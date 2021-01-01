Took an instant liking to Alexis, as like me, he turns bright red after a little bit of running and stays that colour for hours afterwards.



His form in the last few months has been world class, and a massive reason we are sitting challenging for all these trophies. He was fantastic last year in the world cup and his partnership with Fernandez gave Argentina the platform to win the whole thing, but was still unsure how he's do weekly at a top club. Was happy to see us take that chance, and he has turned out to be a wonderful wonderful player.