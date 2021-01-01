Arsenal fans, I've just realised if you lose this game against City it could effectively end your season in March. You won't be catching and overtaking BOTH Liverpool and City in the run in, one maybe but that's all. And that's unlikely with your brutal run in.That leaves the CL, where to win that you have to beat Kane FC, City and then Diego Simeone. Of course you'd have to rest players for it and discard the league campaign for a proper shot.Wow, if there was time to show some bottle it's that City six pointer game.