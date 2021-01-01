I reckon this must be what Southgate is like in the bedroom with his Mrs. Starts off with enthusiasm, nothing spectacular but pulls one or two surprised moans out of her. He starts thinking to himself "Job's done now Gareth, you've done a successful job so far, now not to mess it up with anything too wild old chap." So he starts pulling back, slowing down and making simple perfunctory motions to get the desired result.



His Mrs, now used to this metronomic strategy and accepting it isn't going to get any better but put off by the unknown of a new man in the role, pats him on the head afterwards and hands him a room temperature bottle of Carling and they sit down to watch last night's EastEnders.