Arsenal: Top of the divers league

Hestoic

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6000 on: March 17, 2024, 11:16:39 am
Quote from: The North Bank on March 17, 2024, 10:58:26 am
So the fa cup final is a week after the league finishes, no point city and Liverpool meeting then. Has to be a city Liverpool semi final then.

We will beat them. They were "fortunate" at Anfield that the officials were the ones their owners paid to ref in their home league.
BigCDump

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6001 on: March 17, 2024, 11:52:35 am
Arsenal fans, I've just realised if you lose this game against City it could effectively end your season in March. You won't be catching and overtaking BOTH Liverpool and City in the run in, one maybe but that's all. And that's unlikely with your brutal run in.

That leaves the CL, where to win that you have to beat Kane FC, City and then Diego Simeone. Of course you'd have to rest players for it and discard the league campaign for a proper shot.

Wow, if there was time to show some bottle it's that City six pointer game.  :o
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6002 on: March 17, 2024, 12:00:18 pm
Quote from: BigCDump on March 17, 2024, 11:52:35 am
Arsenal fans, I've just realised if you lose this game against City it could effectively end your season in March. You won't be catching and overtaking BOTH Liverpool and City in the run in, one maybe but that's all. And that's unlikely with your brutal run in.

That leaves the CL, where to win that you have to beat Kane FC, City and then Diego Simeone. Of course you'd have to rest players for it and discard the league campaign for a proper shot.

Wow, if there was time to show some bottle it's that City six pointer game.  :o

Its wont be easy, but its exactly where we want to be at this stage of every season. The Liverpool game at home was much bigger, a defeat there wouldve had us 8 points behind and looking at CL qualification not the title race.
« Last Edit: March 17, 2024, 12:03:59 pm by The North Bank »
BigCDump

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6003 on: March 17, 2024, 12:17:59 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on March 17, 2024, 12:00:18 pm
Its wont be easy, but its exactly where we want to be at this stage of every season. The Liverpool game at home was much bigger, a defeat there wouldve had us 8 points behind and looking at CL qualification not the title race.

Agreed, that was a massive victory and one that took me by surprise. It showed that Arteta is bringing in some desperately needed steel. FWIW I think Arsenal have everything to worry City playing wise. Again it will come down to individual players' bottle on the day.
Hazell

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6004 on: March 17, 2024, 12:49:15 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on March 17, 2024, 10:58:26 am
So the fa cup final is a week after the league finishes, no point city and Liverpool meeting then. Has to be a city Liverpool semi final then.

I think Man City will get Burton Albion in the semi's.
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6005 on: March 17, 2024, 01:13:02 pm
Quote from: BigCDump on March 17, 2024, 12:17:59 pm
Agreed, that was a massive victory and one that took me by surprise. It showed that Arteta is bringing in some desperately needed steel. FWIW I think Arsenal have everything to worry City playing wise. Again it will come down to individual players' bottle on the day.

3 teams hardly dropping any points, including a bunch of financially doped cheats. I dont think if we or Liverpool miss out its down to bottle, both have been exceptional this season.
Dont forget this title race should be between champions arsenal and the champions of the previous 4 seasons Liverpool. What a rivalry that could have been, instead we watch citys robots bore us into finding something else to watch most games.
Hestoic

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6006 on: March 17, 2024, 01:23:17 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on March 17, 2024, 01:13:02 pm
3 teams hardly dropping any points, including a bunch of financially doped cheats. I dont think if we or Liverpool miss out its down to bottle, both have been exceptional this season.
Dont forget this title race should be between champions arsenal and the champions of the previous 4 seasons Liverpool. What a rivalry that could have been, instead we watch citys robots bore us into finding something else to watch most games.

Well if we miss out, we have a very serious case to put forward for being cheated out of it.
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6007 on: March 17, 2024, 02:53:52 pm
Quote from: Hestoic on March 17, 2024, 01:23:17 pm
Well if we miss out, we have a very serious case to put forward for being cheated out of it.

Agreed
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6008 on: March 18, 2024, 04:28:58 pm
Quote from: newterp on March 15, 2024, 07:59:34 pm
Here's Pedigree!!

"We won the league at Anfield,
We won it at the lane,
Stamford Bridge, Old Trafford,
No one can say the same,
Mikel Artetas army,
Were Arsenal through and through,
Well sing it in the North Bank,
And in the Clock End too.
Allez Allez Allez,
Allez Allez Allez,
Allez Allez Allez,
Allez Allez Allez..."

Proud of our chants, especially when you hear what old trafford came out with yesterday, loud and clear on tv. We keep it about football, I hope we never change.
Crosby Nick

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6009 on: March 18, 2024, 06:30:35 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on March 18, 2024, 04:28:58 pm
Proud of our chants, especially when you hear what old trafford came out with yesterday, loud and clear on tv. We keep it about football, I hope we never change.

Mainly Tottenham.
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6010 on: March 18, 2024, 08:27:34 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 18, 2024, 06:30:35 pm
Mainly Tottenham.

They are an easy target to be fair
PaulF

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6011 on: Today at 06:10:20 pm
I am travelling home from the Woolwich arsenal area. Seems nice enough.
Crosby Nick

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6012 on: Today at 06:25:25 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:10:20 pm
I am travelling home from the Woolwich arsenal area. Seems nice enough.

Thats South London isnt it? Not forever, presumably.
PaulF

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6013 on: Today at 07:12:46 pm
Yep. Could see the south bank from the hotel.
