Welcome to the 2023/24 Premier League Predictions.The new season is only a couple of weeks away so time to confirm your participation for the RPLP.Wabaloolah will be taking over the reigns, so hopefully he is more reliable than me for updatesEach division will be as follows, pending confirmation of each player -Cape_TearKeegansPermYcuzzBlack Bull NovaThushredforlifeamir87SkittleRJHXabiArtgary75CarllfcSamiollyGarrusbobinhoodsameoldRhinoRobbieRedmanjackhSalgerIf any Premier League player drops out, they will be replaced by the first player listed as above in the Championship, with the first listed player in League 1 also being pushed up a division.New players are very welcome, but as always, please don't join if you're not willing to keep it up until the end of the season. Please use this thread to confirm you are in for next season and see you all in AugustFor anyone not familiar with the competition have a check of the rules here https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352791.0 And last seasons prediction thread https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352814.0