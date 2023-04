He met Arthur in a hotel in Paris in about 91 I think. He played Arthur one song on his guitar and Arthur goes ' what else do you know ' Michael goes ' All of them '



It's on the British Masters interview which I'll try to find .



Get on the streets of Kenny ( Shack song ) from Saturday.



https://www.bing.com/videos/search?q=michael+head+the+florrie+youtube+streets+of+kenny&view=detail&mid=5C07FB8B64778A4C5AF15C07FB8B64778A4C5AF1&FORM=VIRE&PC=U316



I watched that last night for the first time in moons and got the story wrong. Shack did play in the Academy in town with Arthur in 92 I think . Me mates got the audio somewhere so I'll try to get it and post it here . It was Arthurs birthday and people followed him down Bold Street and into a cafe and sang happy birthday to him . I've read somewhere that he thought it was great and was very moved by it.