Says in the interview he went there to protect his England placeI think like Gerrard with Rodgers he has saw his arse when he's been told he's no longer an automatic starter and his games would be managed. Even though both of their legs had gone. They both left to lose their legs on someone else's pitch which does us a favour to be honest, but he's taking people for fools in that interview. Says it spoke volumes to him when the club were willing to let him go, but he'd obviously already agreed to go in the first place, if he didn't want to leave he'd have stayed and he wouldn't have wanted the club to stand in his way. The club needs their captain to want to be here and committed.I always liked Henderson a lot as a player, but didn't like the way he strongarmed the club into getting a new contract when he had 2 years to run, by threatening to down tools and leave. I don't care about footballers, only the club, so i'm not bothered he's gone there and the club get money in the bank and lose a huge wage for a player who is done at the top level. He's not the great guy that his PR team has manufactured though. The money they earn sees them lose touch with reality - and it's never enough.