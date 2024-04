Manchester United conceded 44 goals in 96/97 & won the league. We conceded just 22 goals in 2018/19 & only finished runners up. End of the day it's points that win prizes.



While in essence you are right, I think, having a strong defence, reduces the burden up front.Take yesterdays game for example. Knowing what we are really capable of, we could've won 1-0 or 2-0. But because we went 1-0 and conceded a goal, our forwards had to work to score 2 more goals. I cant remember the last time when we went into a game knowing a clean sheet was coming. I know we will win games in the end. The same story in every single game.Having a strong defence, means energy is conserved upfront (in the most liberal terms) that helps us go the extra mile when attacking on multiple fronts.