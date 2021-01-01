« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 54 55 56 57 58 [59]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister  (Read 184537 times)

Online deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,815
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2320 on: Today at 12:21:50 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:55:48 am
We're not a selling club anymore, thankfully.

We aren't, but not much you can do when they come in for a Spanish/Latin player, unfortunately. It won't be the case for everyone of course, but it is the dream for the majority.

Anyway, he is ours - so let's just enjoy him.
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,288
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2321 on: Today at 01:52:07 pm »
Endo was great yesterday.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,011
  • Bam!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2322 on: Today at 01:56:28 pm »
Took an instant liking to Alexis, as like me, he turns bright red after a little bit of running and stays that colour for hours afterwards.

His form in the last few months has been world class, and a massive reason we are sitting challenging for all these trophies. He was fantastic last year in the world cup and his partnership with Fernandez gave Argentina the platform to win the whole thing, but was still unsure how he's do weekly at a top club. Was happy to see us take that chance, and he has turned out to be a wonderful wonderful player.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,948
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2323 on: Today at 02:04:23 pm »
I just love how he looks all innocent but really hes a proper little snide. Tough as nails as well.
Logged

Online wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,845
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2324 on: Today at 02:04:32 pm »
Might be the best player in the league right now. Not too many players are outplaying both De Bruyne and Rodri in the same match. Just need to get Szobo back to where he was at the beginning of the season. Our midfield will be unplayable with Mac, Endo, and Szobo in peak form for the run-in.   
Logged

Online Paul JH

  • Elmer Fudd. I'm a witch! A WITCH!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,253
  • "Don't do drugs..."
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2325 on: Today at 02:06:55 pm »
Has surpassed Szobo in terms of performances and value to the side. Has come into his own when Endo came into his, having Endo there has allowed him to play where he performs best. Was fantastic yesterday. Calm on the ball, doesn't panic.
Logged
Sarcastic Net Pest and Sanctimonious Arse.

Online Air Jota

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 188
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2326 on: Today at 02:13:24 pm »
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 02:06:55 pm
Has surpassed Szobo in terms of performances and value to the side. Has come into his own when Endo came into his, having Endo there has allowed him to play where he performs best. Was fantastic yesterday. Calm on the ball, doesn't panic.

Agreed, he's a level above and its not close. His consitency and level of performance has been that good for the last several months
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,329
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister
« Reply #2327 on: Today at 02:16:18 pm »
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 02:06:55 pm
Has surpassed Szobo in terms of performances and value to the side. Has come into his own when Endo came into his, having Endo there has allowed him to play where he performs best. Was fantastic yesterday. Calm on the ball, doesn't panic.
His previous of playing PL football gives him an advantage but it just shows how good Endo has been.

There's more to come from the likes of Szobo and Grav.
https://www.tntsports.co.uk/football/world-cup/2022/exclusive-alexis-mac-allister-says-he-suffered-and-cried-at-brighton-as-he-adapted-to-the-premier-le_sto9219139/story.shtml
« Last Edit: Today at 02:18:16 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 54 55 56 57 58 [59]   Go Up
« previous next »
 