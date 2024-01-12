You're right. Glaring omission by me of poor Marcus, a tremendous player whose career here was hijacked by that awful illness. Got to say I always thought of him as a centre back who just got put at right back and was pure class. I never saw him at all as a proper full back as I always envisage them in the manner and style young Conor so manifestly is. But nonetheless an unforgivable oversight in my list of our right back greats. Thanks for pointing out and be interested as to how highly you rate Bradley yourself based on his extraordinary performance the other night. I'm as excited as fuck myself.



I thought Bradley was excellent. It was him that got me thinking of Babbel, actually. Tall, quick, skillful and could run all day - that's perhaps the style of player we have here a bit?I was perhaps more excited about the Arsenal cameo. The timing of that sub told me that Jurgen has clearly seen enough of him (and Clark) to know that he's up to the big moments.That sub was brilliant by the way  we put two kids with functionally no first team experience on at 0-0 and played them close together. Arsenal (as any good side would) couldnt believe their luck and peppered that side for the rest of the game. And got absolutely fuck all joy. It was marvelous.