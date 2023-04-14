Aedge659

Scores and selections going into the final Race

Final days scores and overall table

Well, we all knew it was possible, but we also knew he had it all to do on the final day. This guy delivers yet again and in doing so, becomes the first person to win two RAWK tipping majors in any one season. With both Jump trophies already in the cabinet, The Edge now sets his sights towards Ascot in June, where he aims to complete the RAWK tipping career grand-slam and perhaps line himself up for the elusive season grand-slam at Goodwood in August.The win for Edge was oh so close. It was all very tense going into the last race, where any one of Robbie, Edge or Salger (the latter pair both having a near faultless day) could have won it with their unique final race selectionsSalger 238 - Pour Les FillesEdge 231 - Blizzard of OzRobbie 215 - AsluckgoesBlizzard placed second while both his challengers went unplaced. This provided Edge with the 10 points he needed to overtake Salger for victory. Incidentally, Blizzard of Oz only beat the 3rd place horse by just 1/2 length. A 3rd place for Blizzard would have taken things to a tie and I would have had to count the winners each player had.Salger came so close to becoming the first player to win back to back Aintree titles. Unlucky man and well played. Same to Robbie, who came so close yet again to his second major title.