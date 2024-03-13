Shouldn't he be given the freedom of Liverpool?



People are going on like Ben White refused a call up to fight for the country in a time of war. So he doesn't want to play for England, who gives a S. He wouldn't have got picked anyway, even though he has a strong claim to start at centre half.I would have went TAA, White, Stones, Guehi - press resistant and good and finding forward passes (all of them). But you will probably see Maguire and Tripper in the backline regardless of how poor they are. Maguire in particular is a donkey in possession but Gareth wont be able to help himself.---------Pickford------------------TAA---White----Stones----Guehi---------------Rice-------------------Foden---------Bellingham----Saka--------Kane-----------GrealishThe likes of Maguire, Rashford, Sterling, Mount, Kalvin just dont have the technique, passing in tight spaces and holding the ball under pressure. England have players who could keep the ball of Spain, but Waistcoat doesn't see it.