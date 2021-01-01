« previous next »
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
I reckon this must be what Southgate is like in the bedroom with his Mrs. Starts off with enthusiasm, nothing spectacular but pulls one or two surprised moans out of her.  He starts thinking to himself "Job's done now Gareth, you've done a successful job so far, now not to mess it up with anything too wild old chap." So he starts pulling back, slowing down and making simple perfunctory motions to get the desired result.

His Mrs, now used to this metronomic strategy and accepting it isn't going to get any better but put off by the unknown of a new man in the role, pats him on the head afterwards and hands him a room temperature bottle of Carling and they sit down to watch last night's EastEnders.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
I feel like I know way too much about your married life now.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Northern Ireland-Finland seems to be the only match to watch in the later matches?
Although Slovakia-Bosnia could be fun too.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Trying to think of when I last watched an international match outside of a proper tournament and I genuinely can't remember. Must be going back 5-10 years.

England must have pissed every qualifying group they've had since 2008 and this one did look a bit trickier than their normal shite.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
You've thought about that far too much ;D
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Ta!  :thumbup
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Think Ive only watched a couple since the Croatia game in 2008.

Cant imagine anything more boring than an England qualifier.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
That was better than a Mills and Boon. I'm looking forward to your next one. Possibly something about Mrs Hodgson and the Owl's new Palace appointment.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
You are a complete weirdo.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
He doesnt like Salah hes a Mane admirer. Apparently you cant like both of them.  :-\
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
She just loves his safe pair of hands. And his methods have translated from the bedroom, to the living room to the kitchen.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
For arsenal? I agree
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
That Croatia game i'd assume was the last England qualifier I watched and i've never watched that Nation's League nonsense or any friendlies since then.

I must have watched the odd World Cup play off match since. At least the Euros and World Cup are still worth watching.


You'll never beat that last day of 1994 qualifying. San Marino scoring against England, Ginola with France going out in the last minute, Republic of Ireland's late goal at Northern Ireland to qualify, Paul Bodin's missed penalty for Wales.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Northern Ireland v Finland - 7.45pm kick off.


Northern Ireland XI: Peacock-Farrell, Bradley, Cathcart, Ballard, Brown, Lewis, S Charles, Thompson, McNair, D Charles, Washington.
Finland XI: Hradecky, Alho, Valsanen, Ivanov, Jensen, Schuller, Kamara, Lod, Suhonen, Pukki, Kallman.


The match is live in the UK on Viaplay Sports 1. TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc): www.livesoccertv.com/match/4587181/northern-ireland-vs-finland

Streams: http://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?551 & https://elixx.xyz/adortmund.html & https://gs.freestreams-live1.tv/viaplay-sports-1 & https://gs.freestreams-live1.tv/channel-20



Northern Ireland 0 - [1] Finland; Kallman on 28' - https://streamsc.co/xu_o9sczX & https://twitter.com/ViaplaySportsUK/status/1640070457276895232

0-1; full-time.

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
I haven't watched an England qualifier for ages but my kids had it on & I couldn't be arsed to move from the lounge. Man, it was piss poor. Everything so slow.

Does anyone think Kane's goal was actually an OG? Or do we just give them to Kane now to protect his kids?
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
A Joy of Sex manager in a Pornhub world.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Watched N.I v Finland; aside from the better picture quality and playing surface, it was like a journey back to the 70s - essentially a game of long punts into the opposition box and the ensuing head-tennis.

Reminiscent of Jari Litmanen and George Best it wasnt.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Yeah unfortunately this is true, we could really do with his 13 goals this season instead of Salah's 22.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
God, some of you are acting like bureaucrats. I'm not talking just about goals, but overall Saka's game.

Did you bastards had a secret meeting and decided that Saka is shit without letting me know?
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
who is saying hes shit? What a mad leap that is, just cos you again got called out on your daft posts.

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
So he's not shit. Cool, that's some progress. Is he at least average? Is that acceptable to say?
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
He's no Mo Salah.... 8)
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
what you going on about :lmao

You made some daft post, people called you out on it, thats about it isnt it? 
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
I have a feeling that we both agree he's average. Can we rise the bar a little bit more though? If i say he's good, will that hurt your feelings?
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
you're talking about hurt feelings?  god almighty.  :)
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
what you going on about you utter weirdo? Whos average?
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
So how good is he then? Care to elaborate? I'm at my original argument that he's now what Salah used to be. And he's only 21!
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Better than Mane, fo'sho'....
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Ive no clue, I don't watch Arsenal or England!

It was your bizarre leap because your daft post got called out by a few who show far more footy acumen than you do, that it meantSaka was shit that I called you out on. Think before you post once in a while, although that may not be a good idea for you  ;D
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Called out?  ;D. Relax my guy, It's just a chit chat during live matches. I even meant it as compliment for Salah since Saka is brilliant this season. And also considering his age, not many players were at this level at age 21.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
Saka is brilliant, but hes got a long way to go to be compared to Salah.

Still hes made amazing progress, when he was linked with Liverpool a couple of years back many dismissed it saying Curtis Jones was better.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
I'd be happy if we put in a £40 million + £1 bid.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 - Qualification Matches...
You embarrassed yourself and no has said Saka is shit.
