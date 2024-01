Markus Babbel is the best traditional right back I've seen in a red shirt.



You're right. Glaring omission by me of poor Marcus, a tremendous player whose career here was hijacked by that awful illness. Got to say I always thought of him as a centre back who just got put at right back and was pure class. I never saw him at all as a proper full back as I always envisage them in the manner and style young Conor so manifestly is. But nonetheless an unforgivable oversight in my list of our right back greats. Thanks for pointing out and be interested as to how highly you rate Bradley yourself based on his extraordinary performance the other night. I'm as excited as fuck myself.