First of all we cannot concede unless we really want a miracle so some how some way the lads need to keep it tight. On the other side we got to score a minimum of three goals more than them to get it to penalties. So how the hell do we keep it tight lol just go out swinging as this one could have a ton of goals if the forwards can reignite their boots. Probably going to be 3-2 to us as we scare the bejesus out of them but the amateur hour at Anfield will mean the gap was too big to bridge.