Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6000 on: Today at 11:16:39 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:58:26 am
So the fa cup final is a week after the league finishes, no point city and Liverpool meeting then. Has to be a city Liverpool semi final then.

We will beat them. They were "fortunate" at Anfield that the officials were the ones their owners paid to ref in their home league.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6001 on: Today at 11:52:35 am »
Arsenal fans, I've just realised if you lose this game against City it could effectively end your season in March. You won't be catching and overtaking BOTH Liverpool and City in the run in, one maybe but that's all. And that's unlikely with your brutal run in.

That leaves the CL, where to win that you have to beat Kane FC, City and then Diego Simeone. Of course you'd have to rest players for it and discard the league campaign for a proper shot.

Wow, if there was time to show some bottle it's that City six pointer game.  :o
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6002 on: Today at 12:00:18 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 11:52:35 am
Arsenal fans, I've just realised if you lose this game against City it could effectively end your season in March. You won't be catching and overtaking BOTH Liverpool and City in the run in, one maybe but that's all. And that's unlikely with your brutal run in.

That leaves the CL, where to win that you have to beat Kane FC, City and then Diego Simeone. Of course you'd have to rest players for it and discard the league campaign for a proper shot.

Wow, if there was time to show some bottle it's that City six pointer game.  :o

Its wont be easy, but its exactly where we want to be at this stage of every season. The Liverpool game at home was much bigger, a defeat there wouldve had us 8 points behind and looking at CL qualification not the title race.
