Hes a wide player being asked to play central and its showing.
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 10:33:31 pm
You switch if off at half time? 0.04 xg second half, was wank.

Yes, the second half was crap. But at least we played some terrific stuff in the first half, led by our most talented footballer returning from injury. By 60 our legs had gone and it was over.
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 10:40:49 pm
Yes, the second half was crap. But at least we played some terrific stuff in the first half, led by our most talented footballer returning from injury. By 60 our legs had gone and it was over.

Trent? :) he was good, its a shame our entire threat comes from him.
Another massive worry. Looked the real deal for the first few weeks now he looks like a prime Mario Fellaini with a good haircut.  :hally
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 10:34:18 pm
Hes a wide player being asked to play central and its showing.

Then why does he seem to hate going wide? The only productive thing he ever does is make overlapping runs and he can't be arsed doing it more than once or twice per game.

Whatever the reason for his form is he should really be last choice in midfield at this point.
Reading some proper bollocks on here. Dom is a class player - bit out of form and lacked energy recently, but if you cant see his class then youre an idiot. Like a lot of lads in the team, hed benefit from being part of a top notch team performance and a goal. Confidence is a delicate thing  were all human and should be able to relate to this
Quote from: medley on Yesterday at 10:19:22 pm
Strange player I find. He's clearly got good vision and awareness at times when you'll find him good at laying people off for shots on goal at the correct moment. Then other times he'll aimlessly pass the ball to the opposition in our own half

I was hoping for more defence splitting ability passes like Coutinho used to be able to do very well when he first joined. I supposed I had conjured this image in my head of a technically proficient attacking midfielder with lovely passing technique spraying passes around the pitch. Don't know where I got that idea from really but he's clearly not lived up that image in my head
I was under this impression when we first signed him too. An all round AM with athleticism, like Kevin De Bruyne. But soon I realized he isn't. He has the passing technique but doesn't have the vision, speed of thought and close control of a central attacking midfielder. On good days he can look decent as an AM or a 8. But on bad days, especially days when they pressed the shit out of us like this, his weakness is exposed and it looks like he can't pass to save his life.

He does create but mostly from dead balls and crosses, like a traditional RM. Salzburg played 442 and Leipzig played 4222 which suit him more. I'm not writing him off or anything but clearly the system has to change to accommodate his strong attributes.
His confidence is shot to bits is all.

Looks nervy on the ball, but the talent is there. Just needs a goal.
23 years old. Supremely talented footballer going through a rusty patch. Calling him a "fraud" has to be one of the worst shouts I've seen in all my years here.
