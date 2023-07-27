« previous next »
2023/24 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread

2023/24 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread
July 27, 2023, 05:55:49 pm
Welcome to the 2022/23 Premier League Predictions.

The new season is only a couple of weeks away so time to confirm your participation for the RPLP.


Wabaloolah will be taking over the reigns, so hopefully he is more reliable than me for updates  :D

Each division will be as follows, pending confirmation of each player -

PREMIER LEAGUE

The G in Gerrard
Bored
Youngest Son of Skittle
Barneylfc
Cape_Tear
Emerald Red
bryanod
KeegansPerm
Ycuzz
Black Bull Nova
WillG.LFC
Thush
Prof
redforlife
amir87
Skittle
RJH
XabiArt
gary75
nayia2002

CHAMPIONSHIP

Keita Success
Carllfc
Sami
olly
Crosby Nick
Garrus
bobinhood
vivabobbygraham
sameold
Wabaloolah
Rhino
Vishwa Atma
RobbieRedman
jackh
Salger
mickitez
bradders1011
Port_Vale_Lad
Chris Sutton

If any Premier League player drops out, they will be replaced by the first player listed as above in the Championship, with the first listed player in League 1 also being pushed up a division.

New players are very welcome, but as always, please don't join if you're not willing to keep it up until the end of the season. Please use this thread to confirm you are in for next season and see you all in August :wave

For anyone not familiar with the competition have a check of the rules here https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352791.0

And last seasons prediction thread  https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352814.0
Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:49:52 am by Barneylfc∗
Re: 2023/24 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread
Reply #1 on: July 27, 2023, 05:56:25 pm
I'm in, and I don't mind keeping this one up to date until the season starts  :wave
Re: 2023/24 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread
Reply #2 on: July 27, 2023, 06:06:01 pm
In please.
Re: 2023/24 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread
Reply #3 on: July 27, 2023, 06:44:33 pm
Yes, please
Re: 2023/24 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread
Reply #4 on: July 27, 2023, 06:55:28 pm
In, even though it'll all end in tears. ;D
Re: 2023/24 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:03:22 am
In
Re: 2023/24 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:57:42 pm
If there's any space left I'll give it a go.
Re: 2023/24 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread
Reply #7 on: Today at 06:20:23 am
In
