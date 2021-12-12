« previous next »
Stevie G and Saudi Arabia

Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
So the opportunity to be the lead player in a 'Mickey Mouse' competition outweighs the role of being the captain of the most successful club in the best competition in the world.

A bit like Tom Brady/Aaron Rodgers joining the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the CFL but for 3x the money.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
He's an absolute fucking scumbag. Probably the biggest scumbag to have ever played for us.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
I don't expect much from footballers and I don't think there is many that are going tomorrow anything insightful on these kind of topics. However, it's kind of amazing how obvious Henderson makes it that he's being used for PR from Saudi and Qatar without seeming to realise it multiple times he goes on about how it's not as bad as he's heard in the media here.

Henderson: Its hard to know what the reality is and whats not true. Because you hear about stuff and youre like, Is that true? But when you speak to people who are close to me and have had experiences over in Saudi or over in the Middle East, its like, Well, actually, thats not the same.
A perfect example would be before Qatar. We had a meeting with the FA about human rights, about the issues around the stadiums. I think it might have been Amnesty who had sent the images and stuff. And then, half an hour later, I go into a press conference or some media and Ive commented on that situation. I was like, Well, it was quite shocking and horrendous and that was quite hard for us to see. But then when I went to Qatar and we had the experience we had at the World Cup, you get to meet the workers there and it was totally different.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Says in the interview he went there to protect his England place   ::)

I think like Gerrard with Rodgers he has saw his arse when he's been told he's no longer an automatic starter and his games would be managed. Even though both of their legs had gone. They both left to lose their legs on someone else's pitch which does us a favour to be honest, but he's taking people for fools in that interview. Says it spoke volumes to him when the club were willing to let him go, but he'd obviously already agreed to go in the first place, if he didn't want to leave he'd have stayed and he wouldn't have wanted the club to stand in his way. The club needs their captain to want to be here and committed.

I always liked Henderson a lot as a player, but didn't like the way he strongarmed the club into getting a new contract when he had 2 years to run, by threatening to down tools and leave. I don't care about footballers, only the club, so i'm not bothered he's gone there and the club get money in the bank and lose a huge wage for a player who is done at the top level. He's not the great guy that his PR team has manufactured though. The money they earn sees them lose touch with reality - and it's never enough.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Some absolute car crash stuff in there.

Would have been a bit better for him to disappear into the sunset and keep quiet. We've all moved on Jordan
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
he's pretending that the saudi club contacted LFC before speaking to him, and that LFC not pouring cold water on that influenced his decision. The silly liar. ANd that he's never ever ever been interested in money.

Honestly, the hubris is astounding. He's so PR obsessed and used to the PR working well for him. Think he's way off base this time, and will soon realise he'd have been better off just shutting the fuck up and stopping the act.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
I honestly think he is just thick. A Forrest Gump type of person. He might do the occasional good or right thing, because somebody decent asks him to do it, but he doesn't fully understand the implications, and is just as likely to do something completely the opposite. As we have seen.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
I honestly think he is just thick. A Forrest Gump type of person. He might do the occasional good or right thing, because somebody decent asks him to do it, but he doesn't fully understand the implications, and is just as likely to do something completely the opposite. As we have seen.

Or money just erodes the soul.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
If one of those people (Klopp or FSG) said to me, Now we want you to stay, then we wouldnt be having this conversation. Now, thats not to say that they forced me out of the club, but at no point did I feel wanted by the club or anyone to stay."

Says the fella who refused to be sold when Rodgers came in and wanted him gone and knuckled down to get his place in the side and prove him wrong.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
What a fucking tool, thought my opinion of him wouldn't sink much lower, how wrong was I.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
One of the most ill-advised interviews I've ever heard/seen/read in my life. Woeful.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Also, another bitter ex-player to add to the mix, we haven't got enough of those.

The next Danny Murphy or Hamann etc when he starts raking it in as a pundit to slag us off.
