Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Liverpool Life
»
Topic:
Food Aid at the Florrie
Topic: Food Aid at the Florrie (Read 106 times)
So Howard Philips
Food Aid at the Florrie
February 19, 2023, 07:09:42 pm
A varied bill of tribute bands at the Florence Institute on the 1st April, proceeds to Food Aid.
https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Liverpool/The-Florrie-/Food-Aid-Liverpool/36211087/
kesey
Re: Food Aid at the Florrie
Today
at 01:17:54 pm
Well I reckon I'll be going to that . I know Timo kind of well .
Nice one !
Re: Food Aid at the Florrie
Today
at 02:20:22 pm
Kin ell the whole Love Forever Changes album .
I've got a few tickets put a side for us .
Nice one Sir Howard .
