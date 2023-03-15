Henderson not in training
Playing 433 plays directly into their hands. Needs to be 4231 or a 4222. My team:- Ally, TAA, Konate, VVD, Robbo, Bajcetic, Fab, Salah, Bobby, Elliott, Nunez. Keep Jota and Gakpo on the bench for ammunition in the 2nd half.
I think the team will be well up for this!Get the first goal and take it from there.
AlissonTrent Konate van Dijk TsimikasElliot Fabinho Melo JotaSalah Nunez
Alexander-Arnold: "We're going to have to go and do something special in Spain, to be honest.""But, you know, it's one of them where it's similar to the Barcelona game where we kind of go over there with nothing to lose.""They are the one with a three-goal lead and you know if we come out of there and we don't win then OK, we were three goals down, it is what it is.""So we don't feel any pressure".
Melo isn't even on the CL roster.
We are hopeless away from home, just please don't get embarrassed and lose 10-2 on aggregate and become a meme.
If this was at Anfield, I'd have a glimmer of hope. Since it's not, I'm not optimistic, to put it mildly. Became a supporter in 2010, so I've yet to see us beat Real Madrid in seven attempts. Hate them with a passion.
0-1 Half Time0-3 Full TimeNo goals in a cagey, nervy Extra TimeWe win 4-2 on Pens.Not exactly impossible, in fact very doable!
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
The performance matters more than the result
Getting through the tie is a hell of an ask even at our tip top peak
. Playing well and asking them questions is what we need to do
at least then give ourselves the chance
It's a knockout competition- result is everything. Even moreso in this case.
