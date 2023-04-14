« previous next »
Aintree 2023 - The RAWK tipping competition - 10th edition

Re: Aintree 2023 - The RAWK tipping competition - 10th edition
April 14, 2023, 08:11:19 pm
13:45 - Jonbon
14:25 - Mexico
15:00 - Springwell bay
15:35 - Dashel Drasher
16:15 - Kapga de lily
17:15 - Mr incredible
18:15 - Blizzard of Oz
Re: Aintree 2023 - The RAWK tipping competition - 10th edition
April 14, 2023, 09:12:42 pm
A little tougher day today but clear top scorer with a very respectable 84 points is is Beneath.  He tipped 2 winners and 3 second places.  Well played and that's two very good days for ye man.

Mag Hull!  What happened!?!  Usually such a solid tipper. A severe off day there. :)


Re: Aintree 2023 - The RAWK tipping competition - 10th edition
April 14, 2023, 09:42:58 pm
At the end of Day 2 our new leader by a healthy 19 points Beneath.  I'm a little surprised to see that Beneath hasn't won one of these competitions already to be honest.  He's always there or thereabouts.  Perhaps this is his time?  Likewise, goalrushatgoodison.

Robbie is up there on the final day as usual, as is BoRed.  The Messi of RAWK tipping, The Edge, is not totally out of this either, as he attempts to be the first player to hold both jumps trophies simultaneously.  Its a tough ask though but who knows eh?

Incidentally, The Ronaldo of RAWK Tipping naYoRHa2b already holds the honour of winning 2 tipping trophies in one season.  (2021 - Aintree and Goodwood)

As you are all probably aware, the RAWK boards will be closed tomorrow.  So please try and get your picks for tomorrow posted on here tonight or DM me your picks if its too late tomorrow and the mods have locked the threads.

All to play for and don't forget the Grand National bonus points.  A well placed NAP in the big race could be just what the doctor ordered.   :wave



Re: Aintree 2023 - The RAWK tipping competition - 10th edition
April 14, 2023, 10:30:57 pm
1.45 Jonbon
2.25 West Balboa
3.00 You Wear It Well
3.35 Flooring Porter
4.15 Gold Cup Bailly
5.15 Delta Work (NAP)
6.20 Blizzard Of Oz
Re: Aintree 2023 - The RAWK tipping competition - 10th edition
April 14, 2023, 10:38:08 pm
My selections for Saturday.

1.45pm Jonbon (NAP)
2.25pm West Balboa
3.00pm Irish point
3.35pm Maries rock
4.15 pm Nassalam
5.15pm Mr incredible
6.15pm Centara
Re: Aintree 2023 - The RAWK tipping competition - 10th edition
April 14, 2023, 10:41:56 pm
The definitive Hall of fame. :)

Re: Aintree 2023 - The RAWK tipping competition - 10th edition
April 14, 2023, 10:52:59 pm

1.45 Jonbon
2.25 Moon Hunter
3.00 Hermes Allen
3.35 Sire Du Berlais
4.15 Kinondo Kwetu
5.15 Velvet Elvis (NAP)
6.20 Florida Dreams
Re: Aintree 2023 - The RAWK tipping competition - 10th edition
April 14, 2023, 11:04:24 pm
1.45 notlongtilmay
2.25 good time Johnny
3.00 Letsbeclearaboutit
3.35 home by the lee
4.15 Midnight river
5.15 Corach Rambler (NAP)
6.20 Pour Les Filles
Re: Aintree 2023 - The RAWK tipping competition - 10th edition
April 14, 2023, 11:13:08 pm
Updated the rules on the OP, just in case.  We don't want JT winners.  :)

***In the event of the leaders being tied for the lead at the conclusion of the final days racing.  The overall winner will be determined by the number of winners picked, if still tied then it will go to 2nd places, then 3rd places and so on until we have a winner.  If the players cannot be split we will have a playoff on the earliest UK meeting on the Monday immediately following the festival***
Re: Aintree 2023 - The RAWK tipping competition - 10th edition
April 14, 2023, 11:17:35 pm
13:45 - Jonbon (NAP)
14:25 - Outlaw Peter
14:55 - Irish Point
15:30 - Maries Rock
16:15 - Kapga De Lily
17:15 - Longhouse Poet
18:20 - Centara
Re: Aintree 2023 - The RAWK tipping competition - 10th edition
April 14, 2023, 11:30:46 pm
1.45 Jonbon
2.25 Good Time Jonny
3.00 Hermes Allen
3.35 Sire Du Berlais
4.15 Midnight River
5.15 Corach Rambler (NAP)
6.20 Pour Les Filles
Re: Aintree 2023 - The RAWK tipping competition - 10th edition
April 14, 2023, 11:32:56 pm
1:45 Jonbon
2.25 Good Time Jonny
3:00  You Wear it Well
3:35 Champ
4:15 Beauport
5:15 Galvin (NAP)
6:20 Blizzard of Oz
Re: Aintree 2023 - The RAWK tipping competition - 10th edition
Yesterday at 12:18:00 am
1:45 Jonbon
2.25 Outlaw Peter
3:00 You Wear it Well
3:35 Maries Rock
4:15 Midnight River
5:15 Gaillard Du Mesnil (NAP)
6:20 Blizzard of Oz
Re: Aintree 2023 - The RAWK tipping competition - 10th edition
Yesterday at 02:13:43 am
1.45 Jonbon (Nap)
2.25 An Tailliur
3.00 Hermes Allen
3.35 Flooring Porter
4.15 Beauport
5.15 Delta Work
6.20 Captain Cody

Thank you for the kind words, Pete. To be fair, while I've had a few good
tries the past couple of years I've managed to wreck good finishes by
blanking whole days here and there. Fingers crossed I've not jinxed
meself here.    :)

JFT97
Re: Aintree 2023 - The RAWK tipping competition - 10th edition
Yesterday at 05:29:43 am
1.45 Jonbon
2.25 West Balboa
3.00 Springwell Bay
3.35 Sire Du Berlais
4.15 Kinondo Kwetu
5.15 Delta Work (NAP)
6.20 Berties Ballet.
Re: Aintree 2023 - The RAWK tipping competition - 10th edition
Today at 09:40:10 am
Quote from: Buck Pete on April 14, 2023, 09:42:58 pm
The Messi of RAWK tipping, The Edge, is not totally out of this either, as he attempts to be the first player to hold both jumps trophies simultaneously.  Its a tough ask though but who knows eh?

Well. What can I say!!

Who knows indeed.

Selections DM'd to me yesterday.

Olly

1.45 - Jonbon
2.25 - Mexico
3.00 - Dark Raven
3.35 - Champ
4.15 - Midnight River
5.15 - Le Milos (NAP)
6.20 - Pour Les Filles

Chromed

1.45 Notlongtillmay
2.25 Outlaw Peter
3.00 You Wear It Well
3.35 Maries Rock
4.15 Kinodo Kwetu
5.15 Delta Work (NAP)
6.20 Pour Les Filles

Robbie

1.45 Jonbon (Nap)
2.25 West Balboa
3.00 Springwell Bay
3.35 Home By The Lee
4.15 Beauport
5.15 Corach Rambler
6.20 Asluckgoes


1892

1.45 Jonbon NAP
2.25 Mexico
3.00 Authorised Speed
3.35 Dashel Drasher
4.15 Gold Cup Bailly
5.15 Noble Yeats
6.20 Blizzard of Oz

Red Cez

13.45 Jonbon NAP
14.20 Outlaw Peter
14.55 Hermes Allen
15.30 Maries Rock
16.05 Midnight River
16.40 Galvin
17.15 Centara


Xabis Feet

1.45 Jonbon
2.25: West Balboa
3.00: Irish Point
3.35: Champ
4.15: Shakem Up'arry
5.15: Delta Work (NAP)
6.20: Centara

Fiasco

13:45 - Jonbon
14:25 - Itchy Feet
15:00 - Hermes Allen
15:35 - Marie's Rock
16:15 - Beauport
17:15 - Mr Incredible (NAP)
18:20 - Aslukgoes

Rysoph

1.45 Jonbon Nap
2.25 Mexico
3.00 Hermes Allen
3.35 Champ
4.15 Midnight River
5.15 Delta Work
6.20 Captain Cody

Ziltoid

1.45 Jonbon
2.25 An Tailliur
3.00 Hermes Allen
3.35 Flooring Porter
4.15 Beauport
5.15 Mr incredible NAP
6.20 Captain Cody

The following players received an identical default entry of SP Fav every race (where there were JT favs, they got the first one alphabetically).  No NAP selection for them I'm afraid.

Mag Hull, Racing Post, Kesey, Rubber Soul, Flash Gordon, Ian Brown.


Jonbon
West Balboa
Hermes Alan
Flooring Porter
Beauport
Corach Ramber
Blizzard of Oz
Re: Aintree 2023 - The RAWK tipping competition - 10th edition
Today at 12:03:42 pm
All Results & Points

13:45 Aintree

Jonbon (FR) 2/11 f................................15


14:25 Aintree

West Balboa (IRE) 9/2 f..........................15
Pounding Poet (IRE) 50/1..........10+10 = 20
Mill Green 4/1.......................................7
Good Time Jonny (IRE) 11/2..................4


15:00 Aintree

Irish Point (FR) 5/1.........................15
Kateira 4/1.....................................10
Hermes Allen (FR) 3/1 f...................7


15:35 Aintree

Sire Du Berlais (FR) 8/1..........................15+5 = 20
Marie's Rock (IRE) 5/1...........................10
Flooring Porter (IRE) 3/1 f......................7


16:15 Aintree

Midnight River 15/2...............................15
Bowtogreatness (IRE) 12/1....................10
Kinondo Kwetu 10/1...............................7


17:15 Aintree

Corach Rambler (IRE) 8/1 f3............15+5+10 (national bonus) = 30
Vanillier (FR) 20/1...........................10+5 = 15
Gaillard Du Mesnil (FR)10/1.........................7
Noble Yeats (IRE) 10/1..............................4


18:20 Aintree

Florida Dreams (IRE) 18/1......................15+15 = 30
Blizzard Of Oz (IRE) 16/5 f..................................10
Hasthing (FR) 28/1................................7+4 = 12
Re: Aintree 2023 - The RAWK tipping competition - 10th edition
Today at 12:30:59 pm
Congratulations to the RAWK Aintree Champion Tipster 2023 - Aedge659 :champ

Well, we all knew it was possible, but we also knew he had it all to do on the final day.   This guy delivers yet again and in doing so, becomes the first person to win two RAWK tipping majors in any one season.  With both Jump trophies already in the cabinet, The Edge now sets his sights towards Ascot in June, where he aims to complete the RAWK tipping career grand-slam and perhaps line himself up for the elusive season grand-slam at Goodwood in August.

The win for Edge was oh so close. It was all very tense going into the last race, where any one of Robbie, Edge or Salger (the latter pair both having a near faultless day) could have won it with their unique final race selections

Scores and selections going into the final Race

Salger 238 - Pour Les Filles
Edge 231 - Blizzard of Oz
Robbie 215 - Asluckgoes

Blizzard placed second while both his challengers went unplaced.  This provided Edge with the 10 points he needed to overtake Salger for victory.  Incidentally, Blizzard of Oz only beat the 3rd place horse by just 1/2 length.  A 3rd place for Blizzard would have taken things to a tie and I would have had to count the winners each player had.

Salger came so close to becoming the first player to win back to back Aintree titles. Unlucky man and well played.  Same to Robbie, who came so close yet again to his second major title.

Final days scores and overall table






Re: Aintree 2023 - The RAWK tipping competition - 10th edition
Today at 12:38:06 pm
Well played again aedge

Thanks Pete
Re: Aintree 2023 - The RAWK tipping competition - 10th edition
Today at 12:40:35 pm
Thanks, Pete, and well done aedge!
Re: Aintree 2023 - The RAWK tipping competition - 10th edition
Today at 12:44:30 pm
well done aedge great stuff again

salger with a great effort there too

Thanks a lot Pete, great work, looking forward to the next one
Re: Aintree 2023 - The RAWK tipping competition - 10th edition
Today at 01:33:06 pm
Well done again aedge.

Pete, not that it makes any difference to the winner but I made some changes to my selections and Napped Corach Rambler.

Thanks for running Pete, Roll on Ascot
Re: Aintree 2023 - The RAWK tipping competition - 10th edition
Today at 01:35:54 pm
Congrats Ae :wellin :wellin :wellindge
Thanks for running comp again Pete.
Not a bad Aintree.
Re: Aintree 2023 - The RAWK tipping competition - 10th edition
Today at 01:45:03 pm
Some lovely tipping there, well done aedge.

Thanks for running this, Pete, it's always fun.
Re: Aintree 2023 - The RAWK tipping competition - 10th edition
Today at 02:14:50 pm
The Edge is the GOAT. No offence to the rest of us but he is wasted on here  :) I thought I might have done enough but stellar final days from the first and second!

Thanks for running Pete. BTW, you left me 20 points light for yesterday  :wave.
Re: Aintree 2023 - The RAWK tipping competition - 10th edition
Today at 02:28:10 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 01:33:06 pm

Pete, not that it makes any difference to the winner but I made some changes to my selections and Napped Corach Rambler.


Sorry didn't check for edits

Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on Today at 02:14:50 pm
Thanks for running Pete. BTW, you left me 20 points light for yesterday  :wave.

Sorry mate. Did have you as 84 but typo on the table.

All Sorted now. Table above updated :)

Re: Aintree 2023 - The RAWK tipping competition - 10th edition
Today at 02:59:21 pm
I seriously don't know how I've done it again. I watch a reasonable amount of racing but I'm far less knowledgeable than the likes of Duvva and Gerry.

I actually wasn't that confident with my pics for the final day, Jonbon aside. I knew Corach would be there or there abouts especially as he always has a strong finish but the rest was mostly reading head to head and collateral form that was available.

I probably won't win another one now 😁

Don't know if any of you do the Free to play Coral super series but managed to pull that off with my pics.

Thanks for all the comments 🙏 Always good fun and adds to the excitement of the day.
Re: Aintree 2023 - The RAWK tipping competition - 10th edition
Today at 03:50:38 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 02:28:10 pm

Sorry mate. Did have you as 84 but typo on the table.

All Sorted now. Table above updated :)

Cheers Pete  :)


Quote from: aedge659 on Today at 02:59:21 pm


Don't know if any of you do the Free to play Coral super series but managed to pull that off with my pics.
 

How much did you get for that Edge?
Re: Aintree 2023 - The RAWK tipping competition - 10th edition
Today at 04:01:15 pm
Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on Today at 03:50:38 pm

How much did you get for that Edge?

Only £32.43 as 770 other people had the right idea, but free money is always nice.
Re: Aintree 2023 - The RAWK tipping competition - 10th edition
Today at 04:30:04 pm
Quote from: aedge659 on Today at 04:01:15 pm
Only £32.43 as 770 other people had the right idea, but free money is always nice.

As I said, you are wasted on here  :). Well done.
