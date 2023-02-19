« previous next »
Author Topic: Food Aid at the Florrie  (Read 709 times)

Food Aid at the Florrie
« on: February 19, 2023, 07:09:42 pm »
A varied bill of tribute bands at the Florence Institute on the 1st April, proceeds to Food Aid.
https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Liverpool/The-Florrie-/Food-Aid-Liverpool/36211087/
Re: Food Aid at the Florrie
« Reply #1 on: February 24, 2023, 01:17:54 pm »
Well I reckon I'll be going to that . I know Timo kind of well .

 Nice one !
Re: Food Aid at the Florrie
« Reply #2 on: February 24, 2023, 02:20:22 pm »
Kin ell the whole Love Forever Changes album .

I've got a few tickets put a side for us .

Nice one Sir Howard .   :thumbup :wellin
Re: Food Aid at the Florrie
« Reply #3 on: April 1, 2023, 10:44:39 am »
Well the day is here .

A brekkie in Sevvie Park then then to watch the match in the Queens in Tocky then the Florrie  ;D
Re: Food Aid at the Florrie
« Reply #4 on: April 1, 2023, 02:18:23 pm »
I keep meaning to visit the Queens. Glad I missed the footie though.  ;D
Re: Food Aid at the Florrie
« Reply #5 on: April 1, 2023, 10:37:01 pm »
We left at half time to drive over and at that point we looked OK. Got to the Florrie just as the game finished and checked the score.

Thought Michael Head and the  Red Elastic Bands rendition of Loves back catalogue was excellent.

Great turn out and an excellent contribution towards Food Aid.
Re: Food Aid at the Florrie
« Reply #6 on: April 2, 2023, 12:11:51 am »
The lad is full of light .

God Bless you Micheal and may the divine breeze blow gently upon your back.

Re: Food Aid at the Florrie
« Reply #7 on: April 2, 2023, 09:31:01 pm »
Was it a great day kesey?
Re: Food Aid at the Florrie
« Reply #8 on: April 3, 2023, 12:25:55 pm »
Quote from: John C on April  2, 2023, 09:31:01 pm
Was it a great day kesey?

Oh yes ! Got there about 3pm then went the Anglsea pub then went back about 7pm. Loads of old heads there I haven't seen for moons. What a shining light Micheal is and the crowd are just a refelection of him.
Re: Food Aid at the Florrie
« Reply #9 on: April 3, 2023, 01:35:16 pm »
Re: Food Aid at the Florrie
« Reply #10 on: April 3, 2023, 01:49:12 pm »
Quote from: kesey on April  3, 2023, 01:35:16 pm
A Scouse is not a Motel.

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=IqgYu3-s9OQ

How long has Michael covering Love tracks? As he said on Saturday afternoon they are very difficult pieces of music.
Re: Food Aid at the Florrie
« Reply #11 on: April 3, 2023, 02:16:28 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on April  3, 2023, 01:49:12 pm
How long has Michael covering Love tracks? As he said on Saturday afternoon they are very difficult pieces of music.

He met Arthur in a hotel in Paris in about 91 I think. He played Arthur one song on his guitar and Arthur goes ' what else do you know ' Michael goes ' All of them '   ;D

It's on the British Masters interview which I'll try to find .

Get on the streets of Kenny ( Shack song ) from Saturday.

https://www.bing.com/videos/search?q=michael+head+the+florrie+youtube+streets+of+kenny&view=detail&mid=5C07FB8B64778A4C5AF15C07FB8B64778A4C5AF1&FORM=VIRE&PC=U316
Re: Food Aid at the Florrie
« Reply #12 on: April 3, 2023, 02:18:33 pm »
A great insight to a shining light.

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=4aQ3XEQmsno
Re: Food Aid at the Florrie
« Reply #13 on: April 3, 2023, 02:35:42 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on April  1, 2023, 02:18:23 pm
I keep meaning to visit the Queens. Glad I missed the footie though.  ;D

It's a great , great pub mate. A proper community vibe in there. There's a sign behind the bar saying ' no dickheads allowed ' or something.
Re: Food Aid at the Florrie
« Reply #14 on: April 3, 2023, 03:30:11 pm »
I'll try and find the ' French Film ' as we all called it . It's from 91 or 92 and it's a great watch.
Re: Food Aid at the Florrie
« Reply #15 on: April 3, 2023, 03:36:03 pm »
That's all I could find for now.

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=wxIauMRcsEs

The clocks on the Liver Buildings on the flyer or cover was set to 3.06pm by the way and going on pure memory on that one .
Re: Food Aid at the Florrie
« Reply #16 on: April 4, 2023, 02:11:40 pm »
Quote from: kesey on April  3, 2023, 02:16:28 pm
He met Arthur in a hotel in Paris in about 91 I think. He played Arthur one song on his guitar and Arthur goes ' what else do you know ' Michael goes ' All of them '   ;D

It's on the British Masters interview which I'll try to find .

Get on the streets of Kenny ( Shack song ) from Saturday.

https://www.bing.com/videos/search?q=michael+head+the+florrie+youtube+streets+of+kenny&view=detail&mid=5C07FB8B64778A4C5AF15C07FB8B64778A4C5AF1&FORM=VIRE&PC=U316

I watched that last night for the first time in moons and got the story wrong. Shack did play in the Academy in town with Arthur in 92 I think . Me mates got the audio somewhere so I'll try to get it and post it here . It was Arthurs birthday and people followed him down Bold Street and into a cafe and sang happy birthday to him . I've read somewhere that he thought it was great and was very moved by it.
Re: Food Aid at the Florrie
« Reply #17 on: April 4, 2023, 02:12:45 pm »
Quote from: kesey on April  4, 2023, 02:11:40 pm
I watched that last night for the first time in moons and got the story wrong. Shack did play in the Academy in town with Arthur in 92 I think . Me mates got the audio somewhere so I'll try to get it and post it here . It was Arthurs birthday and people followed him down Bold Street and into a cafe and sang happy birthday to him . I've read somewhere that he thought it was great and was very moved by it.

Was the cafe the El Cabala or had it changed to Books from Nowhere by then?
Re: Food Aid at the Florrie
« Reply #18 on: April 4, 2023, 02:25:33 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on April  4, 2023, 02:12:45 pm
Was the cafe the El Cabala or had it changed to Books from Nowhere by then?

Nice one !

Me mate says he can't find the recording . If you type in Arthur Lee and Shack youtube there's loads of stuff . I can't seem to post them though .

Enjoy !
Re: Food Aid at the Florrie
« Reply #19 on: April 4, 2023, 11:49:18 pm »
Re: Food Aid at the Florrie
« Reply #20 on: April 5, 2023, 07:11:25 am »
Quote from: kesey on April  4, 2023, 11:49:18 pm
8)

https://www.getintothis.co.uk/2016/02/lost-liverpool-6-arthur-lee-shack-bring-california-sunshine-wolstenholme-square/


All the facts are in this great article, except details about where I had to go and what I had to collect before Arthur would go on stage in Liverpool. Even spelt my name correctly, brilliant research/recall from the author.
Re: Food Aid at the Florrie
« Reply #21 on: April 5, 2023, 09:08:55 am »
Re: Food Aid at the Florrie
« Reply #22 on: April 5, 2023, 09:31:38 am »
Quote from: moondog on April  5, 2023, 07:11:25 am

All the facts are in this great article, except details about where I had to go and what I had to collect before Arthur would go on stage in Liverpool. Even spelt my name correctly, brilliant research/recall from the author.

Should be a film, you should write it.
Re: Food Aid at the Florrie
« Reply #23 on: April 5, 2023, 11:53:41 am »
Quote from: moondog on April  5, 2023, 07:11:25 am

All the facts are in this great article, except details about where I had to go and what I had to collect before Arthur would go on stage in Liverpool. Even spelt my name correctly, brilliant research/recall from the author.

Who are you then ?  :wave

And ..  and... you've actually met Arthur ?  Well in   8)
Re: Food Aid at the Florrie
« Reply #24 on: April 5, 2023, 11:55:33 am »
When I watched that video of them in Paris the vibe I got was the Head brothers were going ' don't worry Arthur lad we've got ya ' back ' 
Re: Food Aid at the Florrie
« Reply #25 on: April 5, 2023, 02:47:57 pm »
Quote from: kesey on April  5, 2023, 11:55:33 am
When I watched that video of them in Paris the vibe I got was the Head brothers were going ' don't worry Arthur lad we've got ya ' back '

100% they did, they suggested songs he couldnt remember. I was in the hotel with them when Arthur arrived early in the morning, Mick woke john up with Arthur at the bottom of the bed! The first rehearsal in Paris was magical and the shows all brilliant. Paris, London and Liverpool. I managed Shack throughout the Waterpistol recording and on to this point and Japan.
Re: Food Aid at the Florrie
« Reply #26 on: April 5, 2023, 03:04:48 pm »
Quote from: moondog on April  5, 2023, 02:47:57 pm
100% they did, they suggested songs he couldnt remember. I was in the hotel with them when Arthur arrived early in the morning, Mick woke john up with Arthur at the bottom of the bed! The first rehearsal in Paris was magical and the shows all brilliant. Paris, London and Liverpool. I managed Shack throughout the Waterpistol recording and on to this point and Japan.

Kin ell. Nice one !!

As Kavah said there should be a film and you should write it.
Re: Food Aid at the Florrie
« Reply #27 on: April 5, 2023, 11:54:57 pm »
Quote from: kesey on April  5, 2023, 03:04:48 pm
Kin ell. Nice one !!

As Kavah said there should be a film and you should write it.


In the movie Whod play you Kesey ?  Have you still got that CD of Arthur in Liverpool I sent you years ago?
Re: Food Aid at the Florrie
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 11:42:13 am »
Quote from: kavah on April  5, 2023, 11:54:57 pm

In the movie Whod play you Kesey ?  Have you still got that CD of Arthur in Liverpool I sent you years ago?

I'll be happy just making the tea and sarnies for the cast   ;D  I'd completely forgotten about that CD. It'll be in the loft with the rest of me CD's. I am going to have to dig it out mate .
Re: Food Aid at the Florrie
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 11:56:49 am »
Yeah, Cast would probably also be in the movie. 😀
Re: Food Aid at the Florrie
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 01:04:41 pm »
Quote from: moondog on Yesterday at 11:56:49 am
Yeah, Cast would probably also be in the movie. 😀

Not bad kid , not bad  ;D
Re: Food Aid at the Florrie
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 11:49:06 pm »
Was told today that the night Arthur Lee played in Liverpool, Bill Hicks the comedian was in the audience having performed at The Neptune Theatre earlier in the evening. Also there exists extensive video footage of the event, which Arthur banned from being released due to inconsistencies in both his performance and his wig being wobbly. Such a great shame that never saw the light. Guess we need an Arthur Lee thread really, someone must have seen both Bill Hicks and Arthur Lee & Shack on the same night- mind blowing.
Re: Food Aid at the Florrie
« Reply #32 on: Today at 12:52:21 am »
Like when Rolls met Royce in the Midland Hotel or Conan Doyle and Oscar Wilde had a cuppa in Portland Place there should be a blue plaque when Bill, Arthur and the Head brothers had a shindig in town.
