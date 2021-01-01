« previous next »
I reckon this must be what Southgate is like in the bedroom with his Mrs. Starts off with enthusiasm, nothing spectacular but pulls one or two surprised moans out of her.  He starts thinking to himself "Job's done now Gareth, you've done a successful job so far, now not to mess it up with anything too wild old chap." So he starts pulling back, slowing down and making simple perfunctory motions to get the desired result.

His Mrs, now used to this metronomic strategy and accepting it isn't going to get any better but put off by the unknown of a new man in the role, pats him on the head afterwards and hands him a room temperature bottle of Carling and they sit down to watch last night's EastEnders.
Quote from: davidlpool1982
I feel like I know way too much about your married life now.
Northern Ireland-Finland seems to be the only match to watch in the later matches?
Although Slovakia-Bosnia could be fun too.
Trying to think of when I last watched an international match outside of a proper tournament and I genuinely can't remember. Must be going back 5-10 years.

England must have pissed every qualifying group they've had since 2008 and this one did look a bit trickier than their normal shite.
Quote from: davidlpool1982
You've thought about that far too much ;D
Quote from: Bangin Them In
Yes pretty well, Henderson sitting and Bellingham with the legs box to box

Hendo popping up forward too occasionally

Decent

Ta!  :thumbup
Quote from: Fromola
Trying to think of when I last watched an international match outside of a proper tournament and I genuinely can't remember. Must be going back 5-10 years.

England must have pissed every qualifying group they've had since 2008 and this one did look a bit trickier than their normal shite.
Think Ive only watched a couple since the Croatia game in 2008.

Cant imagine anything more boring than an England qualifier.
Quote from: davidlpool1982
That was better than a Mills and Boon. I'm looking forward to your next one. Possibly something about Mrs Hodgson and the Owl's new Palace appointment.
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude

Saka is now what Salah used to be
Saka is now what Salah used to be

You are a complete weirdo.
Quote from: Coolie High

You are a complete weirdo.
You are a complete weirdo.

He doesnt like Salah hes a Mane admirer. Apparently you cant like both of them.  :-\
Quote from: Reflexivity on Today at 07:10:02 pm
That was better than a Mills and Boon. I'm looking forward to your next one. Possibly something about Mrs Hodgson and the Owl's new Palace appointment.

She just loves his safe pair of hands. And his methods have translated from the bedroom, to the living room to the kitchen.
Quote from: The North Bank

Sakas too good
Sakas too good
For arsenal? I agree
