Spoiler not only did he think 'gotcha' with joel, i dont even think that was his main motive, it came across as tho i will make you play and eventually side with a character you hate, that's how clever i am. for me, go fuck yourself, i wanted to kill that twat at the first available moment and that never changed throughout the game, despite the hatchet job he did on ellie to try to get you where he wanted. he was the very personification of a writer that put himself before his story, it's a very easy trap to fall into, especially on the coat tails of success.

im waiting to binge this when it's done but im encouraged by mates (who are gamers) giving it a thumbs up on the first episode with some reservations but no major concernsi saw some comments about being turned off cos the scenario has been done to death (walking dead etc) and i totally get thatBUTif they key into what made the game so great, that wont be a problem with Last of Us and that's the crux for me, if they can nail the relationship between the two main leads it wont feel like just another zombie stroller (i hate zombies btw, bore me to death, but Last of Us as a game wasn't normal zombie shit for a number of reasons)personally i dont trust Druckmann, he comes off as one of those 'subvert expectation' dudes for the sake of it, look how clever i am and i can get you where you didnt expect me too - if he can get out of his own way, shit could be awesomeMAJOR spoiler - do not read if you dont know the two games