Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2320 on: March 11, 2024, 12:21:50 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on March 11, 2024, 10:55:48 am
We're not a selling club anymore, thankfully.

We aren't, but not much you can do when they come in for a Spanish/Latin player, unfortunately. It won't be the case for everyone of course, but it is the dream for the majority.

Anyway, he is ours - so let's just enjoy him.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2321 on: March 11, 2024, 01:52:07 pm »
Endo was great yesterday.
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2322 on: March 11, 2024, 01:56:28 pm »
Took an instant liking to Alexis, as like me, he turns bright red after a little bit of running and stays that colour for hours afterwards.

His form in the last few months has been world class, and a massive reason we are sitting challenging for all these trophies. He was fantastic last year in the world cup and his partnership with Fernandez gave Argentina the platform to win the whole thing, but was still unsure how he's do weekly at a top club. Was happy to see us take that chance, and he has turned out to be a wonderful wonderful player.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2323 on: March 11, 2024, 02:04:23 pm »
I just love how he looks all innocent but really hes a proper little snide. Tough as nails as well.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2324 on: March 11, 2024, 02:04:32 pm »
Might be the best player in the league right now. Not too many players are outplaying both De Bruyne and Rodri in the same match. Just need to get Szobo back to where he was at the beginning of the season. Our midfield will be unplayable with Mac, Endo, and Szobo in peak form for the run-in.   
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2325 on: March 11, 2024, 02:06:55 pm »
Has surpassed Szobo in terms of performances and value to the side. Has come into his own when Endo came into his, having Endo there has allowed him to play where he performs best. Was fantastic yesterday. Calm on the ball, doesn't panic.
Sarcastic Net Pest and Sanctimonious Arse.

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2326 on: March 11, 2024, 02:13:24 pm »
Quote from: Paul JH on March 11, 2024, 02:06:55 pm
Has surpassed Szobo in terms of performances and value to the side. Has come into his own when Endo came into his, having Endo there has allowed him to play where he performs best. Was fantastic yesterday. Calm on the ball, doesn't panic.

Agreed, he's a level above and its not close. His consitency and level of performance has been that good for the last several months
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2327 on: March 11, 2024, 02:16:18 pm »
Quote from: Paul JH on March 11, 2024, 02:06:55 pm
Has surpassed Szobo in terms of performances and value to the side. Has come into his own when Endo came into his, having Endo there has allowed him to play where he performs best. Was fantastic yesterday. Calm on the ball, doesn't panic.
His previous of playing PL football gives him an advantage but it just shows how good Endo has been.

There's more to come from the likes of Szobo and Grav.
https://www.tntsports.co.uk/football/world-cup/2022/exclusive-alexis-mac-allister-says-he-suffered-and-cried-at-brighton-as-he-adapted-to-the-premier-le_sto9219139/story.shtml
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2328 on: March 11, 2024, 02:38:47 pm »
He has that ability to know what to do with the ball before he receives it, constantly scanning his surroundings and his spatial awareness is top class. I love watching Thiago play when he is fit but McAllister is almost just as good technically. I knew we were getting a talented player but I didn't realise that he would become one of the best players in the League so soon after we bought him. If Szoboslai gets firing again I've no doubt that this is now a better midfield than our CL/PL winning side of 2019/20.   
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2329 on: March 11, 2024, 02:41:56 pm »
I thought he had quite a slow start to his Liverpool career, albeit playing in a new system with some differing requirements as a lone 6.

The last few months hes been outstanding. Stood up massively as a leader during this spell of injuries. We currently have a really strong pool of midfielders but for me MacAllister is the stand out player and leader of that group.
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2330 on: March 11, 2024, 02:42:20 pm »
He has been brilliant these last few weeks. Reminds me a lot of Gini.
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2331 on: March 11, 2024, 02:46:26 pm »
Quote from: Qston on March 11, 2024, 02:42:20 pm
He has been brilliant these last few weeks. Reminds me a lot of Gini.

Probably agree on the defensive side, but he's streets ahead when it comes to progressive passing.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2332 on: March 11, 2024, 03:20:04 pm »
Quote from: Qston on March 11, 2024, 02:42:20 pm
He has been brilliant these last few weeks. Reminds me a lot of Gini.

Not sure I see the comparison, Macca is very good in advanced positions, creating and linking up play. Gini could score goals when played further up but he wasnt able to dictate the game like Macca can
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2333 on: March 11, 2024, 05:26:19 pm »
best player in the league since January. Immense
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2334 on: March 11, 2024, 06:36:56 pm »
Quote from: tubby on March 11, 2024, 10:52:18 am
Modric-vibes.  If he had his pace he'd be insane.

Yep, his size and skills often remind me of Modric.  Just a bit faster pace/acceleration and it would be even closer.  Not a bad comparison for our boy as I consider Modric to be one of the best midfielders of the past 15 years.

He started a bit slow this season, but he's easily one of our players of the year.  What a signing he's turned out to be.  Another gem that Alonso gets to work with.
Raúl barely had a kick. The nearest he got to greatness was when he shook Gerrard by the hand.   Times - Mar 10,2009.

Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2335 on: March 11, 2024, 06:50:48 pm »
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2336 on: March 11, 2024, 10:51:13 pm »
i still cant believe macca didnt take the penalty against chelsea
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2337 on: March 12, 2024, 06:53:04 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on March 11, 2024, 06:50:48 pm
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1767256676233626017

brillant

Plus 46 pressures and 12 counter pressures (joint most in a game in the league this season)
Hes a machine 
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2338 on: March 17, 2024, 10:20:52 pm »
macca is getting my vote for liverpool player of the season

his goal today has sealed the deal for me

him and endo hell of a shift after the last couple of weeks

good to have curtis back soon
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2339 on: March 20, 2024, 02:47:03 am »
I was coming back to the states Monday morning after a week home visiting the family and going o the city/prague/Man U games....Mcallister stood next to me with Martinez before boarding the plane to Heathrow from Manchester...A very humble fella. Told him how proud we were of him and the team this year and that I was at the game the day before......he said he was gutted and should have won . The fella is pure class. I said fuck all to Martinez!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2340 on: Today at 02:19:19 pm »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VcndePqc9nw

'A day with Alexis Mac Allister' (available to watch from 4pm)
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

