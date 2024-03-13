« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 143 144 145 146 147 [148]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arsenal: Top of the divers league  (Read 243586 times)

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,896
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5880 on: Yesterday at 03:40:33 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 03:36:27 pm
I don't think it's anything like that - it's something to do with Steve Holland it seems, as Southgate was asked today.

Steve Holland apparently suggested swapping surnames with him due to his orange complexion.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,031
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5881 on: Yesterday at 03:44:49 pm »
Yeh why would southgate namecheck steve holland.

Anyway, ben white will be back in after the euros, when gareth baby youre the one southgate, and steve holland, join the sir jim ineos revolution.
Logged

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,226
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5882 on: Yesterday at 04:44:10 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 03:37:55 pm
Reckon he took the piss out of his tan.
Could be that Steve Holland is a cryptocurrency bro: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/eRX4tCtTBMk
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,372
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5883 on: Yesterday at 05:18:55 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 03:15:48 pm
Whos Steve Holland? Or is that what Steve Maclaren changed his name to?

:lmao
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,031
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5884 on: Yesterday at 05:35:54 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 03:15:48 pm
Whos Steve Holland? Or is that what Steve Maclaren changed his name to?

Fucking hell only just saw that, brilliant  ;D
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,751
  • BoRac
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5885 on: Yesterday at 07:10:39 pm »
If he's refusing to play for England, shouldn't he be banned from club football like Matip was?
Logged

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,240
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5886 on: Yesterday at 08:50:39 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 07:10:39 pm
If he's refusing to play for England, shouldn't he be banned from club football like Matip was?


Doesn't really matter does it? It was only an issue for LFC because they had games while AFCON was ongoing.

Unless UEFA/FIFA really start fucking with the fixture list, Arsenal aren't going to be playing when England have games.
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,263
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5887 on: Yesterday at 10:00:49 pm »
That video Arsenal released of their squad paying their individual tributes to Ben White for - signing a new contract - is exactly what everyone means when they talk about how cringy this club is. Did the documentary make them think they were living a real life movie that they're the main characters of? Everything is a performance. I bet they clap each player in to training every day.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,236
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5888 on: Yesterday at 10:01:30 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 07:10:39 pm
If he's refusing to play for England, shouldn't he be banned from club football like Matip was?
Matip was threatened but never banned. Klopp didn't play him in one game because UEFA didn't clarify the rule. But Matip was untouchable, because he had retired from international football long ago.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,400
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5889 on: Today at 12:24:40 am »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 03:37:55 pm
Reckon he took the piss out of his tan.

Yep. He refers to him as Ben Orange.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,272
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5890 on: Today at 01:13:42 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on March 13, 2024, 11:48:55 am
Some games the atmosphere is red hot, newcastle and the last 10 mins against brentford, rocking . But it does need the players to get the fans going, not the other way round, dont know if thats the same everywhere.

The last 10 mins at Brentford were rocking? I was sitting in the middle of the stadium. Sure it got loud - but rocking?
Logged

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,352
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5891 on: Today at 01:35:11 am »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 07:10:39 pm
If he's refusing to play for England, shouldn't he be banned from club football like Matip was?

Shouldn't he be given the freedom of Liverpool?
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online BigBrainArteta

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 61
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5892 on: Today at 01:53:32 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 01:35:11 am
Shouldn't he be given the freedom of Liverpool?

People are going on like Ben White refused a call up to fight for the country in a time of war. So he doesn't want to play for England, who gives a S. He wouldn't have got picked anyway, even though he has a strong claim to start at centre half.

I would have went TAA, White, Stones, Guehi - press resistant and good and finding forward passes (all of them). But you will probably see Maguire and Tripper in the backline regardless of how poor they are. Maguire in particular is a donkey in possession but Gareth wont be able to help himself.

---------Pickford------------------

TAA---White----Stones----Guehi

---------------Rice---------------

----Foden---------Bellingham----

Saka--------Kane-----------Grealish


The likes of Maguire, Rashford, Sterling, Mount, Kalvin just dont have the technique, passing in tight spaces and holding the ball under pressure. England have players who could keep the ball of Spain, but Waistcoat doesn't see it.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 143 144 145 146 147 [148]   Go Up
« previous next »
 