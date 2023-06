It's funny isn't it. We bought a really good Premier League-proven midfielder and we've still got a shite midfield that cannot and will not compete with City. We still need 2 or 3 more.



Anyone who says otherwise is deluded.



I would have worded it differently but I agree other than the league proven bit. I think this guy is class and have been saying it for a while now. He deffo needs some steel beside him though which is why I agree with the sentiment.To my mind our midfield got better twice last season and it was because Bajcetic came in and then when Jones came in after Bajcetic got injured. It still wasnít amazing but we were competing at a higher level. What did those lads bring that wasnít there when they werenít playing? Yeah they were both great on the ball but both ran the fuck around and put fucking tackles in to win the ball.