« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Aintree 2023 - The RAWK tipping competition - 10th edition  (Read 1712 times)

Offline Andy2508

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Main Stander
  • ******
  • Posts: 205
Re: Aintree 2023 - The RAWK tipping competition - 10th edition
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 08:11:19 pm »
13:45 - Jonbon
14:25 - Mexico
15:00 - Springwell bay
15:35 - Dashel Drasher
16:15 - Kapga de lily
17:15 - Mr incredible
18:15 - Blizzard of Oz
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,459
Re: Aintree 2023 - The RAWK tipping competition - 10th edition
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 09:12:42 pm »
A little tougher day today but clear top scorer with a very respectable 84 points is is Beneath.  He tipped 2 winners and 3 second places.  Well played and that's two very good days for ye man.

Mag Hull!  What happened!?!  Usually such a solid tipper. A severe off day there. :)


Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,459
Re: Aintree 2023 - The RAWK tipping competition - 10th edition
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 09:42:58 pm »
At the end of Day 2 our new leader by a healthy 19 points Beneath.  I'm a little surprised to see that Beneath hasn't won one of these competitions already to be honest.  He's always there or thereabouts.  Perhaps this is his time?  Likewise, goalrushatgoodison.

Robbie is up there on the final day as usual, as is BoRed.  The Messi of RAWK tipping, The Edge, is not totally out of this either, as he attempts to be the first player to hold both jumps trophies simultaneously.  Its a tough ask though but who knows eh?

Incidentally, The Ronaldo of RAWK Tipping naYoRHa2b already holds the honour of winning 2 tipping trophies in one season.  (2021 - Aintree and Goodwood)

As you are all probably aware, the RAWK boards will be closed tomorrow.  So please try and get your picks for tomorrow posted on here tonight or DM me your picks if its too late tomorrow and the mods have locked the threads.

All to play for and don't forget the Grand National bonus points.  A well placed NAP in the big race could be just what the doctor ordered.   :wave



Logged

Offline Youngest Son Of Skittle

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,483
Re: Aintree 2023 - The RAWK tipping competition - 10th edition
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 10:30:57 pm »
1.45 Jonbon
2.25 West Balboa
3.00 You Wear It Well
3.35 Flooring Porter
4.15 Gold Cup Bailly
5.15 Delta Work (NAP)
6.20 Blizzard Of Oz
Logged

Offline LFCStephen

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,263
  • I just carnt get enough....
Re: Aintree 2023 - The RAWK tipping competition - 10th edition
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 10:38:08 pm »
My selections for Saturday.

1.45pm Jonbon (NAP)
2.25pm West Balboa
3.00pm Irish point
3.35pm Maries rock
4.15 pm Nassalam
5.15pm Mr incredible
6.15pm Centara
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,459
Re: Aintree 2023 - The RAWK tipping competition - 10th edition
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 10:41:56 pm »
The definitive Hall of fame. :)

Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,009
Re: Aintree 2023 - The RAWK tipping competition - 10th edition
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 10:52:59 pm »

1.45 Jonbon
2.25 Moon Hunter
3.00 Hermes Allen
3.35 Sire Du Berlais
4.15 Kinondo Kwetu
5.15 Velvet Elvis (NAP)
6.20 Florida Dreams
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline bryanod

  • Probably in Boyzone with a name like that...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,968
  • RPLP Champion 2012/2013 & 2013/2014 Double Winner
Re: Aintree 2023 - The RAWK tipping competition - 10th edition
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 11:04:24 pm »
1.45 notlongtilmay
2.25 good time Johnny
3.00 Letsbeclearaboutit
3.35 home by the lee
4.15 Midnight river
5.15 Corach Rambler (NAP)
6.20 Pour Les Filles
Logged
Men of lofty genius when they are doing the least work are most active

- Leonardo Da Vinci

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,459
Re: Aintree 2023 - The RAWK tipping competition - 10th edition
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 11:13:08 pm »
Updated the rules on the OP, just in case.  We don't want JT winners.  :)

***In the event of the leaders being tied for the lead at the conclusion of the final days racing.  The overall winner will be determined by the number of winners picked, if still tied then it will go to 2nd places, then 3rd places and so on until we have a winner.  If the players cannot be split we will have a playoff on the earliest UK meeting on the Monday immediately following the festival***
Logged

Offline liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,109
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: Aintree 2023 - The RAWK tipping competition - 10th edition
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 11:17:35 pm »
13:45 - Jonbon (NAP)
14:25 - Outlaw Peter
14:55 - Irish Point
15:30 - Maries Rock
16:15 - Kapga De Lily
17:15 - Longhouse Poet
18:20 - Centara
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Offline Salger

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 762
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Aintree 2023 - The RAWK tipping competition - 10th edition
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 11:30:46 pm »
1.45 Jonbon
2.25 Good Time Jonny
3.00 Hermes Allen
3.35 Sire Du Berlais
4.15 Midnight River
5.15 Corach Rambler (NAP)
6.20 Pour Les Filles
Logged
Wir Glauben
2016 Cheltenham Tipster Competition Winner
2022 Aintree Tipster Competition Winner

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,459
Re: Aintree 2023 - The RAWK tipping competition - 10th edition
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 11:32:56 pm »
1:45 Jonbon
2.25 Good Time Jonny
3:00  You Wear it Well
3:35 Champ
4:15 Beauport
5:15 Galvin (NAP)
6:20 Blizzard of Oz
Logged

Offline adruk87

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,516
  • YNWA
Re: Aintree 2023 - The RAWK tipping competition - 10th edition
« Reply #132 on: Today at 12:18:00 am »
1:45 Jonbon
2.25 Outlaw Peter
3:00 You Wear it Well
3:35 Maries Rock
4:15 Midnight River
5:15 Gaillard Du Mesnil (NAP)
6:20 Blizzard of Oz
Logged
"Corner taken quickly, ORIGI!"

Offline Beneath

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 360
  • Viva las Rojas
Re: Aintree 2023 - The RAWK tipping competition - 10th edition
« Reply #133 on: Today at 02:13:43 am »
1.45 Jonbon (Nap)
2.25 An Tailliur
3.00 Hermes Allen
3.35 Flooring Porter
4.15 Beauport
5.15 Delta Work
6.20 Captain Cody

Thank you for the kind words, Pete. To be fair, while I've had a few good
tries the past couple of years I've managed to wreck good finishes by
blanking whole days here and there. Fingers crossed I've not jinxed
meself here.    :)

JFT97
Logged
I saw the devil in his eyes, and I shit me undercrackers

Online SKITTLE

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,698
  • One of the "older" brigade.
Re: Aintree 2023 - The RAWK tipping competition - 10th edition
« Reply #134 on: Today at 05:29:43 am »
1.45 Jonbon
2.25 West Balboa
3.00 Springwell Bay
3.35 Sire Du Berlais
4.15 Kinondo Kwetu
5.15 Delta Work (NAP)
6.20 Berties Ballet.
Logged
Been there,done that,getting older,bordering on part timer status. So sad but that's life.
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 