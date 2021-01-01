Strange player I find. He's clearly got good vision and awareness at times when you'll find him good at laying people off for shots on goal at the correct moment. Then other times he'll aimlessly pass the ball to the opposition in our own half



I was hoping for more defence splitting ability passes like Coutinho used to be able to do very well when he first joined. I supposed I had conjured this image in my head of a technically proficient attacking midfielder with lovely passing technique spraying passes around the pitch. Don't know where I got that idea from really but he's clearly not lived up that image in my head



I was under this impression when we first signed him too. An all round AM with athleticism, like Kevin De Bruyne. But soon I realized he isn't. He has the passing technique but doesn't have the vision, speed of thought and close control of a central attacking midfielder. On good days he can look decent as an AM or a 8. But on bad days, especially days when they pressed the shit out of us like this, his weakness is exposed and it looks like he can't pass to save his life.He does create but mostly from dead balls and crosses, like a traditional RM. Salzburg played 442 and Leipzig played 4222 which suit him more. I'm not writing him off or anything but clearly the system has to change to accommodate his strong attributes.