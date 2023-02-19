« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Food Aid at the Florrie  (Read 106 times)

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,120
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Food Aid at the Florrie
« on: February 19, 2023, 07:09:42 pm »
A varied bill of tribute bands at the Florence Institute on the 1st April, proceeds to Food Aid.
https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Liverpool/The-Florrie-/Food-Aid-Liverpool/36211087/
Logged

Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,333
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Food Aid at the Florrie
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:17:54 pm »
Well I reckon I'll be going to that . I know Timo kind of well .

 Nice one !
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are seen - some wise fella

Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,333
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Food Aid at the Florrie
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:20:22 pm »
Kin ell the whole Love Forever Changes album .

I've got a few tickets put a side for us .

Nice one Sir Howard .   :thumbup :wellin
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are seen - some wise fella
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 