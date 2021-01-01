« previous next »
The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread

Offline mikey_LFC

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #160 on: Today at 02:50:34 pm »
Quote from: NICHOLLS on Today at 02:43:32 pm
Let's do a 1 or 2 hour deadline between picks  ;D

Happy to bring in a deadline but will let this round play out first. Then we can do a deadline of sorts. Reckon 4 hours for next round then 2 afterwards.
Offline Samie

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #161 on: Today at 03:37:16 pm »
We only do 4 hour draft picks for none footie drafts anyway. Football ones have always been an hour, 2 hours tops but rarely.
Offline mikey_LFC

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #162 on: Today at 03:45:13 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:37:16 pm
We only do 4 hour draft picks for none footie drafts anyway. Football ones have always been an hour, 2 hours tops but rarely.

Okay fair enough. Happy to put an hour time limit in from next round if the majority want.
Online Betty Blue

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #163 on: Today at 03:54:17 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:37:16 pm
We only do 4 hour draft picks for none footie drafts anyway. Football ones have always been an hour, 2 hours tops but rarely.

Back in the day, there used to be no pick deadlines. Imagine that!
Offline Samie

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #164 on: Today at 04:07:31 pm »
Brutal days mate. The Wild West era call it.  ;D
Offline mikey_LFC

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #165 on: Today at 04:35:07 pm »
Id say if you sure the person cant pick you player then you can go too, but youd have to check all their categories which is a lot of work.
Offline Max_powers

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #166 on: Today at 04:40:11 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 04:35:07 pm
If you sure the person cant pick you player, you can go too, but youd have to check all their categories, which is a lot of work.

Yeah let's not encourage that. That is gonna cause a lot of chaos.
Offline mikey_LFC

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #167 on: Today at 05:38:27 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 04:40:11 pm
Yeah let's not encourage that. That is gonna cause a lot of chaos.

Yeah I did think that. Lets not do that then.
Online PoetryInMotion

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Discussion Thread
« Reply #168 on: Today at 08:06:07 pm »
Sorry guys. I was on travel today and have learnt that I would've to travel for major parts of the next two weeks. Would like it if someone else could take over my inspiration pick and build their team.
