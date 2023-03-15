« previous next »
Author Topic: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023  (Read 3269 times)

Online Nick110581

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #80 on: Today at 12:56:39 pm »
Henderson not in training
Offline Zlen

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #81 on: Today at 01:01:30 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:56:39 pm
Henderson not in training

Lazy bastard.
Offline DelTrotter

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #82 on: Today at 01:09:20 pm »
Get me Goatlisson, Gomez, Ibou, Virg, Robbo - Trent, Fabinho, Naby - Mo, Darwin, Diogo.

Offline PatriotScouser

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #83 on: Today at 01:30:47 pm »
Playing 433 plays directly into their hands. Needs to be 4231 or a 4222.

My team:- Ally, TAA, Konate, VVD, Robbo, Bajcetic, Fab, Salah, Bobby, Elliott, Nunez. Keep Jota and Gakpo on the bench for ammunition in the 2nd half.
Online Nick110581

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #84 on: Today at 01:33:55 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 01:30:47 pm
Playing 433 plays directly into their hands. Needs to be 4231 or a 4222.

My team:- Ally, TAA, Konate, VVD, Robbo, Bajcetic, Fab, Salah, Bobby, Elliott, Nunez. Keep Jota and Gakpo on the bench for ammunition in the 2nd half.

Bajcetic not in training either
Offline Billy Elliot

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #85 on: Today at 01:37:07 pm »
I'm thinking back to the days under Rafa where we'd get beat by the likes of Middlesbrough and then batter Real Madrid.

Up the reds!




5-0 to Real.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #86 on: Today at 01:42:26 pm »
I think the team will be well up for this!

Get the first goal and take it from there.
Offline newterp

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #87 on: Today at 01:46:51 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:42:26 pm
I think the team will be well up for this!

Get the first goal and take it from there.

I think so as well....but I don't think we have the ability this season (I know the United result does give us some hope).
Offline VVM

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #88 on: Today at 02:08:47 pm »
Yeah not confident for this one.

It is what it is though, free hit. Might as well have a go.
Offline stockdam

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #89 on: Today at 02:19:32 pm »
Thanks Raid for the positive post.

Not really confident even after the United result. If we had destroyed Bournemouth then Id say we could do it.

RM could just sit back and defend and hit us on the break or they could come at us. I prefer the latter as we might be able to exploit it.

Who knows what the score will be but the odds are stacked against us. Our away form is very poor so this is going to be a huge upset when it happens.
Offline fowlermagic

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #90 on: Today at 02:23:45 pm »
First of all we cannot concede unless we really want a miracle so some how some way the lads need to keep it tight. On the other side we got to score a minimum of three goals more than them to get it to penalties. So how the hell do we keep it tight lol just go out swinging as this one could have a ton of goals if the forwards can reignite their boots. Probably going to be 3-2 to us as we scare the bejesus out of them but the amateur hour at Anfield will mean the gap was too big to bridge.
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #91 on: Today at 02:33:38 pm »
If this was at Anfield, I'd have a glimmer of hope. Since it's not, I'm not optimistic, to put it mildly.

Became a supporter in 2010, so I've yet to see us beat Real Madrid in seven attempts. Hate them with a passion.

Online StL-Dono

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #92 on: Today at 03:07:11 pm »
If our CL goes like much of the rest of our season, we'll raise our game on Wed, batter RM 0-4, draw the weakest club in the next round, and go out with a 0-0 draw and a 0-1 loss.   
Online Nick110581

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #93 on: Today at 03:28:47 pm »
No midfielders all maybe just play all the attackers
Offline amir87

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #94 on: Today at 03:50:21 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 03:32:40 pm
Alisson
Trent Konate van Dijk Tsimikas
Elliot Fabinho Melo Jota
Salah Nunez

Interesting team. I fear we'd be knocked out before a ball has even been kicked.
Offline Geezer08

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #95 on: Today at 03:54:53 pm »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 11:25:37 am
Alexander-Arnold: "We're going to have to go and do something special in Spain, to be honest."

"But, you know, it's one of them where it's similar to the Barcelona game where we kind of go over there with nothing to lose."

"They are the one with a three-goal lead and you know if we come out of there and we don't win then OK, we were three goals down, it is what it is."

"So we don't feel any pressure".



TAA - all you should worry about and focus on is Vinicius
Offline mikeb58

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #96 on: Today at 03:57:08 pm »
0-1 Half Time
0-3 Full Time

No goals in a cagey, nervy Extra Time

We win 4-2 on Pens.

Not exactly impossible, in fact very doable!
Offline newterp

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #97 on: Today at 03:58:02 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 03:32:40 pm
Alisson
Trent Konate van Dijk Tsimikas
Elliot Fabinho Melo Jota
Salah Nunez

Melo isn't even on the CL roster.
Online Schmidt

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #98 on: Today at 04:11:12 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:58:02 pm
Melo isn't even on the CL roster.

Well shit, I forgot about that.
Online rob1966

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #99 on: Today at 04:15:07 pm »
Quote from: Wolverine on Today at 11:05:00 am
We are hopeless away from home, just please don't get embarrassed and lose 10-2 on aggregate and become a meme.

Online rob1966

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #100 on: Today at 04:17:42 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 02:33:38 pm
If this was at Anfield, I'd have a glimmer of hope. Since it's not, I'm not optimistic, to put it mildly.

Became a supporter in 2010, so I've yet to see us beat Real Madrid in seven attempts. Hate them with a passion.



Seen us beat them in the European Cup Final and seen us absolutely destroy them at Anfield.

This team is capable of anything, believe.
Offline liverbloke

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #101 on: Today at 04:19:03 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 03:57:08 pm
0-1 Half Time
0-3 Full Time

No goals in a cagey, nervy Extra Time

We win 4-2 on Pens.

Not exactly impossible, in fact very doable!

please accept our award...

Offline Fromola

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #102 on: Today at 04:20:30 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:12:07 pm
The performance matters more than the result

Getting through the tie is a hell of an ask even at our tip top peak. 


Playing well and asking them questions is what we need to do at least then give ourselves the chance

Yeah, i'm not that concerned about the result going into the game. Just want us to play well and give them a difficult match, beyond that we're relying on a lot of luck and putting our chances away while they miss theirs. Real are usually clinical.
Offline Fromola

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #103 on: Today at 04:24:26 pm »
Quote from: Saus76 on Yesterday at 10:50:39 pm
It's a knockout competition- result is everything. Even moreso in this case.

it is, but we aren't going to play average and win 3 or 4-0. We need a great performance just to make it difficult for them.
Offline RogerTheRed

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #104 on: Today at 04:59:29 pm »
Come on Redmen!!
Thanks for the reminder of the past miracles Raid! I am one of them who has flights and apartment booked for Istanbul. Got to believe then!!
You never know - Never give up!!
Offline DelTrotter

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #105 on: Today at 05:02:59 pm »
Hendo not on the plane, Stef is.

Get me a Trent in midfield experiment for the day.
Offline number 168

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #106 on: Today at 05:10:58 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:28:47 pm
No midfielders all maybe just play all the attackers
We have seen the 'no midfield' tactic far too often this season.
Offline tubby

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #107 on: Today at 05:18:57 pm »
Is this why Henderson was held back against Bournemouth, must have a knock or something.  The lack of robustness in our midfield especially is ridiculous.
Offline hide5seek

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #108 on: Today at 05:26:20 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 03:57:08 pm
0-1 Half Time
0-3 Full Time

No goals in a cagey, nervy Extra Time

We win 4-2 on Pens.

Not exactly impossible, in fact very doable!
Why would we need pens if that played out? Shit, just realised, away goal, they don't count?
Online Hazell

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #109 on: Today at 05:37:29 pm »
Thanks for the OP Raid, got me in the mood again!
Online Dave McCoy

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #110 on: Today at 05:45:31 pm »
Our away form has been bad and our only available senior midfielder is probably Fabinho. Think we all need to just channel our inner Bluto and we'll be fine

Offline Samie

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #111 on: Today at 05:49:55 pm »
Badger has traveled with the squad.

Online Nick110581

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #112 on: Today at 05:50:33 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 05:18:57 pm
Is this why Henderson was held back against Bournemouth, must have a knock or something.  The lack of robustness in our midfield especially is ridiculous.

He was ill.
Online jizzspunk

Re: Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League R16 Second Leg, 15 March 2023
« Reply #113 on: Today at 05:56:02 pm »
Over 90 minutes anything is possible if one can build some pressure..that Real v City semi last season was bonkers @ Bernebeu..City could have scored twice last few minutes and Real did..we need to be a goal up on the night going into the last 15 minutes..we've 5 fit forwards and you can stick em all on if we are chasing...yes I know we did on Saturday and it never happened but on another day...🤞
