Author Topic: 2023/24 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread  (Read 560 times)

2023/24 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread
« on: July 27, 2023, 05:55:49 pm »
Welcome to the 2023/24 Premier League Predictions.

The new season is only a couple of weeks away so time to confirm your participation for the RPLP.


Wabaloolah will be taking over the reigns, so hopefully he is more reliable than me for updates  :D

Each division will be as follows, pending confirmation of each player -

PREMIER LEAGUE

The G in Gerrard
Bored
Youngest Son of Skittle
Barneylfc
Cape_Tear
Emerald Red
bryanod
KeegansPerm
Ycuzz
Black Bull Nova
WillG.LFC
Thush
Prof
redforlife
amir87
Skittle
RJH
XabiArt
gary75
nayia2002

CHAMPIONSHIP

Keita Success
Carllfc
Sami
olly
Crosby Nick
Garrus
bobinhood
vivabobbygraham
sameold
Wabaloolah
Rhino
Vishwa Atma
RobbieRedman
jackh
Salger
mickitez
bradders1011
Port_Vale_Lad
SvenJohanson
mushi007

LEAGUE ONE

Bennett
Anthony
tommyLFC
Chris Sutton

If any Premier League player drops out, they will be replaced by the first player listed as above in the Championship, with the first listed player in League 1 also being pushed up a division.

New players are very welcome, but as always, please don't join if you're not willing to keep it up until the end of the season. Please use this thread to confirm you are in for next season and see you all in August :wave

For anyone not familiar with the competition have a check of the rules here https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352791.0

And last seasons prediction thread  https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352814.0
« Last Edit: Today at 09:57:30 am by Barneylfc∗ »
Re: 2023/24 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread
« Reply #1 on: July 27, 2023, 05:56:25 pm »
I'm in, and I don't mind keeping this one up to date until the season starts  :wave
Re: 2023/24 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread
« Reply #2 on: July 27, 2023, 06:06:01 pm »
In please.
Re: 2023/24 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread
« Reply #3 on: July 27, 2023, 06:44:33 pm »
Yes, please
Re: 2023/24 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread
« Reply #4 on: July 27, 2023, 06:55:28 pm »
In, even though it'll all end in tears. ;D
Re: 2023/24 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread
« Reply #5 on: July 28, 2023, 10:03:22 am »
In
Re: 2023/24 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread
« Reply #6 on: July 28, 2023, 11:57:42 pm »
If there's any space left I'll give it a go.
Re: 2023/24 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread
« Reply #7 on: July 29, 2023, 06:20:23 am »
In
Re: 2023/24 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread
« Reply #8 on: July 29, 2023, 08:43:33 am »
The champ is HERE :wave
Re: 2023/24 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread
« Reply #9 on: July 29, 2023, 09:42:23 am »
As I'm running it, I have to be in it! 😀
Re: 2023/24 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread
« Reply #10 on: July 29, 2023, 09:42:40 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July 27, 2023, 05:56:25 pm
I'm in, and I don't mind keeping this one up to date until the season starts  :wave
cheers bud
Re: 2023/24 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread
« Reply #11 on: July 29, 2023, 12:41:49 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on July 28, 2023, 11:57:42 pm
If there's any space left I'll give it a go.

As the first new entrant you'll go straight into the Championship  :wave
Re: 2023/24 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread
« Reply #12 on: July 29, 2023, 08:57:30 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July 29, 2023, 12:41:49 pm
As the first new entrant you'll go straight into the Championship  :wave

Cool  :thumbup
Re: 2023/24 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread
« Reply #13 on: July 30, 2023, 04:18:26 pm »
I'm in
Re: 2023/24 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread
« Reply #14 on: July 30, 2023, 10:09:13 pm »
in again please barney mate  :wave
Re: 2023/24 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread
« Reply #15 on: July 31, 2023, 12:34:41 pm »
In please :wave
Re: 2023/24 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread
« Reply #16 on: August 1, 2023, 07:15:15 am »
I'm in. Thanks for all you've done on this over the years Barney.
Re: 2023/24 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread
« Reply #17 on: August 1, 2023, 07:23:58 am »
i am in
Re: 2023/24 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread
« Reply #18 on: August 1, 2023, 10:10:55 am »
:wave
Re: 2023/24 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread
« Reply #19 on: August 1, 2023, 10:12:57 am »
im in
Re: 2023/24 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread
« Reply #20 on: August 1, 2023, 10:13:56 am »
Go on, let's have a bash.
Re: 2023/24 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread
« Reply #21 on: August 2, 2023, 04:48:16 pm »
I'm in
Re: 2023/24 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread
« Reply #22 on: August 3, 2023, 03:07:50 pm »
I'm in. Hopefully one of the fuckers above me drops out.
Re: 2023/24 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread
« Reply #23 on: August 3, 2023, 03:08:52 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on August  3, 2023, 03:07:50 pm
I'm in. Hopefully one of the fuckers above me drops out.

I'm up for the League One promotion challenge to be honest. VAMOS!
Re: 2023/24 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread
« Reply #24 on: August 3, 2023, 03:28:12 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on August  3, 2023, 03:07:50 pm
I'm in. Hopefully one of the fuckers above me drops out.

We'll be lucky to get going with the pace Wabaloolah is operating  :D
Re: 2023/24 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread
« Reply #25 on: August 3, 2023, 03:40:01 pm »
I'm in
Re: 2023/24 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread
« Reply #26 on: August 3, 2023, 06:07:44 pm »
'Allo 'Allo
Re: 2023/24 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread
« Reply #27 on: August 5, 2023, 03:04:40 pm »
Back in please
« Reply #28 on: August 5, 2023, 04:31:36 pm »
If all the players that are left unbolded in the Premier League list don't sign up before the start would that mean that the 11 of us that are signed in in the Championship get promoted?  :)
Re: 2023/24 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread
« Reply #29 on: August 5, 2023, 08:01:31 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on August  5, 2023, 04:31:36 pm
If all the players that are left unbolded in the Premier League list don't sign up before the start would that mean that the 11 of us that are signed in in the Championship get promoted?  :)

Assuming the season gets under way, yes
« Reply #30 on: August 5, 2023, 10:06:20 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August  5, 2023, 08:01:31 pm
Assuming the season gets under way, yes

Wow I was only half joking so hopefully it will nudge them to sign up.
Re: 2023/24 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread
« Reply #31 on: August 5, 2023, 10:08:16 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on August  5, 2023, 10:06:20 pm
Wow I was only half joking so hopefully it will nudge them to sign up.

I'll be sending a PM to them around Tuesday or Wednesday. Most if not all will return.
Re: 2023/24 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread
« Reply #32 on: August 5, 2023, 10:15:54 pm »
Week 1 is now live, I'll update the first post with the rules and roll of honour when I get my laptop switched on next (probably Monday morning)

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354565.0
Re: 2023/24 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread
« Reply #33 on: August 6, 2023, 07:52:55 am »
I'm in, please.
Re: 2023/24 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread
« Reply #34 on: August 6, 2023, 05:27:35 pm »
I'm back too, thanks for running it.
Re: 2023/24 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread
« Reply #35 on: August 6, 2023, 05:45:46 pm »
I'd like to join for the first time please.

I note there are only 2 players listed (so far) for the Championship - any possibility this might be absorbed into an enlarged Championship? (And is that the BBC Chris Sutton as a placeholder?
Re: 2023/24 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread
« Reply #36 on: August 6, 2023, 06:44:36 pm »
I'd like to join please.
Re: 2023/24 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread
« Reply #37 on: August 6, 2023, 07:42:41 pm »
Quote from: Anthony on August  6, 2023, 05:45:46 pm
I'd like to join for the first time please.

I note there are only 2 players listed (so far) for the Championship - any possibility this might be absorbed into an enlarged Championship? (And is that the BBC Chris Sutton as a placeholder?

The Premier League and Championship are 20 players each.
Those leagues have 'head to head' fixtures and run concurrent with the Premier League game weeks. So having any more than 20 players messes this up.

There used to be a fair amount of players in League One, but not enough to have head to head fixtures. Also the fact that more often than not, brand new players or brand new posters start with good intentions but stop posting predictions after 2 or 3 weeks.

Correct re Chris Sutton.
We started including Mark Lawrenson's predictions a few years ago for a bit of craic, and I guess a bit of extra competition for the league 1 players.
Re: 2023/24 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread
« Reply #38 on: Yesterday at 10:04:35 pm »
in great thank you
Re: 2023/24 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread
« Reply #39 on: Today at 03:23:43 pm »
In
