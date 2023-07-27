Welcome to the 2022/23 Premier League Predictions.
The new season is only a couple of weeks away so time to confirm your participation for the RPLP.
Wabaloolah will be taking over the reigns, so hopefully he is more reliable than me for updates
Each division will be as follows, pending confirmation of each player -PREMIER LEAGUE
The G in GerrardBored
Youngest Son of SkittleBarneylfc
Cape_Tear
Emerald Red
bryanod
KeegansPerm
Ycuzz
Black Bull Nova
WillG.LFC
Thush
Prof
redforlife
amir87
Skittle
RJH
XabiArt
gary75nayia2002CHAMPIONSHIP
Keita Success
Carllfc
Sami
ollyCrosby Nick
Garrus
bobinhoodvivabobbygraham
sameold
Wabaloolah
Rhino
Vishwa Atma
RobbieRedman
jackh
Salger
mickitezbradders1011
Port_Vale_Lad
Chris Sutton
If any Premier League player drops out, they will be replaced by the first player listed as above in the Championship, with the first listed player in League 1 also being pushed up a division.
New players are very welcome, but as always, please don't join if you're not willing to keep it up until the end of the season. Please use this thread to confirm you are in for next season and see you all in August
For anyone not familiar with the competition have a check of the rules here https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352791.0
And last seasons prediction thread https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352814.0