Mahrez to Doku (as a 4th choice player). 

So I'd argue that the main difference this season was losing KDB for significantly more minutes, and having their starters and backups being much younger (and therefore not near their peak) compared to 2-3 years ago.  Doku/Nunes/Alvarez/Haaland/Gvardiol (who were their main buys the last 2 seasons) are 21/25/24/23/22 - compare that to Mahrez/Gundogan/Jesus/Sterling/Laporte who they replaced, who 2 years ago were  31/31/27/27/27 - all at their peak pretty much and experienced, and you can see it is that experience they are lacking more.  That isn't to say they won't continue performing at this level - but just that young player are young players, and you usually don't expect them to perform as highly unless they are wonderkids.

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7728 on: Today at 12:57:16 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 08:50:31 am
Special performance to lock down Wolves reserve team like that, the genius of Arteta is shining so bright right now.

Wonder how many injuries Chelsea and Tottenham will get ravaged by this week.

Cole Palmer injured.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7729 on: Today at 12:58:51 pm
All joking aside....naming Smith-Rowe as evidence of injuries is pretty funny :D He's absolutely dreadful, I'm not sure he'd get in Evertons first XI.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7730 on: Today at 01:25:10 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:57:16 pm
Cole Palmer injured.

Just read he missed training with illness. :lmao Did he have the lasagne?

Gusto and Chilwell doubts too. Not sure if they have any other full back options?
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7731 on: Today at 01:51:17 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:25:10 pm
Just read he missed training with illness. :lmao Did he have the lasagne?

Gusto and Chilwell doubts too. Not sure if they have any other full back options?

You doggie is out for the season too, what can i say its destiny.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7732 on: Today at 02:26:19 pm
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 02:02:38 pm
Forget any squads, ref decisions e.t.c, this is unforgivable from Chilwell, couldn't believe my eyes when watching it.

How did he not play the pass.


Only seen this still. Is that Chilwell on the ball. Are you suggesting he square it?
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7733 on: Today at 02:28:16 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:26:19 pm
Only seen this still. Is that Chilwell on the ball. Are you suggesting he square it?

Not quite sure what its in the Arsenal thread! But I remember commenting on that at the time. Its surely not that difficult a pass to bend one in behind the nearest defender. Its what Robbo would do. Instead he just kept running in a straight line for another 2 or 3 touches and when he then tried to cross it, it was blocked very easily.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #7734 on: Today at 02:46:03 pm »


That Arsenal team seems to be full of pricks. Rice seems sound though.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7735 on: Today at 03:04:54 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:25:10 pm
Just read he missed training with illness. :lmao Did he have the lasagne?

Gusto and Chilwell doubts too. Not sure if they have any other full back options?

Arsenal played any full teams this season ?

Brighton and Wolves have half their sides injured recently.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7736 on: Today at 04:18:15 pm
Quote from: Redley on Today at 12:58:51 pm
All joking aside....naming Smith-Rowe as evidence of injuries is pretty funny :D He's absolutely dreadful, I'm not sure he'd get in Evertons first XI.

A bit out the blue that mate, is this your latest random thing to have a dig at Arsenal over?  ;D

A few on here disagree. Fair enough hes not reached his previous levels but aged 21 he was a 10 league goal season as an attacking midfielder in his first full season aged 21. Saka was Arsenals top scorer that season with 11 goals.

Guy has potential, I think his fitness worries happening when they did alongside our general improvement as a team means he might just have missed the boat at Arsenal, but I wouldnt be surprised to see a Villa or a West Ham come in for him and he does really well.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7737 on: Today at 04:18:16 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:26:19 pm
Only seen this still. Is that Chilwell on the ball. Are you suggesting he square it?

Ha wrong thread, yeah that's Chilwell, him and Sterling are breaking and he doesn't put the ball through, ends up not even getting a pass or cross and going out for a corner.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7738 on: Today at 04:28:07 pm
Looks like Palmer will miss tomorrow's game. How the fuck do they manage to play teams with their best players missing.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7739 on: Today at 04:43:26 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:28:07 pm
Looks like Palmer will miss tomorrow's game. How the fuck do they manage to play teams with their best players missing.

Its ridiculous, be one of the biggest failures ever if they dont win the league, they basically play b teams each week. And when they dont they drop points!
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7740 on: Today at 05:28:32 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 04:43:26 pm
Its ridiculous, be one of the biggest failures ever if they dont win the league, they basically play b teams each week. And when they dont they drop points!

No kidding, you need to not have bad luck with injuries throughout a season, but Arsenal seem to have great luck in that every team they play misses key players. It's unbelievable, and this feels like their chance to win the league.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7741 on: Today at 07:06:26 pm
Quote from: ShrewKop on Today at 05:28:32 pm
No kidding, you need to not have bad luck with injuries throughout a season, but Arsenal seem to have great luck in that every team they play misses key players. It's unbelievable, and this feels like their chance to win the league.

It's city buying off arsenal's opposition so when they poach him their fan base are ready for him.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7742 on: Today at 07:07:22 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 02:46:03 pm


That Arsenal team seems to be full of pricks. Rice seems sound though.

It's good to know that not all multimillionaire footballers are pricks.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7743 on: Today at 07:17:21 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 02:46:03 pm


That Arsenal team seems to be full of pricks. Rice seems sound though.
I reckon she could do better tho
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7744 on: Today at 07:26:27 pm
Timber making his comeback this evening for the Under 21s vs Blackburn.

https://x.com/now_arsenai/status/1782472356394414352?s=46
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7745 on: Today at 07:39:27 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:57:16 pm
Cole Palmer injured.
Ill, not injured.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7746 on: Today at 07:49:08 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 07:26:27 pm
Timber making his comeback this evening for the Under 21s vs Blackburn.

https://x.com/now_arsenai/status/1782472356394414352?s=46

Wrong forum pal.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7747 on: Today at 08:06:20 pm
Quote from: Redley on Today at 12:58:51 pm
All joking aside....naming Smith-Rowe as evidence of injuries is pretty funny :D He's absolutely dreadful, I'm not sure he'd get in Evertons first XI.
I would say he is better than Oxlade-Chamberlain ever was and even Ox got into Liverpool's team early on... somehow. :D
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7748 on: Today at 08:07:52 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 08:06:20 pm
I would say he is better than Oxlade-Chamberlain ever was and even Ox got into Liverpool's team early on... somehow. :D
Because he was elite those 3-4 months before he blew out his knee. If that didn't happen, he would have been a mainstay in Liverpool's midfield for years to come.

The funny part is I remember seeing Ox live against AC Milan in the CL when you almost came back from 0-4 down in the first leg and he was your best player that night, yet Wenger rarely ever played him there again.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #7749 on: Today at 08:10:41 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 08:06:20 pm
I would say he is better than Oxlade-Chamberlain ever was and even Ox got into Liverpool's team early on... somehow. :D

Sure. We all saw smith Rowe lighting up the knockout stages of the Champions League too.
