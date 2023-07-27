Welcome to the 2023/24 Premier League Predictions.
The new season is only a couple of weeks away so time to confirm your participation for the RPLP.
Wabaloolah will be taking over the reigns, so hopefully he is more reliable than me for updates
Each division will be as follows, pending confirmation of each player -PREMIER LEAGUEThe G in GerrardBoredYoungest Son of SkittleBarneylfc
Cape_TearEmerald Redbryanod
KeegansPerm
Ycuzz
Black Bull NovaWillG.LFCThushProf
redforlife
amir87
Skittle
RJHXabiArtgary75nayia2002CHAMPIONSHIPKeita Success
CarllfcSami
ollyCrosby Nick
Garrusbobinhoodvivabobbygraham
sameoldWabaloolah
RhinoVishwa Atma
RobbieRedman
jackh
Salgermickitezbradders1011Port_Vale_LadSvenJohansonmushi007LEAGUE ONEBennettAnthonytommyLFCChris Sutton
If any Premier League player drops out, they will be replaced by the first player listed as above in the Championship, with the first listed player in League 1 also being pushed up a division.
New players are very welcome, but as always, please don't join if you're not willing to keep it up until the end of the season. Please use this thread to confirm you are in for next season and see you all in August
For anyone not familiar with the competition have a check of the rules here https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352791.0
And last seasons prediction thread https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352814.0