Conor Bradley

kennedy81

Re: Conor Bradley
Reply #200 on: Yesterday at 02:16:50 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on January 11, 2024, 01:37:47 pm
Elisha Scott was born before Partition but he played for Liverpool when Northern Ireland existed.
Yeah, there's probably a few others too.
tornado

Re: Conor Bradley
Reply #201 on: Yesterday at 07:21:51 pm
I feel so much more confident for Bournemouth now; Trent is such a big miss and season will likely come down to fine margins at the end; I was fearing this would be a spot we would have to protect at least for this game, not any more!
Timbo's Goals

Re: Conor Bradley
Reply #202 on: Today at 12:44:56 am
Quote from: Lochgelly Violet on Yesterday at 05:28:43 am
Markus Babbel is the best traditional right back I've seen in a red shirt.

You're right. Glaring omission by me of poor Marcus, a tremendous player whose career here was hijacked by that awful illness.  Got to say I always thought of him as a centre back who just got put at right back and was pure class. I never saw him at all as a proper full back as I always envisage them in the manner and style young Conor so manifestly is. But nonetheless an unforgivable oversight in my list of our right back greats. Thanks for pointing out and be interested as to how highly you rate Bradley yourself based on his extraordinary performance the other night. I'm as excited as fuck myself.
Timbo's Goals

Re: Conor Bradley
Reply #203 on: Today at 12:57:06 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:33:28 am
First off all, great to see a Timbo post. RAWK needs you. Stay!

Second, great assessment. I'm intrigued you think it was a more complete performance than even Rob Jones's debut - v Giggs and Man U I think? But perhaps you're right. Bradley showed more attacking intent than Rob could afford in that famous display. You're certainly right to point out that he was pitted against Fulham's best two players. Willian beat him once - unfortunately for the goal where Conor seemed to slip. But even this was interesting. He was in the right position to defend the threat, which was a very unusual position to be in for a right back. Robinson beat him once on the outside and got his cross in (only to allow Curtis to do a bit of showboating).

I loved his conversation with Jurgen at the end of the match. Didn't hear it obviously, but it was possible to imagine what was being said. He won't have slept that night, despite being utterly and obviously knackered. I also loved that Phil Thompson-esque method of early tackling. Get the tackle in a second before the player on the ball expects a challenge. You've got to be good to do that mind.

Cheers Yorky lad. Very kind. These days I'm afraid it takes something very very special to inspire me to post and young Bradley for sure looks very very very special. Finest Northern Ireland talent since a certain Man U number 7?? Can't think of one better on the evidence of his one and a bit games in a red shirt. Yours sincerely Mr Hyperbole  ;D
thejbs

Re: Conor Bradley
Reply #204 on: Today at 01:21:09 am
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 12:57:06 am
Cheers Yorky lad. Very kind. These days I'm afraid it takes something very very special to inspire me to post and young Bradley for sure looks very very very special. Finest Northern Ireland talent since a certain Man U number 7?? Can't think of one better on the evidence of his one and a bit games in a red shirt. Yours sincerely Mr Hyperbole  ;D

Whiteside didn't wear a number 7 ;)

Also, lets not forget Marty O'Neill - integral part of that forest team that won 2 European Cups, 2 League Cups and the League in just 3 years.
Shady Craig

Re: Conor Bradley
Reply #205 on: Today at 03:06:21 am
Not going to pretend I've thought good things about youth players before who have never lived up to the heights they promised but that's usually with forwards or maybe the odd midfielder. Just get the feeling this lad though is going to be a 100% bonafied first team option for us, he showed glimpses against Norwich on his debut and looked good in his limited pre season but to also end up Bolton's player of the year means he's definitely got something about him.
Lochgelly Violet

Re: Conor Bradley
Reply #206 on: Today at 04:41:20 am
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 12:44:56 am
You're right. Glaring omission by me of poor Marcus, a tremendous player whose career here was hijacked by that awful illness.  Got to say I always thought of him as a centre back who just got put at right back and was pure class. I never saw him at all as a proper full back as I always envisage them in the manner and style young Conor so manifestly is. But nonetheless an unforgivable oversight in my list of our right back greats. Thanks for pointing out and be interested as to how highly you rate Bradley yourself based on his extraordinary performance the other night. I'm as excited as fuck myself.

I thought Bradley was excellent. It was him that got me thinking of Babbel, actually. Tall, quick, skillful and could run all day - that's perhaps the style of player we have here a bit?

  I was perhaps more excited about the Arsenal cameo.  The timing of that sub told me that Jurgen has clearly seen enough of him (and Clark) to know that he's up to the big moments.

That sub was brilliant by the way  we put two kids with functionally no first team experience on at 0-0 and played them close together. Arsenal (as any good side would) couldnt believe their luck and peppered that side for the rest of the game. And got absolutely fuck all joy. It was marvelous.


